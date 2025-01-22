Anzeige
WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Strong year-over-year loan growth of $1 billion, matched by deposit growth of $1 billion

WHEELING, WVa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.1 million, with earnings per share of $0.70, compared to $32.4 million and $0.55 per share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $141.4 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to $148.9 million, or $2.51 per share, for the 2023 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $146.4 million, or $2.34 per share, as compared to $151.9 million, or $2.56 per share (non-GAAP measures).




For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net Income


Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Earnings
Per Share

Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)


$ 47,608


$ 0.71


$ 32,437


$ 0.55


$ 146,441


$ 2.34


$ 151,933


$ 2.56

Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses


(510)


(0.01)


-


-


(5,056)


(0.08)


(3,026)


(0.05)

Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)


$ 47,098


$ 0.70


$ 32,437


$ 0.55


$ 141,385


$ 2.26


$ 148,907


$ 2.51

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2024:

  • Total loan growth was 8.7% year-over-year and 6.6% over the sequential quarter, annualized
    • Sequential quarter loan growth was fully funded through deposit growth
    • Total loans are up $1.0 billion compared to the prior year, driven by commercial loan growth
    • Total loans have grown at a compound annual rate of 9.1% since year-end 2021
  • Deposits of $14.1 billion increased 7.3% year-over-year and 8.6% over the sequential quarter, annualized
    • Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, increased 3.9% year-over-year and 7.7% over the sequential quarter, annualized
    • Total deposits are up $1.0 billion compared to the prior year, matching loan growth
    • Average loans to average deposits were 89.2%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth
  • Fee income increased $6.3 million, or 21%, year-over-year reflecting growth in net swap fee and valuation income, trust fees, and service charges on deposits, which include new products and services and treasury management fees
  • Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion)
  • The acquisition of Premier Financial Corp. remains on track, pending regulatory approvals
  • WesBanco was recently named one of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek and a Most Trusted Company in America by Forbes

"2024 was an excellent year for WesBanco. We delivered strong loan growth of $1 billion, which was fully funded by deposit growth. We also announced our transformational merger with Premier Financial and continued to earn national recognitions for stability, trustworthiness, and workplace excellence," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We have achieved a compound annual loan growth rate of 9% over the past three years, raised $200 million of common equity and paid down higher-cost borrowings - key successes in our strategy to strengthen our balance sheet and net interest margin. Additionally, we continued to focus on cost-control while enhancing our wealth and treasury management businesses to deepen client relationships and drive positive operating leverage. With the pending Premier Financial merger and the strength of our proven strategies, we are well positioned to build on our momentum and continue delivering value for our customers and stakeholders."

Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, portfolio loans were $12.7 billion, which increased $1.0 billion, or 8.7%, year-over-year driven by strong performance by our banking teams across our markets. Total commercial loans of $9.1 billion increased 10.7% year-over-year and 8.5% quarter-over-quarter annualized. Commercial loan growth continues to reflect the success of our strategies, as well as lower commercial real estate payoffs, which totaled approximately $350 million during 2024.

Deposits, as of December 31, 2024, were $14.1 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year and up 8.6% quarter-over-quarter annualized, reflecting the success of our efforts on deposit gathering and retention. The composition of total deposits continues to have some mix shift; however, total demand deposits continue to represent 54% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 27%, which remains consistent with the percentage range prior to the pandemic. When excluding certificate of deposits, total deposits increased 3.9% year-over-year and 7.7% quarter-over-quarter annualized.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings totaled $1.0 billion, at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 14.9%, or $175.0 million from September 30, 2024. This paydown was funded by deposit growth exceeding loan growth during the fourth quarter.

Credit Quality
As of December 31, 2024, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last three years. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio increased 3 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 0.47%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased 6 basis points to 0.22% from the prior year period. The fourth quarter provision for credit losses decreased both year-over-year and sequentially to a negative provision of $0.1 million. The allowance for credit losses was $138.8 million at December 31, 2024, which provided a coverage ratio of 1.10%. The coverage ratio was down 3 basis points from prior quarter, primarily due to improvements in the macroeconomic forecasts related to lower unemployment assumptions and a more normalized yield curve, offsetting loan portfolio growth and office portfolio reserves. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.08% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income
The fourth quarter margin of 3.03% improved 8 basis points compared to the third quarter and 1 basis point on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields and lower funding costs. Deposit funding costs were 271 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to 285 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 and 234 basis points in the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the fourth quarter were 197 basis points.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $126.5 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 7.4% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, and lower FHLB borrowings more than offsetting higher deposit funding costs. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income of $478.2 million decreased $3.1 million, or 0.7%, primarily due to higher funding costs offsetting the impact of loan growth and higher loan and securities yields in the year-to-date period.

