WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WHEELING, WVa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.1 million, with earnings per share of $0.70, compared to $32.4 million and $0.55 per share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $141.4 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to $148.9 million, or $2.51 per share, for the 2023 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $146.4 million, or $2.34 per share, as compared to $151.9 million, or $2.56 per share (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 47,608

$ 0.71

$ 32,437

$ 0.55

$ 146,441

$ 2.34

$ 151,933

$ 2.56 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(510)

(0.01)

-

-

(5,056)

(0.08)

(3,026)

(0.05) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 47,098

$ 0.70

$ 32,437

$ 0.55

$ 141,385

$ 2.26

$ 148,907

$ 2.51 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2024:

Total loan growth was 8.7% year-over-year and 6.6% over the sequential quarter, annualized Sequential quarter loan growth was fully funded through deposit growth Total loans are up $1.0 billion compared to the prior year, driven by commercial loan growth Total loans have grown at a compound annual rate of 9.1% since year-end 2021

Deposits of $14.1 billion increased 7.3% year-over-year and 8.6% over the sequential quarter, annualized Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, increased 3.9% year-over-year and 7.7% over the sequential quarter, annualized Total deposits are up $1.0 billion compared to the prior year, matching loan growth Average loans to average deposits were 89.2%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth

Fee income increased $6.3 million, or 21%, year-over-year reflecting growth in net swap fee and valuation income, trust fees, and service charges on deposits, which include new products and services and treasury management fees

Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion)

The acquisition of Premier Financial Corp. remains on track, pending regulatory approvals

WesBanco was recently named one of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek and a Most Trusted Company in America by Forbes

"2024 was an excellent year for WesBanco. We delivered strong loan growth of $1 billion, which was fully funded by deposit growth. We also announced our transformational merger with Premier Financial and continued to earn national recognitions for stability, trustworthiness, and workplace excellence," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We have achieved a compound annual loan growth rate of 9% over the past three years, raised $200 million of common equity and paid down higher-cost borrowings - key successes in our strategy to strengthen our balance sheet and net interest margin. Additionally, we continued to focus on cost-control while enhancing our wealth and treasury management businesses to deepen client relationships and drive positive operating leverage. With the pending Premier Financial merger and the strength of our proven strategies, we are well positioned to build on our momentum and continue delivering value for our customers and stakeholders."

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, portfolio loans were $12.7 billion, which increased $1.0 billion, or 8.7%, year-over-year driven by strong performance by our banking teams across our markets. Total commercial loans of $9.1 billion increased 10.7% year-over-year and 8.5% quarter-over-quarter annualized. Commercial loan growth continues to reflect the success of our strategies, as well as lower commercial real estate payoffs, which totaled approximately $350 million during 2024.

Deposits, as of December 31, 2024, were $14.1 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year and up 8.6% quarter-over-quarter annualized, reflecting the success of our efforts on deposit gathering and retention. The composition of total deposits continues to have some mix shift; however, total demand deposits continue to represent 54% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 27%, which remains consistent with the percentage range prior to the pandemic. When excluding certificate of deposits, total deposits increased 3.9% year-over-year and 7.7% quarter-over-quarter annualized.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings totaled $1.0 billion, at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 14.9%, or $175.0 million from September 30, 2024. This paydown was funded by deposit growth exceeding loan growth during the fourth quarter.

Credit Quality

As of December 31, 2024, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last three years. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio increased 3 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 0.47%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased 6 basis points to 0.22% from the prior year period. The fourth quarter provision for credit losses decreased both year-over-year and sequentially to a negative provision of $0.1 million. The allowance for credit losses was $138.8 million at December 31, 2024, which provided a coverage ratio of 1.10%. The coverage ratio was down 3 basis points from prior quarter, primarily due to improvements in the macroeconomic forecasts related to lower unemployment assumptions and a more normalized yield curve, offsetting loan portfolio growth and office portfolio reserves. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.08% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The fourth quarter margin of 3.03% improved 8 basis points compared to the third quarter and 1 basis point on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields and lower funding costs. Deposit funding costs were 271 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to 285 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 and 234 basis points in the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the fourth quarter were 197 basis points.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $126.5 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 7.4% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, and lower FHLB borrowings more than offsetting higher deposit funding costs. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income of $478.2 million decreased $3.1 million, or 0.7%, primarily due to higher funding costs offsetting the impact of loan growth and higher loan and securities yields in the year-to-date period.

