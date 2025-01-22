Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P79Z | ISIN: US00166B1052 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.01.25
21:59 Uhr
1,795 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 22:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALX Oncology Reports Inducement Grant as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

Finanznachrichten News

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings, Inc. ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, today announced that effective January 21, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of ALX Oncology granted an inducement stock option to purchase a total of 600,000 shares of ALX Oncology's common stock to Harish Shantharam, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, in connection with the commencement of his employment. Mr. Shantharam's inducement stock option is subject to the terms of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related forms of agreements, and were granted as inducements material to Mr. Shantharam to enter into employment with ALX Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock option has an exercise price of $1.65 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of ALX Oncology common stock on the grant date, and shall vest as follows: 25% of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest on the one year anniversary of January 21, 2025 and an additional one forty-eighth of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Company Contact:
Allison Dillon, Chief Business Officer, ALX Oncology
ir@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc.
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.