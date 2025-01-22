TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2024

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, earnings were $161.76 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $153.72 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for 2024 were $163.65 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $160.94 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, for 2023. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $41.27 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $28.80 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for fourth quarter 2024 were $41.42 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $31.10 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2023.

"Diluted earnings per share increased $0.09, or 4.4%, year over year driven by stronger net interest income which improved each quarter throughout the year and stronger fee-based income contributions which demonstrates the value of our diversified business model. We continue to prudently manage our liquidity and capital levels consistent with our conservative Main Street banking model. In closing, I would like to thank the more than 2,700 Towne teammates across the Towne family of companies who work each day to execute our mission of Serving Others and Enriching Lives. That's the true measure of our success," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2024 Compared to 2023:

Total revenues decreased slightly to $693.75 million, compared to $694.12 million in the prior year. Net interest income decreased $15.18 million as higher deposit costs outpaced increases in interest income. Noninterest income increased $14.80 million driven by growth in residential mortgage banking income and insurance commissions, serving to largely offset the decline in net interest income.

The insurance segment's gross revenue was $118.11 million compared to $109.46 million in 2023.

Loans held for investment increased $130.03 million, or 1.15%, from December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $14.44 billion, an increase of $0.54 billion, or 3.92%, compared to prior year.

As rates continued to rise, noninterest-bearing deposits declined 2.06% to $4.25 billion driven by a mix shift into interest-bearing accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 29.46% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.82%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.11%.

Net interest margin was 2.87% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.90% compared to a prior year net interest margin of 3.03% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.06%.

Effective tax rate of 14.60% compared to 16.82% in 2023. The decline in effective tax rate was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to LIHTC investment properties placed in service during the year.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2024:

Total revenues were $177.16 million in fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $21.61 million, or 13.90% from the prior year quarter. This increase was attributable to a combination of margin expansion and growth in noninterest income. Net interest income increased $10.32 million, or 9.58%, driven by increases in loan interest income offset by only marginal increases in deposit costs between quarters. Noninterest income increased $11.29 million, or 23.61%, in the quarterly comparison.

Loans held for investment increased $46.54 million, or 1.62% on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $74.13 million, or 2.05% on an annualized basis, compared to September 30, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.58 million, or 1.36% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.70% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.79%.

Net interest margin was 2.99% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.02% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.83% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.86%.

Effective tax rate of 13.92% compared to 8.46% in fourth quarter 2023 and 11.52% in the linked quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate from fourth quarter 2023 to 2024 was due to a fourth quarter adjustment in 2023 to deferred income taxes related to the sale of BHHS that decreased the tax rate. The higher tax rate in the fourth quarter versus the linked quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense.

"As we look ahead to next year, we are excited about closing our partnership with Village Bank during the first quarter. We are optimistic about loan and deposit growth opportunities across our banking footprint which operates in some of the most vibrant markets in the country. We also plan to aggressively evaluate opportunities for enhancing our fee based businesses on an organic basis coupled with a disciplined acquisition strategy," said William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $118.06 million compared to $107.73 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Higher yields impacting interest income on loan and investment securities were the primary source of this growth.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.02%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to 2.86%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, for fourth quarter 2023.

On an average basis, loans held for investment had a yield of 5.41%, which represented 72.90% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a yield of 5.22%, and 74.39% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 2.07% from 2.29% in the linked quarter and 2.09% in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Deposits costs began declining in third quarter 2024 as the Federal Reserve lowered short term rates by 100 basis points in the final four months of 2024.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.71 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $15.10 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 4.09%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.46 billion, an increase of $0.59 billion, or 5.96%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.61 million in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $1.10 million in the linked quarter, and an expense of $2.45 million one year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $0.73 million, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by a combination of modest loan growth and an increase to our weightings of the more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.

Net charge-offs were $382 thousand compared to $68 thousand one year prior and $677 thousand in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.01% in fourth quarter 2024, 0.00% in fourth quarter 2023, and 0.02% in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.69 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.70 times at September 30, 2024 and 18.48 times at December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $59.10 million compared to $47.81 million in 2023, an increase of $11.29 million, or 23.61%.

Residential mortgage banking income was $11.27 million compared to $8.04 million in fourth quarter 2023. Loan volume in the current quarter was $565.43 million, with purchase activity comprising 89.46%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2023 was $428.95 million, with purchase activity of 95.06%. Home purchases appear to be on the rise despite a continuation of elevated mortgage rates and home sale inventory limitations.