Non-Interest Income
For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income of $36.4 million increased $6.3 million, or 21.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher net swap fee and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and trust fees. Gross swap fees were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were $1.9 million compared to a loss of $2.5 million, respectively. Service charges on deposits increased $1.1 million year-over-year, reflecting fee income from new products and services and treasury management, as well as increased general consumer spending. Trust fees increased $0.8 million due to organic growth and market valuation changes. Other income included a $2.3 million gain from the transfer of certain liabilities for future pension payments to a third-party insurance company.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above and mortgage banking income, non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased $7.5 million, or 6.3%, year-over-year to $128.0 million. Trust fees increased $2.5 million, reflecting higher assets under management from organic growth and market appreciation. Mortgage banking income increased $1.6 million year-over-year due to more residential mortgages sold in the secondary market, as well as an associated wider gain-on-sale margin.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $100.5 million, a $1.0 million, or 1.0%, increase year-over-year primarily due to increases in equipment and software expenses, which increased $1.0 million reflecting the impact of the prior year ATM upgrades, which were phased in throughout the prior year.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for 2024 of $395.5 million increased $9.3 million, or 2.4%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to equipment and software expense, as described above, other operating expenses, and higher FDIC insurance expense. Other operating expenses increased $5.3 million primarily due to higher costs and fees in support of loan growth and higher other miscellaneous expenses. FDIC insurance increased $2.0 million year-over-year due to an increase in the minimum rate for all banks.

Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2024, Tier I leverage was 10.68%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 13.06%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.07%, and total risk-based capital was 15.88%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.70% due to strong earnings and the third quarter common equity raise.

Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 8807978. The replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on January 23, 2025 and end at 12 a.m. ET on February 6, 2025. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the proposed merger with Premier Financial Corp. ("Premier Financial" or "Premier") may not close when expected, that the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the proposed merger of WesBanco and Premier may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the required governmental approvals of the proposed Merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the expected timing of and benefits of the proposed merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed merger may not be fully realized within the expected time frames; disruption from the proposed merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the required governmental approvals of the proposed merger may not be obtained on the expected terms and schedule; changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Premier's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco and Premier with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed Merger, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Registration Statement on Form S-4 which includes a joint proxy statement of Premier Financial and the Company and a prospectus of the Company with respect to shares of the Company's common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The Form S-4 was declared effective on October 28, 2024, and Wesbanco and Premier Financial commenced mailing to their respective shareholders on or about November 1, 2024 in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders, which were held on December 11, 2024, at which the shareholders of both companies approved all matters related to the proposed transaction that were submitted for a vote. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement on Form S-4, the joint proxy statement/Prospectus or any other document that the Company and/or Premier Financial may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER FINANCIAL AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Registration Statement on Form S-4, which includes the joint proxy statements/prospectus, and other related documents filed by the Company or Premier with the SEC, may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and from either the Company's or Premier Financial's website at www.wesbanco.com or www.premierfincorp.com, respectively.

No Offer or Solicitation
This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WesBanco, Inc.
With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.7 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $6.0 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.9 billion through our broker/dealer, as of December 31, 2024. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)






























For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

Statement of Income

December 31,


December 31,

Interest and dividend income

2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change


Loans, including fees

$ 183,251


$ 162,498


12.8


$ 709,802


$ 596,852


18.9


Interest and dividends on securities:














Taxable

18,575


17,798


4.4


70,559


73,449


(3.9)



Tax-exempt

4,449


4,639


(4.1)


18,089


18,830


(3.9)




Total interest and dividends on securities

23,024


22,437


2.6


88,648


92,279


(3.9)


Other interest income

7,310


6,383


14.5


27,191


22,385


21.5

Total interest and dividend income

213,585


191,318


11.6


825,641


711,516


16.0

Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

27,044


23,686


14.2


107,700


72,866


47.8


Money market deposits

18,734


14,302


31.0


72,899


36,616


99.1


Savings deposits

7,271


7,310


(0.5)


31,066


23,869


30.2


Certificates of deposit

16,723


8,380


99.6


53,236


18,472


188.2




Total interest expense on deposits

69,772


53,678


30.0


264,901


151,823


74.5


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

12,114


14,841


(18.4)


62,489


59,318


5.3


Other short-term borrowings

1,291


891


44.9


3,953


2,545


55.3


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

3,902


4,150


(6.0)


16,090


16,492


(2.4)




Total interest expense

87,079


73,560


18.4


347,433


230,178


50.9

Net interest income

126,506


117,758


7.4


478,208


481,338


(0.7)


Provision for credit losses

(147)


4,803


(103.1)


19,206


17,734


8.3

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

126,653


112,955


12.1


459,002


463,604


(1.0)