Non-Interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income of $36.4 million increased $6.3 million, or 21.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher net swap fee and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and trust fees. Gross swap fees were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were $1.9 million compared to a loss of $2.5 million, respectively. Service charges on deposits increased $1.1 million year-over-year, reflecting fee income from new products and services and treasury management, as well as increased general consumer spending. Trust fees increased $0.8 million due to organic growth and market valuation changes. Other income included a $2.3 million gain from the transfer of certain liabilities for future pension payments to a third-party insurance company.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above and mortgage banking income, non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased $7.5 million, or 6.3%, year-over-year to $128.0 million. Trust fees increased $2.5 million, reflecting higher assets under management from organic growth and market appreciation. Mortgage banking income increased $1.6 million year-over-year due to more residential mortgages sold in the secondary market, as well as an associated wider gain-on-sale margin.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $100.5 million, a $1.0 million, or 1.0%, increase year-over-year primarily due to increases in equipment and software expenses, which increased $1.0 million reflecting the impact of the prior year ATM upgrades, which were phased in throughout the prior year.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for 2024 of $395.5 million increased $9.3 million, or 2.4%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to equipment and software expense, as described above, other operating expenses, and higher FDIC insurance expense. Other operating expenses increased $5.3 million primarily due to higher costs and fees in support of loan growth and higher other miscellaneous expenses. FDIC insurance increased $2.0 million year-over-year due to an increase in the minimum rate for all banks.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2024, Tier I leverage was 10.68%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 13.06%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.07%, and total risk-based capital was 15.88%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.70% due to strong earnings and the third quarter common equity raise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.7 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $6.0 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.9 billion through our broker/dealer, as of December 31, 2024. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended Statement of Income December 31,

December 31, Interest and dividend income 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 183,251

$ 162,498

12.8

$ 709,802

$ 596,852

18.9

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 18,575

17,798

4.4

70,559

73,449

(3.9)



Tax-exempt 4,449

4,639

(4.1)

18,089

18,830

(3.9)





Total interest and dividends on securities 23,024

22,437

2.6

88,648

92,279

(3.9)

Other interest income 7,310

6,383

14.5

27,191

22,385

21.5 Total interest and dividend income 213,585

191,318

11.6

825,641

711,516

16.0 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 27,044

23,686

14.2

107,700

72,866

47.8

Money market deposits 18,734

14,302

31.0

72,899

36,616

99.1

Savings deposits 7,271

7,310

(0.5)

31,066

23,869

30.2

Certificates of deposit 16,723

8,380

99.6

53,236

18,472

188.2





Total interest expense on deposits 69,772

53,678

30.0

264,901

151,823

74.5

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 12,114

14,841

(18.4)

62,489

59,318

5.3

Other short-term borrowings 1,291

891

44.9

3,953

2,545

55.3

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 3,902

4,150

(6.0)

16,090

16,492

(2.4)





Total interest expense 87,079

73,560

18.4

347,433

230,178

50.9 Net interest income 126,506

117,758

7.4

478,208

481,338

(0.7)

Provision for credit losses (147)

4,803

(103.1)

19,206

17,734

8.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 126,653

112,955

12.1

459,002

463,604

(1.0) Non-interest income























Trust fees 7,775

7,019

10.8

30,676

28,135

9.0

Service charges on deposits 8,138

6,989

16.4

29,979

26,116

14.8

Digital banking income 5,125

4,890

4.8

19,953

19,454

2.6

Net swap fee and valuation income / (loss) 3,230

(345)

NM

5,941

6,912

(14.0)

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,430

2,563

(5.2)

10,238

10,055

1.8

Bank-owned life insurance 2,512

3,455

(27.3)

9,544

11,002

(13.3)

Mortgage banking income 1,229

650

89.1

4,270

2,652

61.0

Net securities gains 61

887

(93.1)

1,408

900

56.4

Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets 193

445

(56.6)

142

1,520

(90.7)

Other income 5,695

3,521

61.7

15,832

13,701

15.6





Total non-interest income 36,388

30,074

21.0

127,983

120,447

6.3 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 45,638

45,164

1.0

177,516

176,938

0.3

Employee benefits 11,856

11,409

3.9

46,141

46,901

(1.6)

Net occupancy 5,999

6,417

(6.5)

25,157

25,338

(0.7)