Gross margins on residential mortgages increased 19 basis points from 3.06% in fourth quarter 2023 to 3.25% in the current quarter. Gross margins declined 3 basis points from 3.28%, when compared to the linked quarter.

Property management fee revenue increased 11.25%, or $828 thousand, in comparison to fourth quarter 2023 driven by an acquisition in early 2024.

Total insurance commissions and other income increased $2.06 million, or 9.70%, to $23.27 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to organic growth.

Investment commissions increased $0.82 million, or 34.24%, driven by higher production levels.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $127.44 million compared to $121.90 million, an increase of $5.55 million, or 4.55%. This reflects increases in salary and benefits expense of $8.36 million, occupancy expense of $0.51 million, and furniture and equipment expense of $0.41 million.

Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024 and increases in performance based compensation and employee benefit costs.

Increases in occupancy expense and furniture and equipment expense were driven by Company expansion and relocation activities. Towne has opened two full service branches since November 2023, completed a branch relocation in Greenville, NC, and relocated our regional headquarters in Greensboro, NC.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2.45%, compared to $16.84 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was driven by modest growth in loans and investment securities.

Loans held for investment increased $130.03 million, or 1.15%, compared to year end 2023 and $46.54 million compared to the linked quarter, 1.62% on an annualized basis. Management has focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet in 2024 by controlling loan growth through pricing.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $50.47 million, or 33.65%, compared to prior year but declined $63.86 million, or 24.16%, compared to the linked quarter due to seasonality.

Total deposits increased $544.09 million, or 3.92%, compared to December 31, 2023 and $74.13 million, or 0.52%, or 2.05% on an annualized basis compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $89.65 million, or 2.06%, compared to prior year, and $14.58 million, or 0.34%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 79.37% compared to 79.46% at September 30, 2024 and 81.54% at December 31, 2023.

Total borrowings decreased $195.68 million, or 39.73%, from prior year.

Investment Securities:



Total investment securities were $2.59 billion compared to $2.60 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.64 billion at December 31, 2023. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2024 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $155.28 million in net unrealized losses, related to changes in interest rates, at December 31, 2024 compared to $162.12 million in net unrealized losses at December 31, 2023.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $11.41 billion at September 30, 2024 and $11.33 billion at December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets were $7.87 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.75 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at both December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Foreclosed property which consisted of repossessed autos at December 31, 2024 totaled $0.44 million, declining from $0.91 million at December 31, 2023.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $14.44 billion compared to $14.36 billion at September 30, 2024 and $13.89 billion at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.46% of total deposits at December 31, 2024 compared to 29.71% at September 30, 2024 and 31.26% at December 31, 2023.

Total borrowings were $296.90 million compared to $290.82 million at September 30, 2024 and $492.58 million at December 31, 2023.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.77% (1) .

. Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.36% (1) .

. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.89% (1) .

. Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.68% (1) .

. Book value per share was $28.43 compared to $28.59 at September 30, 2024 and $27.24 at December 31, 2023.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.55 compared to $21.65 at September 30, 2024 and $20.28 at December 31, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

Acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp:

We anticipate the previously announced acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank to close by the end of first quarter 2025.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