Non-interest income













Trust fees

7,775


7,019


10.8


30,676


28,135


9.0


Service charges on deposits

8,138


6,989


16.4


29,979


26,116


14.8


Digital banking income

5,125


4,890


4.8


19,953


19,454


2.6


Net swap fee and valuation income / (loss)

3,230


(345)


NM


5,941


6,912


(14.0)


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,430


2,563


(5.2)


10,238


10,055


1.8


Bank-owned life insurance

2,512


3,455


(27.3)


9,544


11,002


(13.3)


Mortgage banking income

1,229


650


89.1


4,270


2,652


61.0


Net securities gains

61


887


(93.1)


1,408


900


56.4


Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets

193


445


(56.6)


142


1,520


(90.7)


Other income

5,695


3,521


61.7


15,832


13,701


15.6




Total non-interest income

36,388


30,074


21.0


127,983


120,447


6.3

Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

45,638


45,164


1.0


177,516


176,938


0.3


Employee benefits

11,856


11,409


3.9


46,141


46,901


(1.6)


Net occupancy

5,999


6,417


(6.5)


25,157


25,338


(0.7)


Equipment and software

10,681


9,648


10.7


41,303


36,666


12.6


Marketing

2,531


2,975


(14.9)


9,764


11,178


(12.6)


FDIC insurance

3,640


3,369


8.0


14,215


12,249


16.1


Amortization of intangible assets

2,034


2,243


(9.3)


8,251


9,088


(9.2)


Restructuring and merger-related expense

646


-


100.0


6,400


3,830


67.1


Other operating expenses

18,079


18,278


(1.1)


73,124


67,814


7.8




Total non-interest expense

101,104


99,503


1.6


401,871


390,002


3.0

Income before provision for income taxes

61,937


43,526


42.3


185,114


194,049


(4.6)


Provision for income taxes

12,308


8,558


43.8


33,604


35,017


(4.0)

Net Income


49,629


34,968


41.9


151,510


159,032


(4.7)

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


-


10,125


10,125


-

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 47,098


$ 32,437


45.2


$ 141,385


$ 148,907


(5.1)































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 127,689


$ 118,991


7.3


$ 483,016


$ 486,343


(0.7)
















Per common share data












Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.70


$ 0.55


27.3


$ 2.26


$ 2.51


(10.0)

Net income per common share - diluted

0.70


0.55


27.3


2.26


2.51


(10.0)

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.71


0.55


29.1


2.34


2.56


(8.6)

Dividends declared

0.37


0.36


2.8


1.45


1.41


2.8

Book value (period end)

39.54


40.23


(1.7)


39.54


40.23


(1.7)

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.83


21.28


7.3


22.83


21.28


7.3

Average common shares outstanding - basic

66,895,834


59,370,171


12.7


62,589,406


59,303,210


5.5

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

66,992,009


59,479,031


12.6


62,653,557


59,427,989


5.4

Period end common shares outstanding

66,919,805


59,376,435


12.7


66,919,805


59,376,435


12.7

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000


-


150,000


150,000


-
















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.







NM = Not Meaningful



























WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

































Selected ratios
























For the Twelve Months Ended










December 31,










2024


2023


% Change


























Return on average assets






0.78

%

0.86

%

(9.30)

%







Return on average assets, excluding

















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.81


0.88


(7.95)








Return on average equity






5.33


6.02


(11.46)








Return on average equity, excluding

















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



5.52


6.14


(10.10)








Return on average tangible equity (1)





9.66


11.59


(16.65)








Return on average tangible equity, excluding
















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



9.99


11.82


(15.48)








Return on average tangible common equity (1)




10.66


12.99


(17.94)








Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



11.03


13.24


(16.69)








Yield on earning assets (2)





5.10


4.63


10.15








Cost of interest bearing liabilities





3.07


2.25


36.44








Net interest spread (2)






2.03


2.38


(14.71)








Net interest margin (2)






2.96


3.14


(5.73)








Efficiency (1) (2)






64.73


63.64


1.71








Average loans to average deposits





89.48


85.71


4.40








Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans




0.11


0.04


175.00








Effective income tax rate





18.15


18.05


0.55






















































































For the Three Months Ended










Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,










2024


2024


2024


2024


2023






















Return on average assets






1.01

%

0.76

%

0.59

%

0.75

%

0.74

%



Return on average assets, excluding

















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.02


0.79


0.66


0.75


0.74




Return on average equity






6.68


5.09


4.17


5.24


5.21




Return on average equity, excluding

















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.75


5.32


4.65


5.24


5.21




Return on average tangible equity (1)





11.49


9.07


7.93


9.85


10.11




Return on average tangible equity, excluding
















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



11.61


9.46


8.78


9.85


10.11




Return on average tangible common equity (1)