Equipment and software 10,681

9,648

10.7

41,303

36,666

12.6

Marketing 2,531

2,975

(14.9)

9,764

11,178

(12.6)

FDIC insurance 3,640

3,369

8.0

14,215

12,249

16.1

Amortization of intangible assets 2,034

2,243

(9.3)

8,251

9,088

(9.2)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 646

-

100.0

6,400

3,830

67.1

Other operating expenses 18,079

18,278

(1.1)

73,124

67,814

7.8





Total non-interest expense 101,104

99,503

1.6

401,871

390,002

3.0 Income before provision for income taxes 61,937

43,526

42.3

185,114

194,049

(4.6)

Provision for income taxes 12,308

8,558

43.8

33,604

35,017

(4.0) Net Income

49,629

34,968

41.9

151,510

159,032

(4.7) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

10,125

10,125

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,098

$ 32,437

45.2

$ 141,385

$ 148,907

(5.1)



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 127,689

$ 118,991

7.3

$ 483,016

$ 486,343

(0.7)





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.70

$ 0.55

27.3

$ 2.26

$ 2.51

(10.0) Net income per common share - diluted 0.70

0.55

27.3

2.26

2.51

(10.0) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.71

0.55

29.1

2.34

2.56

(8.6) Dividends declared 0.37

0.36

2.8

1.45

1.41

2.8 Book value (period end) 39.54

40.23

(1.7)

39.54

40.23

(1.7) Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.83

21.28

7.3

22.83

21.28

7.3 Average common shares outstanding - basic 66,895,834

59,370,171

12.7

62,589,406

59,303,210

5.5 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 66,992,009

59,479,031

12.6

62,653,557

59,427,989

5.4 Period end common shares outstanding 66,919,805

59,376,435

12.7

66,919,805

59,376,435

12.7 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.











NM = Not Meaningful





















































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)































































Selected ratios













































For the Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,

















2024

2023

% Change

















































Return on average assets









0.78 % 0.86 % (9.30) %











Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.81

0.88

(7.95)













Return on average equity









5.33

6.02

(11.46)













Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



5.52

6.14

(10.10)













Return on average tangible equity (1)







9.66

11.59

(16.65)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



9.99

11.82

(15.48)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





10.66

12.99

(17.94)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



11.03

13.24

(16.69)













Yield on earning assets (2)







5.10

4.63

10.15













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







3.07

2.25

36.44













Net interest spread (2)









2.03

2.38

(14.71)













Net interest margin (2)









2.96

3.14

(5.73)













Efficiency (1) (2)









64.73

63.64

1.71













Average loans to average deposits







89.48

85.71

4.40













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.11

0.04

175.00













Effective income tax rate







18.15

18.05

0.55









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

















2024

2024

2024

2024

2023









































Return on average assets









1.01 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.75 % 0.74 %



Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.02

0.79

0.66

0.75

0.74





Return on average equity









6.68

5.09

4.17

5.24

5.21





Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.75

5.32

4.65

5.24

5.21





Return on average tangible equity (1)







11.49

9.07

7.93

9.85

10.11





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



11.61

9.46

8.78

9.85

10.11





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





12.56

9.97

8.83

10.96

11.32





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.69

10.40

9.77

10.96

11.32





Yield on earning assets (2)







5.10

5.19

5.11

4.98

4.88





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.96

3.21

3.12

2.98

2.76





Net interest spread (2)









2.14

1.98

1.99

2.00

2.12





Net interest margin (2)









3.03

2.95

2.95

2.92

3.02





Efficiency (1) (2)









61.23

65.29

66.11

66.65

66.75





Average loans to average deposits







89.24

90.58

89.40

88.67

87.07





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.13

0.05

0.07

0.20

0.06





Effective income tax rate







19.87

16.75

17.42

17.74

19.66





Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)



$ 5,968

$ 6,061

$ 5,633

$ 5,601

$ 5,360





Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)

$ 1,852

$ 1,853

$ 1,780

$ 1,751

$ 1,686









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully













taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and











provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

December 31,



September 30, September 30, 2024 Assets





2024

2023

% Change 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024 Cash and due from banks

$ 142,271

$ 158,504

(10.2) $ 172,221 (17.4) Due from banks - interest bearing

425,866

436,879

(2.5) 448,676 (5.1) Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

13,427

12,320

9.0 13,355 0.5

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,246,072

2,194,329

2.4 2,228,527 0.8

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,006,817, $1,069,159

















and $1,052,781, respectively)