TowneBank intends to hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates over 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina - serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.25 billion as of December 31, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: core operating earnings, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to close the transaction with Village Bank when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; our integration of Village Bank's business to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption following the Village Bank transaction, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue $ 177,160 $ 174,518 $ 174,970 $ 167,102 $ 155,546 Net income 41,441 43,126 43,039 35,127 28,545 Net income available to common shareholders 41,265 42,949 42,856 34,687 28,804 Net income per common share - diluted 0.55 0.57 0.57 0.46 0.39 Book value per common share 28.43 28.59 27.62 27.33 27.24 Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP) 21.55 21.65 20.65 20.31 20.28 Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.83 % 0.68 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 0.92 % 0.77 % Return on average equity 7.64 % 8.12 % 8.43 % 6.84 % 5.75 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.68 % 11.42 % 12.03 % 9.87 % 8.53 % Return on average common equity 7.70 % 8.18 % 8.49 % 6.89 % 5.79 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.79 % 11.54 % 12.16 % 9.98 % 8.62 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 33.36 % 35.66 % 37.68 % 38.23 % 30.74 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 12.77 % 12.63 % 12.43 % 12.20 % 12.18 % Tier 1 12.89 % 12.76 % 12.55 % 12.32 % 12.29 % Total 15.68 % 15.54 % 15.34 % 15.10 % 15.06 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.36 % 10.38 % 10.25 % 10.15 % 10.17 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 16.69x 18.70x 19.08x 18.01x 18.48x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.12 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.02 % - % 0.02 % - % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 382 $ 677 $ (19 ) $ 520 $ 68 Nonperforming loans $ 7,424 $ 6,588 $ 6,582 $ 6,987 $ 6,843 Foreclosed property 443 884 581 780 908 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,867 $ 7,472 $ 7,163 $ 7,767 $ 7,751 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 1,264 $ 510 $ 368 $ 323 $ 735 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 123,923 $ 123,191 $ 125,552 $ 125,835 $ 126,461 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 385,238 $ 421,571 $ 430,398 $ 289,191 $ 302,616 Loans originated, joint venture 180,188 176,612 196,583 135,197 126,332 Total loans originated $ 565,426 $ 598,183 $ 626,981 $ 424,388 $ 428,948 Number of loans originated 1,489 1,637 1,700 1,247 1,237 Number of originators 160 159 169 176 181 Purchase % 89.46 % 91.49 % 94.85 % 95.66 % 95.06 % Loans sold $ 629,120 $ 526,998 $ 605,134 $ 410,895 $ 468,014 Rate lock asset $ 1,150 $ 1,548 $ 1,930 $ 1,681 $ 895 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.25 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.34 % 3.06 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.99 % 2.90 % 2.86 % 2.72 % 2.83 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.02 % 2.93 % 2.89 % 2.75 % 2.86 % Average earning assets/total average assets 90.57 % 90.43 % 90.36 % 90.52 % 90.48 % Average loans/average deposits 78.71 % 80.07 % 80.80 % 81.48 % 80.72 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.14 % 30.19 % 30.06 % 30.25 % 31.69 % Period end equity/period end total assets 12.50 % 12.58 % 12.24 % 12.24 % 12.21 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.28 % 70.93 % 68.98 % 73.25 % 76.17 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 24 vs. Q4 24 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2024

2023

2024

Q4 23 Q3 24 U.S. agency securities $ 293,917 $ 306,386 $ 291,814 (4.07 )% 0.72 % U.S. Treasury notes 28,429 27,684 28,655 2.69 % (0.79 )% Municipal securities 439,115 510,134 455,722 (13.92 )% (3.64 )% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 95,279 86,011 91,525 10.78 % 4.10 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 1,497,951 1,200,625 1,496,631 24.76 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses (1,326 ) (1,498 ) (1,171 ) (11.48 )% 13.24 % Total $ 2,353,365 $ 2,129,342 $ 2,363,176 10.52 % (0.42 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 2,572 $ 3,740 $ 6,703 (31.23 )% (61.63 )% Total gross unrealized losses (157,851 ) (165,863 ) (117,319 ) (4.83 )% 34.55 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (155,279 ) $ (162,123 ) $ (110,616 ) (4.22 )% 40.38 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 102,622 $ 101,850 $ 102,428 0.76 % 0.19 % U.S. Treasury notes 96,710 362,593 96,942 (73.33 )% (0.24 )% Municipal securities 5,366 5,272 5,342 1.78 % 0.45 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,121 2,172 2,133 (2.35 )% (0.56 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 5,533 5,705 5,577 (3.01 )% (0.79 )% Allowance for credit losses (77 ) (84 ) (77 ) (8.33 )% - % Total $ 212,275 $ 477,508 $ 212,345 (55.55 )% (0.03 )% Total gross unrealized gains $ 178 $ 380 $ 323 (53.16 )% (44.89 )% Total gross unrealized losses (8,647 ) (15,316 ) (7,929 ) N/M 9.06 % Net unrealized gains (losses) on HTM securities $ (8,469 ) $ (14,936 ) $ (7,606 ) (43.30 )% 11.35 % Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities $ (163,748 ) $ (177,059 ) $ (118,222 ) (7.52 )% 38.51 % % Change Loans Held For Investment Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 24 vs. Q4 24 vs. 2024 2023 2024 Q4 23 Q3 24 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,082,161 $ 1,249,735 $ 1,118,669 (13.41 )% (3.26 )% Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,628,731 1,699,386 1,655,345 (4.16 )% (1.61 )% Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,196,665 3,117,071 3,179,699 2.55 % 0.53 % Real estate - multifamily 801,079 583,209 750,906 37.36 % 6.68 % Residential 1-4 family 1,891,470 1,852,891 1,891,216 2.08 % 0.01 % HELOC 410,594 382,979 408,565 7.21 % 0.50 % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,280,394 1,265,169 1,256,511 1.20 % 1.90 % Government 513,039 525,261 521,681 (2.33 )% (1.66 )% Indirect 567,245 558,789 546,887 1.51 % 3.72 % Consumer loans and other 87,677 94,531 83,039 (7.25 )% 5.59 % Total $ 11,459,055 $ 11,329,021 $ 11,412,518 1.15 % 0.41 % % Change Deposits Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 24 vs. Q4 24 vs. 2024 2023 2024 Q4 23 Q3 24 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,253,053 $ 4,342,701 $ 4,267,628 (2.06 )% (0.34 )% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 7,329,669 6,757,619 6,990,103 8.47 % 4.86 % Savings 311,841 336,492 319,970 (7.33 )% (2.54 )% Certificates of deposits 2,542,735 2,456,394 2,785,469 3.51 % (8.71 )% Total $ 14,437,298 $ 13,893,206 $ 14,363,170 3.92 % 0.52 %