12.56


9.97


8.83


10.96


11.32




Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
















after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.69


10.40


9.77


10.96


11.32




Yield on earning assets (2)





5.10


5.19


5.11


4.98


4.88




Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.96


3.21


3.12


2.98


2.76




Net interest spread (2)






2.14


1.98


1.99


2.00


2.12




Net interest margin (2)






3.03


2.95


2.95


2.92


3.02




Efficiency (1) (2)






61.23


65.29


66.11


66.65


66.75




Average loans to average deposits





89.24


90.58


89.40


88.67


87.07




Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans


0.13


0.05


0.07


0.20


0.06




Effective income tax rate





19.87


16.75


17.42


17.74


19.66




Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)



$ 5,968


$ 6,061


$ 5,633


$ 5,601


$ 5,360




Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)


$ 1,852


$ 1,853


$ 1,780


$ 1,751


$ 1,686






















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.










(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully








taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt








loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and







provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.












(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)








% Change

Balance sheet


December 31,



September 30,

September 30, 2024

Assets




2024


2023


% Change

2024

to Dec. 31, 2024

Cash and due from banks


$ 142,271


$ 158,504


(10.2)

$ 172,221

(17.4)

Due from banks - interest bearing


425,866


436,879


(2.5)

448,676

(5.1)

Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value


13,427


12,320


9.0

13,355

0.5


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


2,246,072


2,194,329


2.4

2,228,527

0.8


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,817, $1,069,159










and $1,052,781, respectively)


1,152,906


1,199,527


(3.9)

1,162,359

(0.8)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(146)


(192)


24.0

(148)

1.4


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,152,760


1,199,335


(3.9)

1,162,211

(0.8)



Total securities


3,412,259


3,405,984


0.2

3,404,093

0.2

Loans held for sale


18,695


16,354


14.3

22,127

(15.5)

Portfolio loans:










Commercial real estate


7,326,681


6,565,448


11.6

7,206,271

1.7


Commercial and industrial


1,787,277


1,670,659


7.0

1,717,369

4.1


Residential real estate


2,520,086


2,438,574


3.3

2,519,089

0.0


Home equity


821,110


734,219


11.8

796,594

3.1


Consumer


201,275


229,561


(12.3)

212,107

(5.1)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


12,656,429


11,638,461


8.7

12,451,430

1.6

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(138,766)


(130,675)


(6.2)

(140,872)

1.5



Net portfolio loans


12,517,663


11,507,786


8.8

12,310,558

1.7

Premises and equipment, net


219,076


233,571


(6.2)

222,005

(1.3)

Accrued interest receivable


78,324


77,435


1.1

79,465

(1.4)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,124,016


1,132,267


(0.7)

1,126,050

(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance


360,738


355,033


1.6

358,701

0.6

Other assets



385,390


388,561


(0.8)

370,273

4.1

Total Assets


$ 18,684,298


$ 17,712,374


5.5

$ 18,514,169

0.9













Liabilities










Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand


$ 3,842,758


$ 3,962,592


(3.0)

$ 3,777,781

1.7


Interest bearing demand


3,771,314


3,463,443


8.9

3,667,082

2.8


Money market


2,429,977


2,017,713


20.4

2,347,444

3.5


Savings deposits


2,362,736


2,493,254


(5.2)

2,381,542

(0.8)


Certificates of deposit


1,726,932


1,231,702


40.2

1,663,494

3.8



Total deposits


14,133,717


13,168,704


7.3

13,837,343

2.1

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,000,000


1,350,000


(25.9)

1,175,000

(14.9)

Other short-term borrowings


192,073


105,893


81.4

140,641

36.6

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


279,308


279,078


0.1

279,251

0.0



Total borrowings


1,471,381


1,734,971


(15.2)

1,594,892

(7.7)

Accrued interest payable


14,228


11,121


27.9

16,406

(13.3)

Other liabilities


274,691


264,516


3.8

263,943

4.1

Total Liabilities


15,894,017


15,179,312


4.7

15,712,584

1.2













Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares










6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation










preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


144,484


144,484


-

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 100,000,000










shares authorized; 75,354,034, 68,081,306 and 75,354,034 shares issued;










66,919,805, 59,376,435 and 66,871,479 shares outstanding, respectively


156,985


141,834


10.7

156,985

-

Capital surplus


1,809,679


1,635,859


10.6

1,808,272

0.1

Retained earnings


1,192,091


1,142,586


4.3

1,169,808

1.9

Treasury stock (8,434,229, 8,704,871 and 8,482,555 shares - at cost, respectively)


(292,244)


(302,995)


3.5

(294,079)

0.6

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(218,632)


(226,693)


3.6

(181,804)

(20.3)

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,082)


(2,013)


(3.4)

(2,081)