1,152,906

1,199,527

(3.9) 1,162,359 (0.8)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(146)

(192)

24.0 (148) 1.4

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,152,760

1,199,335

(3.9) 1,162,211 (0.8)



Total securities

3,412,259

3,405,984

0.2 3,404,093 0.2 Loans held for sale

18,695

16,354

14.3 22,127 (15.5) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

7,326,681

6,565,448

11.6 7,206,271 1.7

Commercial and industrial

1,787,277

1,670,659

7.0 1,717,369 4.1

Residential real estate

2,520,086

2,438,574

3.3 2,519,089 0.0

Home equity

821,110

734,219

11.8 796,594 3.1

Consumer

201,275

229,561

(12.3) 212,107 (5.1) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

12,656,429

11,638,461

8.7 12,451,430 1.6 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(138,766)

(130,675)

(6.2) (140,872) 1.5



Net portfolio loans

12,517,663

11,507,786

8.8 12,310,558 1.7 Premises and equipment, net

219,076

233,571

(6.2) 222,005 (1.3) Accrued interest receivable

78,324

77,435

1.1 79,465 (1.4) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,124,016

1,132,267

(0.7) 1,126,050 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

360,738

355,033

1.6 358,701 0.6 Other assets



385,390

388,561

(0.8) 370,273 4.1 Total Assets

$ 18,684,298

$ 17,712,374

5.5 $ 18,514,169 0.9























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 3,842,758

$ 3,962,592

(3.0) $ 3,777,781 1.7

Interest bearing demand

3,771,314

3,463,443

8.9 3,667,082 2.8

Money market

2,429,977

2,017,713

20.4 2,347,444 3.5

Savings deposits

2,362,736

2,493,254

(5.2) 2,381,542 (0.8)

Certificates of deposit

1,726,932

1,231,702

40.2 1,663,494 3.8



Total deposits

14,133,717

13,168,704

7.3 13,837,343 2.1 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,000,000

1,350,000

(25.9) 1,175,000 (14.9) Other short-term borrowings

192,073

105,893

81.4 140,641 36.6 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

279,308

279,078

0.1 279,251 0.0



Total borrowings

1,471,381

1,734,971

(15.2) 1,594,892 (7.7) Accrued interest payable

14,228

11,121

27.9 16,406 (13.3) Other liabilities

274,691

264,516

3.8 263,943 4.1 Total Liabilities

15,894,017

15,179,312

4.7 15,712,584 1.2























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 100,000,000

















shares authorized; 75,354,034, 68,081,306 and 75,354,034 shares issued;

















66,919,805, 59,376,435 and 66,871,479 shares outstanding, respectively

156,985

141,834

10.7 156,985 - Capital surplus

1,809,679

1,635,859

10.6 1,808,272 0.1 Retained earnings

1,192,091

1,142,586

4.3 1,169,808 1.9 Treasury stock (8,434,229, 8,704,871 and 8,482,555 shares - at cost, respectively)

(292,244)

(302,995)

3.5 (294,079) 0.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(218,632)

(226,693)

3.6 (181,804) (20.3) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,082)

(2,013)

(3.4) (2,081) (0.0) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,790,281

2,533,062

10.2 2,801,585 (0.4) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,684,298

$ 17,712,374

5.5 $ 18,514,169 0.9

















































WESBANCO, INC.







































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

































Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





































Average balance sheet and





































net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,















2024

2023

2024



2023















Average Average



Average Average

Average Average



Average Average

Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing









$ 474,933 5.05 %

$ 332,670 6.25 % $ 409,900 5.48 %

$ 348,109 5.43 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)









12,565,244 5.80



11,490,379 5.61

12,185,386 5.83



11,132,618 5.36

Securities: (2)







































Taxable











2,924,539 2.53



3,010,064 2.35

2,894,993 2.44



3,150,781 2.33

Tax-exempt (3)











734,929 3.05



770,186 3.02

748,304 3.06



783,697 3.04

Total securities











3,659,468 2.63



3,780,250 2.48

3,643,297 2.57



3,934,478 2.47

Other earning assets











51,208 9.99



52,879 8.57

57,845 8.20



55,368 6.26

Total earning assets (3)