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,455,253 $ 155,710 5.41 % $ 11,419,428 $ 156,610 5.46 % $ 11,229,965 $ 147,647 5.22 % Taxable investment securities 2,421,253 20,722 3.42 % 2,376,102 20,940 3.53 % 2,365,928 18,820 3.18 % Tax-exempt investment securities 176,266 1,832 4.16 % 168,768 1,686 4.00 % 195,603 1,989 4.07 % Total securities 2,597,519 22,554 3.47 % 2,544,870 22,626 3.56 % 2,561,531 20,809 3.25 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,451,121 15,796 4.33 % 1,226,445 15,249 4.95 % 1,141,086 13,967 4.86 % Mortgage loans held for sale 209,315 3,088 5.90 % 208,513 3,247 6.23 % 162,543 2,886 7.10 % Total earning assets 15,713,208 197,148 4.99 % 15,399,256 197,732 5.11 % 15,095,125 185,309 4.87 % Less: allowance for credit losses (123,068 ) (125,331 ) (126,205 ) Total nonearning assets 1,758,988 1,754,216 1,714,121 Total assets $ 17,349,128 $ 17,028,141 $ 16,683,041 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 7,157,076 $ 43,894 2.44 % $ 6,917,622 $ 48,896 2.81 % $ 6,786,850 $ 46,833 2.74 % Savings 315,414 777 0.98 % 315,338 842 1.06 % 345,172 962 1.11 % Certificates of deposit 2,694,236 31,214 4.61 % 2,723,437 32,390 4.73 % 2,370,723 25,405 4.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,166,726 75,885 2.97 % 9,956,397 82,128 3.28 % 9,502,745 73,200 3.06 % Borrowings 36,708 (151 ) (1.61 )% 33,867 (25 ) (0.29 )% 114,151 958 3.28 % Subordinated debt, net 257,667 2,261 3.51 % 256,309 2,237 3.49 % 255,663 2,236 3.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,461,101 77,995 2.97 % 10,246,573 84,340 3.27 % 9,872,559 76,394 3.07 % Demand deposits 4,386,911 4,305,783 4,408,712 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 353,005 370,736 413,468 Total liabilities 15,201,017 14,923,092 14,694,739 Shareholders' equity 2,148,111 2,105,049 1,988,302 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,349,128 $ 17,028,141 $ 16,683,041 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 119,153 $ 113,392 $ 108,915 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,096 ) (1,110 ) (1,182 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 118,057 $ 112,282 $ 107,733 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.02 % 1.84 % 1.80 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.97 % 2.18 % 2.01 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.02 % 2.93 % 2.86 % Total cost of deposits 2.07 % 2.29 % 2.09 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,431,451 $ 619,505 5.42 % $ 11,177,132 $ 565,453 5.06 % Taxable investment securities 2,401,605 82,049 3.42 % 2,406,845 71,476 2.97 % Tax-exempt investment securities 165,806 6,588 3.97 % 200,040 7,872 3.94 % Total securities 2,567,411 88,637 3.45 % 2,606,885 79,348 3.04 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,257,373 59,791 4.76 % 1,170,156 54,135 4.63 % Mortgage loans held for sale 175,207 10,995 6.28 % 167,240 10,965 6.56 % Total earning assets 15,431,442 778,928 5.05 % 15,121,413 709,901 4.69 % Less: allowance for credit losses (125,643 ) (121,878 ) Total nonearning assets 1,750,922 1,657,151 Total assets $ 17,056,721 $ 16,656,686 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,950,210 $ 188,936 2.72 % $ 6,459,679 $ 143,574 2.22 % Savings 319,369 3,345 1.05 % 368,440 3,639 0.99 % Certificates of deposit 2,679,468 126,143 4.71 % 2,067,053 72,763 3.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,949,047 318,424 3.20 % 8,895,172 219,976 2.47 % Borrowings 95,448 4,529 4.67 % 407,125 18,600 4.51 % Subordinated debt, net 256,489 8,970 3.50 % 254,129 8,886 3.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,300,984 331,923 3.22 % 9,556,426 247,462 2.59 % Demand deposits 4,296,372 4,756,681 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 374,372 368,585 Total liabilities 14,971,728 14,681,692 Shareholders' equity 2,084,993 1,974,994 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,056,721 $ 16,656,686 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 447,005 $ 462,439 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (4,400 ) (4,659 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 442,605 $ 457,780 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 1.83 % 2.10 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 2.15 % 1.64 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.90 % 3.06 % Total cost of deposits 2.24 % 1.61 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

(unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 108,750 $ 85,584 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,127,878 939,356 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,847 103,417 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,339,475 1,128,357 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,509,970 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of $1,326 and $1,498 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 2,353,365 2,129,342 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $203,883 and $462,656 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 212,352 477,592 Less: allowance for credit losses (77 ) (84 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 212,275 477,508 Other equity securities 12,100 13,792 FHLB stock 12,136 21,372 Total Securities 2,589,876 2,642,014 Mortgage loans held for sale 200,460 149,987 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,459,055 11,329,021 Less: allowance for credit losses (123,923 ) (126,461 ) Net Loans 11,335,132 11,202,560 Premises and equipment, net 368,876 337,598 Goodwill 457,619 456,335 Other intangible assets, net 60,171 64,634 BOLI 279,802 277,445 Other assets 615,479 576,109 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,246,890 $ 16,835,039 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,253,053 $ 4,342,701 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 7,329,669 6,757,619 Savings 311,841 336,492 Certificates of deposit 2,542,735 2,456,394 Total Deposits 14,437,298 13,893,206 Advances from the FHLB 3,218 203,958 Subordinated debt, net 260,001 255,796 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 33,683 32,826 Total Borrowings 296,902 492,580 Other liabilities 357,063 393,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,091,263 14,779,161 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 - - Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 75,255,205 in 2024 and 74,893,462 in 2023 125,455 124,847 Capital surplus 1,122,147 1,112,761 Retained earnings 1,007,775 921,126 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 1,046,121 shares in 2024 and 1,004,717 shares in 2023 21,868 20,813 Deferred compensation trust (21,868 ) (20,813 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (116,045 ) (118,762 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,139,332 2,039,972 Noncontrolling interest 16,295 15,906 TOTAL EQUITY 2,155,627 2,055,878 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,246,890 $ 16,835,039