(0.0)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,790,281


2,533,062


10.2

2,801,585

(0.4)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 18,684,298


$ 17,712,374


5.5

$ 18,514,169

0.9

























WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights


















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)




















Average balance sheet and




















net interest margin analysis






For the Three Months Ended December 31,


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,









2024


2023


2024



2023









Average

Average



Average

Average


Average

Average



Average

Average


Assets







Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing






$ 474,933

5.05

%


$ 332,670

6.25

%

$ 409,900

5.48

%


$ 348,109

5.43

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)






12,565,244

5.80



11,490,379

5.61


12,185,386

5.83



11,132,618

5.36


Securities: (2)





















Taxable







2,924,539

2.53



3,010,064

2.35


2,894,993

2.44



3,150,781

2.33


Tax-exempt (3)







734,929

3.05



770,186

3.02


748,304

3.06



783,697

3.04


Total securities







3,659,468

2.63



3,780,250

2.48


3,643,297

2.57



3,934,478

2.47


Other earning assets







51,208

9.99



52,879

8.57


57,845

8.20



55,368

6.26


Total earning assets (3)






16,750,853

5.10

%


15,656,178

4.88

%

16,296,428

5.10

%


15,470,573

4.63

%

Other assets







1,842,412




1,769,933



1,826,197




1,789,147



Total Assets







$ 18,593,265




$ 17,426,111



$ 18,122,625




$ 17,259,720
























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest bearing demand deposits






$ 3,763,465

2.86

%


$ 3,417,220

2.75

%

$ 3,604,463

2.99

%


$ 3,243,786

2.25

%

Money market accounts







2,427,005

3.07



1,985,203

2.86


2,259,882

3.23



1,763,921

2.08


Savings deposits







2,365,805

1.22



2,515,798

1.15


2,422,859

1.28



2,655,105

0.90


Certificates of deposit







1,704,878

3.90



1,191,583

2.79


1,467,738

3.63



1,008,950

1.83


Total interest bearing deposits






10,261,153

2.71



9,109,804

2.34


9,754,942

2.72



8,671,762

1.75


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings






972,283

4.96



1,080,163

5.45


1,164,344

5.37



1,138,247

5.21


Repurchase agreements







179,052

2.87



114,801

3.08


125,534

3.15



115,817

2.20


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt




279,277

5.56



282,004

5.84


279,189

5.76



281,788

5.85


Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





11,691,765

2.96

%


10,586,772

2.76

%

11,324,009

3.07

%


10,207,614

2.25

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits





3,819,593




4,086,366



3,863,366




4,316,245



Other liabilities







275,828




284,448



282,076




261,234



Shareholders' equity







2,806,079




2,468,525



2,653,174




2,474,627



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$ 18,593,265




$ 17,426,111



$ 18,122,625




$ 17,259,720



Taxable equivalent net interest spread






2.14

%



2.12

%


2.03

%



2.38

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin






3.03

%



3.02

%


2.96

%



3.14

%











































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.1 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and were $2.9 million and $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3.1 million and $4.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.


(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.


(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. There was no accretion on interest bearing liabilities recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)













Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,

Interest and dividend income

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


Loans, including fees

$ 183,251


$ 184,215


$ 175,361


$ 166,974


$ 162,498


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable

18,575


17,651


16,929


17,404


17,798



Tax-exempt

4,449


4,498


4,556


4,586


4,639




Total interest and dividends on securities

23,024


22,149


21,485


21,990


22,437


Other interest income

7,310


7,365


6,147


6,369


6,383

Total interest and dividend income

213,585


213,729


202,993


195,333


191,318

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

27,044


28,139


26,925


25,590


23,686


Money market deposits

18,734


19,609


18,443


16,114


14,302


Savings deposits

7,271


8,246


7,883


7,667


7,310


Certificates of deposit

16,723


14,284


11,982


10,247


8,380




Total interest expense on deposits

69,772


70,278


65,233


59,618


53,678


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

12,114


17,147


16,227


17,000


14,841


Other short-term borrowings

1,291


1,092


896


674


891


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

3,902


4,070


4,044


4,075


4,150




Total interest expense

87,079


92,587


86,400


81,367


73,560

Net interest income

126,506


121,142


116,593


113,966


117,758


Provision for credit losses

(147)


4,798


10,541


4,014


4,803

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

126,653


116,344


106,052


109,952


112,955

Non-interest income











Trust fees

7,775


7,517


7,303


8,082


7,019


Service charges on deposits

8,138


7,945


7,111


6,784


6,989


Digital banking income

5,125


5,084


5,040


4,704


4,890


Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss)

3,230


(627)


1,776


1,563


(345)


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,430


2,659


2,601


2,548


2,563


Bank-owned life insurance

2,512


2,173


2,791


2,067


3,455


Mortgage banking income

1,229


1,280


1,069


693


650


Net securities gains

61


675


135


537


887


Net gains/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

193


(239)