16,750,853 5.10 %

15,656,178 4.88 % 16,296,428 5.10 %

15,470,573 4.63 % Other assets











1,842,412





1,769,933



1,826,197





1,789,147



Total Assets











$ 18,593,265





$ 17,426,111



$ 18,122,625





$ 17,259,720













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest bearing demand deposits









$ 3,763,465 2.86 %

$ 3,417,220 2.75 % $ 3,604,463 2.99 %

$ 3,243,786 2.25 % Money market accounts











2,427,005 3.07



1,985,203 2.86

2,259,882 3.23



1,763,921 2.08

Savings deposits











2,365,805 1.22



2,515,798 1.15

2,422,859 1.28



2,655,105 0.90

Certificates of deposit











1,704,878 3.90



1,191,583 2.79

1,467,738 3.63



1,008,950 1.83

Total interest bearing deposits









10,261,153 2.71



9,109,804 2.34

9,754,942 2.72



8,671,762 1.75

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









972,283 4.96



1,080,163 5.45

1,164,344 5.37



1,138,247 5.21

Repurchase agreements











179,052 2.87



114,801 3.08

125,534 3.15



115,817 2.20

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt





279,277 5.56



282,004 5.84

279,189 5.76



281,788 5.85

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







11,691,765 2.96 %

10,586,772 2.76 % 11,324,009 3.07 %

10,207,614 2.25 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits







3,819,593





4,086,366



3,863,366





4,316,245



Other liabilities











275,828





284,448



282,076





261,234



Shareholders' equity











2,806,079





2,468,525



2,653,174





2,474,627



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$ 18,593,265





$ 17,426,111



$ 18,122,625





$ 17,259,720



Taxable equivalent net interest spread









2.14 %



2.12 %

2.03 %



2.38 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin









3.03 %



3.02 %

2.96 %



3.14 %



















































































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.1 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and were $2.9 million and $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3.1 million and $4.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. There was no accretion on interest bearing liabilities recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31, Interest and dividend income 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Loans, including fees $ 183,251

$ 184,215

$ 175,361

$ 166,974

$ 162,498

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 18,575

17,651

16,929

17,404

17,798



Tax-exempt 4,449

4,498

4,556

4,586

4,639





Total interest and dividends on securities 23,024

22,149

21,485

21,990

22,437

Other interest income 7,310

7,365

6,147

6,369

6,383 Total interest and dividend income 213,585

213,729

202,993

195,333

191,318 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 27,044

28,139

26,925

25,590

23,686

Money market deposits 18,734

19,609

18,443

16,114

14,302

Savings deposits 7,271

8,246

7,883

7,667

7,310

Certificates of deposit 16,723

14,284

11,982

10,247

8,380





Total interest expense on deposits 69,772

70,278

65,233

59,618

53,678

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 12,114

17,147

16,227

17,000

14,841

Other short-term borrowings 1,291

1,092

896

674

891

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 3,902

4,070

4,044

4,075

4,150





Total interest expense 87,079

92,587

86,400

81,367

73,560 Net interest income 126,506

121,142

116,593

113,966

117,758

Provision for credit losses (147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 126,653

116,344

106,052

109,952

112,955 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 7,775

7,517

7,303

8,082

7,019

Service charges on deposits 8,138

7,945

7,111

6,784

6,989

Digital banking income 5,125

5,084

5,040

4,704

4,890

Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss) 3,230

(627)

1,776

1,563

(345)

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,430

2,659

2,601

2,548

2,563

Bank-owned life insurance 2,512

2,173

2,791

2,067

3,455

Mortgage banking income 1,229

1,280

1,069

693

650

Net securities gains 61

675

135

537

887

Net gains/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 193

(239)

34

154

445

Other income 5,695

3,145

3,495

3,497

3,521





Total non-interest income 36,388

29,612

31,355

30,629

30,074 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 45,638

44,890

43,991

42,997

45,164

Employee benefits 11,856

11,522

10,579

12,184

11,409

Net occupancy 5,999

6,226

6,309

6,623

6,417

Equipment and software 10,681

10,157

10,457

10,008

9,648

Marketing 2,531

2,977

2,371

1,885

2,975

FDIC insurance 3,640

3,604

3,523

3,448

3,369

Amortization of intangible assets 2,034

2,053

2,072

2,092

2,243

Restructuring and merger-related expense 646

1,977

3,777

-

-

Other operating expenses 18,079

17,777

19,313

17,954

18,278





Total non-interest expense 101,104

101,183

102,392

97,191

99,503 Income before provision for income taxes 61,937

44,773

35,015

43,390

43,526

Provision for income taxes 12,308

7,501

6,099

7,697

8,558 Net Income

49,629

37,272

28,916

35,693

34,968 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 127,689

$ 122,338

$ 117,804

$ 115,185

$ 118,991

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.56

$ 0.55 Net income per common share - diluted 0.70

0.54

0.44

0.56

0.55 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.71

0.56

0.49

0.56

0.55 Dividends declared 0.37

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36 Book value (period end) 39.54