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 154,933 $ 146,810 $ 616,248 $ 562,160 Investment securities 22,236 20,464 87,494 77,982 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 15,796 13,967 59,791 54,135 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,087 2,886 10,995 10,965 Total interest income 196,052 184,127 774,528 705,242 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 75,885 73,200 318,424 219,976 Advances from the FHLB 26 917 3,435 17,754 Subordinated debt, net 2,261 2,236 8,970 8,886 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (177 ) 41 1,094 846 Total interest expense 77,995 76,394 331,923 247,462 Net interest income 118,057 107,733 442,605 457,780 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,606 2,446 (548 ) 18,679 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 116,451 105,287 443,153 439,101 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,272 8,035 46,957 39,415 Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,265 21,207 98,562 90,305 Property management income, net 8,186 7,358 50,492 47,791 Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net - (32 ) - 3,530 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,289 3,056 12,838 11,631 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,486 1,476 6,529 6,709 Investment commissions, net 3,195 2,380 10,953 8,962 BOLI 4,478 2,206 11,444 7,402 Gain (loss) on sale of equity investment 218 (10 ) 238 9,377 Other income 3,714 2,137 13,058 11,220 Net gain on investment securities - - 74 - Total noninterest income 59,103 47,813 251,145 236,342 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 74,399 66,035 289,248 270,158 Occupancy 9,819 9,308 38,309 36,886 Furniture and equipment 4,850 4,445 18,619 17,178 Amortization - intangibles 3,095 3,411 12,769 14,155 Software expense 6,870 6,743 26,816 24,666 Data processing 3,788 3,529 17,011 15,033 Professional fees 3,446 3,339 15,134 12,286 Advertising and marketing 3,359 3,377 15,627 15,390 Other expenses 17,815 21,708 70,383 83,470 Total noninterest expense 127,441 121,895 503,916 489,222 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 48,113 31,205 190,382 186,221 Provision for income tax expense 6,672 2,660 27,649 31,085 Net income $ 41,441 $ 28,545 $ 162,733 $ 155,136 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (176 ) 259 (976 ) (1,421 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 41,265 $ 28,804 $ 161,757 $ 153,715 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.55 $ 0.39 $ 2.16 $ 2.06 Diluted earnings $ 0.55 $ 0.39 $ 2.15 $ 2.06 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 0.98

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 108,750 $ 131,068 $ 140,028 $ 75,802 $ 85,584 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,127,878 1,061,596 1,062,115 926,635 939,356 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,847 103,400 99,303 98,673 103,417 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,339,475 1,296,064 1,301,446 1,101,110 1,128,357 Securities available for sale 2,353,365 2,363,176 2,250,679 2,204,101 2,129,342 Securities held to maturity 212,352 212,422 212,488 312,510 477,592 Less: allowance for credit losses (77 ) (77 ) (79 ) (82 ) (84 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 212,275 212,345 212,409 312,428 477,508 Other equity securities 12,100 12,681 13,566 13,661 13,792 FHLB stock 12,136 12,134 12,134 12,139 21,372 Total Securities 2,589,876 2,600,336 2,488,788 2,542,329 2,642,014 Mortgage loans held for sale 200,460 264,320 200,762 150,727 149,987 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,459,055 11,412,518 11,451,747 11,452,343 11,329,021 Less: allowance for credit losses (123,923 ) (123,191 ) (125,552 ) (125,835 ) (126,461 ) Net Loans 11,335,132 11,289,327 11,326,195 11,326,508 11,202,560 Premises and equipment, net 368,876 365,764 340,348 342,569 337,598 Goodwill 457,619 457,619 457,619 457,619 456,335 Other intangible assets, net 60,171 63,265 65,460 68,758 64,634 BOLI 279,802 279,325 277,434 279,293 277,445 Other assets 615,479 572,000 610,791 615,324 576,109 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843 $ 16,884,237 $ 16,835,039 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,253,053 $ 4,267,628 $ 4,303,773 $ 4,194,132 $ 4,342,701 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 7,329,669 6,990,103 6,940,086 6,916,701 6,757,619 Savings 311,841 319,970 312,881 326,179 336,492 Certificates of deposit 2,542,735 2,785,469 2,715,848 2,689,062 2,456,394 Total Deposits 14,437,298 14,363,170 14,272,588 14,126,074 13,893,206 Advances from the FHLB 3,218 3,405 3,591 3,775 203,958 Subordinated debt, net 260,001 256,444 256,227 256,011 255,796 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 33,683 30,970 35,351 31,198 32,826 Total Borrowings 296,902 290,819 295,169 290,984 492,580 Other liabilities 357,063 371,316 411,770 401,307 393,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,091,263 15,025,305 14,979,527 14,818,365 14,779,161 Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,455 125,139 125,090 125,009 124,847 Capital surplus 1,122,147 1,117,279 1,115,759 1,114,038 1,112,761 Retained earnings 1,007,775 985,343 961,162 937,065 921,126 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (21,868 ) (22,224 ) (22,756 ) (20,915 ) (20,813 ) Deferred compensation trust 21,868 22,224 22,756 20,915 20,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (116,045 ) (81,482 ) (129,224 ) (126,586 ) (118,762 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,139,332 2,146,279 2,072,787 2,049,526 2,039,972 Noncontrolling interest 16,295 16,436 16,529 16,346 15,906 TOTAL EQUITY 2,155,627 2,162,715 2,089,316 2,065,872 2,055,878 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843 $ 16,884,237 $ 16,835,039