34


154


445


Other income

5,695


3,145


3,495


3,497


3,521




Total non-interest income

36,388


29,612


31,355


30,629


30,074

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

45,638


44,890


43,991


42,997


45,164


Employee benefits

11,856


11,522


10,579


12,184


11,409


Net occupancy

5,999


6,226


6,309


6,623


6,417


Equipment and software

10,681


10,157


10,457


10,008


9,648


Marketing

2,531


2,977


2,371


1,885


2,975


FDIC insurance

3,640


3,604


3,523


3,448


3,369


Amortization of intangible assets

2,034


2,053


2,072


2,092


2,243


Restructuring and merger-related expense

646


1,977


3,777


-


-


Other operating expenses

18,079


17,777


19,313


17,954


18,278




Total non-interest expense

101,104


101,183


102,392


97,191


99,503

Income before provision for income taxes

61,937


44,773


35,015


43,390


43,526


Provision for income taxes

12,308


7,501


6,099


7,697


8,558

Net Income


49,629


37,272


28,916


35,693


34,968

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 47,098


$ 34,741


$ 26,385


$ 33,162


$ 32,437














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 127,689


$ 122,338


$ 117,804


$ 115,185


$ 118,991














Per common share data










Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.70


$ 0.54


$ 0.44


$ 0.56


$ 0.55

Net income per common share - diluted

0.70


0.54


0.44


0.56


0.55

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.71


0.56


0.49


0.56


0.55

Dividends declared

0.37


0.36


0.36


0.36


0.36

Book value (period end)

39.54


39.73


40.28


40.30


40.23

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.83


22.99


21.45


21.39


21.28

Average common shares outstanding - basic

66,895,834


64,488,962


59,521,872


59,382,758


59,370,171

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

66,992,009


64,634,208


59,656,429


59,523,679


59,479,031

Period end common shares outstanding

66,919,805


66,871,479


59,579,310


59,395,777


59,376,435

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,262


2,277


2,370


2,331


2,368














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.





WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
















Quarter Ended






Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Asset quality data


2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


Non-performing assets:













Total non-performing loans



$ 39,752


$ 30,421


$ 35,468


$ 32,919


$ 26,808



Other real estate and repossessed assets

852


906


1,328


1,474


1,497



Total non-performing assets


$ 40,604


$ 31,327


$ 36,796


$ 34,393


$ 28,305
















Past due loans (1):













Loans past due 30-89 days


$ 45,926


$ 33,762


$ 20,237


$ 18,515


$ 22,875



Loans past due 90 days or more


13,553


20,427


9,171


5,408


9,638



Total past due loans


$ 59,479


$ 54,189


$ 29,408


$ 23,923


$ 32,513
















Criticized and classified loans (2):













Criticized loans


$ 242,000


$ 200,540


$ 179,621


$ 171,536


$ 183,174



Classified loans


112,669


93,185


83,744


101,898


75,497



Total criticized and classified loans


$ 354,669


$ 293,725


$ 263,365


$ 273,434


$ 258,671
















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.36

%

0.27

%

0.17

%

0.16

%

0.20

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.11


0.16


0.07


0.05


0.08


Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.31


0.24


0.29


0.28


0.23


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other












real estate and repossessed assets


0.32


0.25


0.30


0.29


0.24


Non-performing assets / total assets


0.22


0.17


0.20


0.19


0.16


Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

2.80


2.36


2.15


2.30


2.22
















Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans


$ 138,766


$ 140,872


$ 136,509


$ 129,190


$ 130,675


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

6,120


8,225


9,194


8,175


8,604


Provision for credit losses


(147)


4,798


10,541


4,014


4,803


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

4,066


1,420


2,221


5,935


1,857
















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.13

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

0.20

%

0.06

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.10

%

1.13

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

1.12

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

3.49

x

4.63

x

3.85

x

3.92

x

4.87

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and












loans past due


1.40

x

1.66

x

2.10

x

2.27

x

2.20

x















































Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,






2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital


10.68

%

10.69

%

9.72

%

9.79

%

9.87

%

Tier I risk-based capital


13.06


12.89


11.58


11.87


12.05


Total risk-based capital


15.88


15.74


14.45


14.76


14.91


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

12.07


11.89


10.58


10.84


10.99


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

15.09


14.84


14.21


14.38


14.17


Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)


9.52


9.67


8.37


8.50


8.49


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

8.70


8.84


7.52


7.63


7.62






























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.












(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.






(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.








WESBANCO, INC.














Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended


Year to Date





Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024

2023

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 47,098


$ 34,741


$ 26,385


$ 33,162


$ 32,437


$ 141,385

$ 148,907


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

510


1,562


2,984


-


-


5,056

3,026


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

47,608


36,303


29,369


33,162


32,437


146,441

151,933


















Average total assets


$ 18,593,265


$ 18,295,583


$ 17,890,314


$ 17,704,265


$ 17,426,111


$ 18,122,625

$ 17,259,720

















Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

1.02 %


0.79 %


0.66 %


0.75 %


0.74 %


0.81 %

0.88 %

















Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 47,098


$ 34,741


$ 26,385


$ 33,162


$ 32,437


$ 141,385

$ 148,907


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

510


1,562


2,984


-


-


5,056

3,026


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

47,608


36,303


29,369


33,162


32,437


146,441

151,933


















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 2,806,079


$ 2,715,461


$ 2,542,948


$ 2,545,841


$ 2,468,525


$ 2,653,174

$ 2,474,627

















Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

6.75 %


5.32 %


4.65 %


5.24 %


5.21 %


5.52 %

6.14 %

















Return on average tangible equity:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 47,098


$ 34,741


$ 26,385


$ 33,162


$ 32,437


$ 141,385

$ 148,907


Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

1,607


1,622


1,637


1,653


1,772


6,518

7,180


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

48,705


36,363


28,022


34,815


34,209


147,903

156,087


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,806,079


2,715,461


2,542,948


2,545,841


2,468,525


2,653,174

2,474,627


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,119,060)


(1,120,662)


(1,122,264)


(1,123,938)


(1,125,593)


(1,121,472)

(1,128,277)


Average tangible equity


$ 1,687,019


$ 1,594,799


$ 1,420,684


$ 1,421,903


$ 1,342,932


$ 1,531,702

$ 1,346,350

















Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)

11.49 %


9.07 %


7.93 %


9.85 %


10.11 %


9.66 %

11.59 %


















Average tangible common equity

$ 1,542,535


$ 1,450,315


$ 1,276,200


$ 1,277,419


$ 1,198,448


$ 1,387,218

$ 1,201,866

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)

12.56 %


9.97 %


8.83 %


10.96 %


11.32 %


10.66 %

12.99 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 47,098


$ 34,741


$ 26,385


$ 33,162


$ 32,437


$ 141,385

$ 148,907


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

510


1,562


2,984


-


-


5,056

3,026


Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

1,607


1,622


1,637


1,653


1,772


6,518

7,180


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles














and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

49,215


37,925


31,006


34,815


34,209


152,959

159,113


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,806,079


2,715,461


2,542,948


2,545,841


2,468,525


2,653,174

2,474,627


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,119,060)


(1,120,662)


(1,122,264)


(1,123,938)


(1,125,593)


(1,121,472)

(1,128,277)


Average tangible equity


$ 1,687,019


$ 1,594,799


$ 1,420,684


$ 1,421,903


$ 1,342,932


$ 1,531,702

$ 1,346,350

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

11.61 %


9.46 %


8.78 %


9.85 %


10.11 %


9.99 %

11.82 %


















Average tangible common equity

$ 1,542,535


$ 1,450,315


$ 1,276,200


$ 1,277,419


$ 1,198,448


$ 1,387,218

$ 1,201,866

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

12.69 %


10.40 %


9.77 %


10.96 %


11.32 %


11.03 %

13.24 %

















Efficiency ratio:
















Non-interest expense


$ 101,104


$ 101,183


$ 102,392


$ 97,191


$ 99,503


$ 401,871

$ 390,002


Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(646)


(1,977)


(3,777)


-


-


(6,400)

(3,830)


Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

100,458


99,206


98,615


97,191


99,503


395,471

386,172


















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

127,689


122,338


117,804


115,185


118,991


483,016

486,343


Non-interest income


36,388


29,612


31,355


30,629


30,074


127,983

120,447


Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$ 164,077


$ 151,950


$ 149,159


$ 145,814


$ 149,065


$ 610,999

$ 606,790


Efficiency ratio


61.23 %


65.29 %


66.11 %


66.65 %


66.75 %


64.73 %

63.64 %

































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 47,098


$ 34,741


$ 26,385


$ 33,162


$ 32,437


$ 141,385

$ 148,907


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

510


1,562


2,984


-


-


5,056

3,026

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 47,608


$ 36,303


$ 29,369


$ 33,162


$ 32,437


$ 146,441

$ 151,933

































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.70


$ 0.54


$ 0.44


$ 0.56


$ 0.55


$ 2.26

$ 2.51


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.01


0.02


0.05


-


-


0.08

0.05

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 0.71


$ 0.56


$ 0.49


$ 0.56


$ 0.55


$ 2.34

$ 2.56





































Period End








Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,








2024


2024


2024


2024


2023




Tangible book value per share:














Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,790,281


$ 2,801,585


$ 2,544,279


$ 2,538,362


$ 2,533,062





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,118,293)