39.73

40.28

40.30

40.23 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.83

22.99

21.45

21.39

21.28 Average common shares outstanding - basic 66,895,834

64,488,962

59,521,872

59,382,758

59,370,171 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 66,992,009

64,634,208

59,656,429

59,523,679

59,479,031 Period end common shares outstanding 66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777

59,376,435 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,262

2,277

2,370

2,331

2,368

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Asset quality data

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans



$ 39,752

$ 30,421

$ 35,468

$ 32,919

$ 26,808



Other real estate and repossessed assets 852

906

1,328

1,474

1,497



Total non-performing assets

$ 40,604

$ 31,327

$ 36,796

$ 34,393

$ 28,305





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 45,926

$ 33,762

$ 20,237

$ 18,515

$ 22,875



Loans past due 90 days or more

13,553

20,427

9,171

5,408

9,638



Total past due loans

$ 59,479

$ 54,189

$ 29,408

$ 23,923

$ 32,513





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 242,000

$ 200,540

$ 179,621

$ 171,536

$ 183,174



Classified loans

112,669

93,185

83,744

101,898

75,497



Total criticized and classified loans

$ 354,669

$ 293,725

$ 263,365

$ 273,434

$ 258,671





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.36 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.20 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.11

0.16

0.07

0.05

0.08

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.31

0.24

0.29

0.28

0.23

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.32

0.25

0.30

0.29

0.24

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.22

0.17

0.20

0.19

0.16

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.80

2.36

2.15

2.30

2.22





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 138,766

$ 140,872

$ 136,509

$ 129,190

$ 130,675

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 6,120

8,225

9,194

8,175

8,604

Provision for credit losses

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 4,066

1,420

2,221

5,935

1,857





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.13 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.20 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.49 x 4.63 x 3.85 x 3.92 x 4.87 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.40 x 1.66 x 2.10 x 2.27 x 2.20 x



























































































Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,









2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

10.68 % 10.69 % 9.72 % 9.79 % 9.87 % Tier I risk-based capital

13.06

12.89

11.58

11.87

12.05

Total risk-based capital

15.88

15.74

14.45

14.76

14.91

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 12.07

11.89

10.58

10.84

10.99

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 15.09

14.84

14.21

14.38

14.17

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

9.52

9.67

8.37

8.50

8.49

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.70

8.84

7.52

7.63

7.62

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024 2023 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 141,385 $ 148,907

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 510

1,562

2,984

-

-

5,056 3,026

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 47,608

36,303

29,369

33,162

32,437

146,441 151,933

































Average total assets

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265

$ 17,426,111

$ 18,122,625 $ 17,259,720































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.02 %

0.79 %

0.66 %

0.75 %

0.74 %

0.81 % 0.88 %































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 141,385 $ 148,907

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 510

1,562

2,984

-

-

5,056 3,026

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 47,608

36,303

29,369

33,162

32,437

146,441 151,933

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841

$ 2,468,525

$ 2,653,174 $ 2,474,627































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 6.75 %

5.32 %

4.65 %

5.24 %

5.21 %

5.52 % 6.14 %































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 141,385 $ 148,907

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,607

1,622

1,637

1,653

1,772

6,518 7,180

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 48,705

36,363

28,022

34,815

34,209

147,903 156,087

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,653,174 2,474,627

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,121,472) (1,128,277)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,531,702 $ 1,346,350































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 11.49 %

9.07 %

7.93 %

9.85 %

10.11 %

9.66 % 11.59 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,387,218 $ 1,201,866 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 12.56 %

9.97 %

8.83 %

10.96 %

11.32 %

10.66 % 12.99 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 141,385 $ 148,907

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 510

1,562

2,984

-

-

5,056 3,026

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,607

1,622

1,637

1,653

1,772

6,518 7,180

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 49,215

37,925

31,006

34,815

34,209

152,959 159,113

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,653,174 2,474,627

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,121,472) (1,128,277)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,531,702 $ 1,346,350