(1,119,899)


(1,121,521)


(1,123,158)


(1,124,811)





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity


1,527,504


1,537,202


1,278,274


1,270,720


1,263,767





















Common shares outstanding

66,919,805


66,871,479


59,579,310


59,395,777


59,376,435




















Tangible book value per share


$ 22.83


$ 22.99


$ 21.45


$ 21.39


$ 21.28




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets:














Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,790,281


$ 2,801,585


$ 2,544,279


$ 2,538,362


$ 2,533,062





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,118,293)


(1,119,899)


(1,121,521)


(1,123,158)


(1,124,811)





Tangible equity


1,671,988


1,681,686


1,422,758


1,415,204


1,408,251





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity


1,527,504


1,537,202


1,278,274


1,270,720


1,263,767





















Total assets



18,684,298


18,514,169


18,128,375


17,772,735


17,712,374





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,118,293)


(1,119,899)


(1,121,521)


(1,123,158)


(1,124,811)





Tangible assets


$ 17,566,005


$ 17,394,270


$ 17,006,854


$ 16,649,577


$ 16,587,563




















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.52 %


9.67 %


8.37 %


8.50 %


8.49 %




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.70 %


8.84 %


7.52 %


7.63 %


7.62 %




































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.













WESBANCO, INC.














Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 13

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
























Three Months Ended


Year to Date





Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024

2023

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 61,937


$ 44,773


$ 35,015


$ 43,390


$ 43,526


$ 185,114

$ 194,049


Add: provision for credit losses

(147)


4,798


10,541


4,014


4,803


19,206

17,734

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 61,790


$ 49,571


$ 45,556


$ 47,404


$ 48,329


$ 204,320

$ 211,783

















Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 61,937


$ 44,773


$ 35,015


$ 43,390


$ 43,526


$ 185,114

$ 194,049


Add: provision for credit losses

(147)


4,798


10,541


4,014


4,803


19,206

17,734


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

646


1,977


3,777


-


-


6,400

3,830

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 62,436


$ 51,548


$ 49,333


$ 47,404


$ 48,329


$ 210,720

$ 215,613

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 61,937


$ 44,773


$ 35,015


$ 43,390


$ 43,526


$ 185,114

$ 194,049


Add: provision for credit losses

(147)


4,798


10,541


4,014


4,803


19,206

17,734


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

646


1,977


3,777


-


-


6,400

3,830

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

62,436


51,548


49,333


47,404


48,329


210,720

215,613


















Average total assets


$ 18,593,265


$ 18,295,583


$ 17,890,314


$ 17,704,265


$ 17,426,111


$ 18,122,625

$ 17,259,720

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

1.34 %


1.12 %


1.11 %


1.08 %


1.10 %


1.16 %

1.25 %

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 61,937


$ 44,773


$ 35,015


$ 43,390


$ 43,526


$ 185,114

$ 194,049


Add: provision for credit losses

(147)


4,798


10,541


4,014


4,803


19,206

17,734


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

646


1,977


3,777


-


-


6,400

3,830

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

62,436


51,548


49,333


47,404


48,329


210,720

215,613


















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 2,806,079


$ 2,715,461


$ 2,542,948


$ 2,545,841


$ 2,468,525


$ 2,653,174

$ 2,474,627

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

8.85 %


7.55 %


7.80 %


7.49 %


7.77 %


7.94 %

8.71 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 61,937


$ 44,773


$ 35,015


$ 43,390


$ 43,526


$ 185,114

$ 194,049


Add: provision for credit losses

(147)


4,798


10,541


4,014


4,803


19,206

17,734


Add: amortization of intangibles

2,034


2,053


2,072


2,092


2,243


8,251

9,088


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

646


1,977


3,777


-


-


6,400

3,830

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

64,470


53,601


51,405


49,496


50,572


218,971

224,701


















Average total shareholders' equity

2,806,079


2,715,461


2,542,948


2,545,841


2,468,525


2,653,174

2,474,627


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,119,060)


(1,120,662)


(1,122,264)


(1,123,938)


(1,125,593)


(1,121,472)

(1,128,277)


Average tangible equity


$ 1,687,019


$ 1,594,799


$ 1,420,684


$ 1,421,903


$ 1,342,932


$ 1,531,702

$ 1,346,350

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

15.20 %


13.37 %


14.55 %


14.00 %


14.94 %


14.30 %

16.69 %


















Average tangible common equity

$ 1,542,535


$ 1,450,315


$ 1,276,200


$ 1,277,419


$ 1,198,448


$ 1,387,218

$ 1,201,866

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

16.63 %


14.70 %


16.20 %


15.58 %


16.74 %


15.78 %

18.70 %

































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.








(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.