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 11.61 %

9.46 %

8.78 %

9.85 %

10.11 %

9.99 % 11.82 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,387,218 $ 1,201,866 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 12.69 %

10.40 %

9.77 %

10.96 %

11.32 %

11.03 % 13.24 %































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 101,104

$ 101,183

$ 102,392

$ 97,191

$ 99,503

$ 401,871 $ 390,002

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (646)

(1,977)

(3,777)

-

-

(6,400) (3,830)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 100,458

99,206

98,615

97,191

99,503

395,471 386,172

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 127,689

122,338

117,804

115,185

118,991

483,016 486,343

Non-interest income

36,388

29,612

31,355

30,629

30,074

127,983 120,447

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 164,077

$ 151,950

$ 149,159

$ 145,814

$ 149,065

$ 610,999 $ 606,790

Efficiency ratio

61.23 %

65.29 %

66.11 %

66.65 %

66.75 %

64.73 % 63.64 %































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 141,385 $ 148,907

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 510

1,562

2,984

-

-

5,056 3,026 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 47,608

$ 36,303

$ 29,369

$ 33,162

$ 32,437

$ 146,441 $ 151,933































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 2.26 $ 2.51

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.01

0.02

0.05

-

-

0.08 0.05 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.71

$ 0.56

$ 0.49

$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 2.34 $ 2.56







































































Period End













Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,













2024

2024

2024

2024

2023





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362

$ 2,533,062







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720

1,263,767







































Common shares outstanding 66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777

59,376,435





































Tangible book value per share

$ 22.83

$ 22.99

$ 21.45

$ 21.39

$ 21.28





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362

$ 2,533,062







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)







Tangible equity

1,671,988

1,681,686

1,422,758

1,415,204

1,408,251







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720

1,263,767







































Total assets



18,684,298

18,514,169

18,128,375

17,772,735

17,712,374







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

(1,124,811)







Tangible assets

$ 17,566,005

$ 17,394,270

$ 17,006,854

$ 16,649,577

$ 16,587,563





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.52 %

9.67 %

8.37 %

8.50 %

8.49 %





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.70 %

8.84 %

7.52 %

7.63 %

7.62 %





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























WESBANCO, INC.

























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 13 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.













































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024 2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 185,114 $ 194,049

Add: provision for credit losses (147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

19,206 17,734 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 61,790

$ 49,571

$ 45,556

$ 47,404

$ 48,329

$ 204,320 $ 211,783































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 185,114 $ 194,049

Add: provision for credit losses (147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

19,206 17,734

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 646

1,977

3,777

-

-

6,400 3,830 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 62,436

$ 51,548

$ 49,333

$ 47,404

$ 48,329

$ 210,720 $ 215,613































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 185,114 $ 194,049

Add: provision for credit losses (147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

19,206 17,734

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 646

1,977

3,777

-

-

6,400 3,830 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 62,436

51,548

49,333

47,404

48,329

210,720 215,613

































Average total assets

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265

$ 17,426,111

$ 18,122,625 $ 17,259,720































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.34 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.16 % 1.25 %































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 185,114 $ 194,049

Add: provision for credit losses (147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

19,206 17,734

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 646

1,977

3,777

-

-

6,400 3,830 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 62,436

51,548

49,333

47,404

48,329

210,720 215,613

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841

$ 2,468,525

$ 2,653,174 $ 2,474,627































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 8.85 %

7.55 %

7.80 %

7.49 %

7.77 %

7.94 % 8.71 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

$ 43,526

$ 185,114 $ 194,049

Add: provision for credit losses (147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

4,803

19,206 17,734

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,034

2,053

2,072

2,092

2,243

8,251 9,088

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 646

1,977

3,777

-

-

6,400 3,830 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 64,470

53,601

51,405

49,496

50,572

218,971 224,701

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

2,468,525

2,653,174 2,474,627

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

(1,125,593)

(1,121,472) (1,128,277)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903

$ 1,342,932

$ 1,531,702 $ 1,346,350































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 15.20 %

13.37 %

14.55 %

14.00 %

14.94 %

14.30 % 16.69 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

$ 1,198,448

$ 1,387,218 $ 1,201,866 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 16.63 %

14.70 %

16.20 %

15.58 %

16.74 %

15.78 % 18.70 %































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