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024

2024

2024

2024

2022

INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 154,933 $ 155,792 $ 154,549 $ 150,974 $ 146,810 Investment securities 22,236 22,334 22,928 19,996 20,464 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 15,796 15,249 14,512 14,234 13,967 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,087 3,247 2,945 1,716 2,886 Total interest income 196,052 196,622 194,934 186,920 184,127 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 75,885 82,128 82,023 78,388 73,200 Advances from the FHLB 26 29 942 2,438 917 Subordinated debt, net 2,261 2,237 2,236 2,236 2,236 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (177 ) (54 ) 685 640 41 Total interest expense 77,995 84,340 85,886 83,702 76,394 Net interest income 118,057 112,282 109,048 103,218 107,733 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,606 (1,100 ) (177 ) (877 ) 2,446 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 116,451 113,382 109,225 104,095 105,287 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,272 11,786 13,422 10,477 8,035 Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,265 25,727 24,031 25,539 21,207 Property management income, net 8,186 11,221 14,312 16,773 7,358 Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net - - - - (32 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 3,289 3,117 3,353 3,079 3,056 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,486 1,830 1,662 1,551 1,476 Investment commissions, net 3,195 2,835 2,580 2,343 2,380 BOLI 4,478 1,886 3,238 1,842 2,206 Other income 3,932 3,834 3,324 2,206 2,127 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities - - - 74 - Total noninterest income 59,103 62,236 65,922 63,884 47,813 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 74,399 72,123 71,349 71,377 66,035 Occupancy 9,819 9,351 9,717 9,422 9,308 Furniture and equipment 4,850 4,657 4,634 4,478 4,445 Amortization - intangibles 3,095 3,130 3,298 3,246 3,411 Software 6,870 6,790 7,056 6,100 6,743 Data processing 3,788 4,701 4,606 3,916 3,529 Professional fees 3,446 4,720 3,788 3,180 3,339 Advertising and marketing 3,359 4,162 3,524 4,582 3,377 Other expenses 17,815 17,266 16,012 19,290 21,708 Total noninterest expense 127,441 126,900 123,984 125,591 121,895 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 48,113 48,718 51,163 42,388 31,205 Provision for income tax expense 6,672 5,592 8,124 7,261 2,660 Net income $ 41,441 $ 43,126 $ 43,039 $ 35,127 $ 28,545 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (176 ) (177 ) (183 ) (440 ) 259 Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 41,265 $ 42,949 $ 42,856 $ 34,687 $ 28,804 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 75,034,688 74,940,827 74,925,877 74,816,420 74,773,335 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,309,989 75,141,661 75,037,955 74,979,501 74,793,557 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25

TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30,

2024 December 31, 2024 over 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 117,137 $ 106,906 $ 111,569 $ 439,417 $ 456,071 $ (16,654 ) (3.65 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 3,289 3,055 3,117 12,838 11,631 1,207 10.38 % Credit card merchant fees 1,486 1,476 1,830 6,529 6,709 (180 ) (2.68 )% Investment commissions, net 3,195 2,380 2,835 10,953 8,962 1,991 22.22 % Other income 6,456 4,144 4,828 19,551 16,156 3,395 21.01 % Subtotal 14,426 11,055 12,610 49,871 43,458 6,413 14.76 % Gain on investment securities - - - 74 - 74 n/m Total noninterest income 14,426 11,055 12,610 49,945 43,458 6,487 14.93 % Total revenue 131,563 117,961 124,179 489,362 499,529 (10,167 ) (2.04 )% Provision for credit losses 1,525 2,831 (1,043 ) (665 ) 19,273 (19,938 ) 103.45 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 50,130 42,573 47,148 190,391 170,733 19,658 11.51 % Occupancy 7,362 6,981 6,963 28,579 26,698 1,881 7.05 % Furniture and equipment 4,087 3,621 3,878 15,423 13,771 1,652 12.00 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,027 1,236 1,072 4,378 5,154 (776 ) (15.06 )% Other expenses 25,590 29,602 26,674 102,806 109,819 (7,013 ) (6.39 )% Total expenses 88,196 84,013 85,735 341,577 326,175 15,402 4.72 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 41,842 31,117 39,487 148,450 154,081 (5,631 ) (3.65 )% Corporate allocation 1,172 1,054 1,223 4,696 4,817 (121 ) (2.51 )% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 43,014 32,171 40,710 153,146 158,898 (5,752 ) (3.62 )% Provision for income tax expense 5,275 2,661 3,495 18,006 23,866 (5,860 ) (24.55 )% Net income 37,739 29,510 37,215 135,140 135,032 108 0.08 % Noncontrolling interest (63 ) - (29 ) (29 ) - (29 ) n/m Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 37,676 $ 29,510 $ 37,186 $ 135,111 $ 135,032 $ 79 0.06 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.26 % 70.17 % 68.18 % 68.92 % 64.26 %

TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 over 2023 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage banking income, net $ 11,580 $ 8,322 $ 12,211 $ 48,586 $ 41,287 $ 7,299 17.68 % Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net - (32 ) - - 3,530 (3,530 ) (100.00 )% Title insurance and settlement fees - - - - 443 (443 ) (100.00 )% Property management fees, net 8,186 7,358 11,221 50,492 47,791 2,701 5.65 % Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 68 (425 ) 51 216 (1,309 ) 1,525 116.50 % Gain on sale of equity investment - - - - 8,833 (8,833 ) (100.00 )% Net interest and other income 1,664 1,111 906 4,671 3,095 1,576 50.92 % Total revenue 21,498 16,334 24,389 103,965 103,670 295 0.28 % Provision for credit losses 81 (385 ) (57 ) 117 (594 ) $ 711 119.70 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,508 $ 11,288 $ 12,355 $ 48,421 $ 52,958 $ (4,537 ) (8.57 )% Occupancy 1,621 1,600 1,638 6,640 7,158 (518 ) (7.24 )% Furniture and equipment 593 611 604 2,387 2,544 (157 ) (6.17 )% Amortization of intangible assets 637 737 637 2,731 2,903 (172 ) (5.92 )% Other expenses 7,817 7,240 8,839 33,992 34,559 (567 ) (1.64 )% Total expenses 22,176 21,476 24,073 94,171 100,122 (5,951 ) (5.94 )% Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest (759 ) (4,757 ) 373 9,677 4,142 5,535 133.63 % Corporate allocation (437 ) (352 ) (484 ) (1,759 ) (2,152 ) 393 18.26 % Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (1,196 ) (5,109 ) (111 ) 7,918 1,990 5,928 297.89 % Provision for income tax (216 ) (1,072 ) 18 2,120 698 1,422 203.72 % Net income (loss) (980 ) (4,037 ) (129 ) 5,798 1,292 4,506 348.76 % Noncontrolling interest (113 ) 259 (148 ) (947 ) (1,421 ) 474 (33.36 )% Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $ (1,093 ) $ (3,778 ) $ (277 ) $ 4,851 $ (129 ) $ 4,980 3,860.47 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 100.19 % 126.97 % 96.09 % 87.95 % 102.51 %

TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 over 2023 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 20,576 $ 19,795 $ 23,157 $ 86,679 $ 80,054 $ 6,625 8.28 % Employee benefits 4,335 4,332 4,483 18,047 17,726 321 1.81 % Specialized benefit services 1 36 - 10 481 (471 ) (97.92 )% Total commissions and fees 24,912 24,163 27,640 104,736 98,261 6,475 6.59 % Contingency and bonus revenue 2,924 1,276 2,731 13,110 10,619 2,491 23.46 % Other income 221 8 25 263 580 (317 ) (54.66 )% Total revenue 28,057 25,447 30,396 118,109 109,460 8,649 7.90 % Employee commission expense 3,958 4,197 4,446 17,686 18,537 (851 ) (4.59 )% Revenue, net of commission expense 24,099 21,250 25,950 100,423 90,923 9,500 10.45 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,761 $ 12,174 $ 12,620 $ 50,436 $ 46,467 $ 3,969 8.54 % Occupancy 836 727 750 3,090 3,030 60 1.98 % Furniture and equipment 170 213 175 809 863 (54 ) (6.26 )% Amortization of intangible assets 1,431 1,438 1,421 5,660 6,098 (438 ) (7.18 )% Other expenses 1,871 1,853 2,126 8,173 6,467 1,706 26.38 % Total operating expenses 17,069 16,405 17,092 68,168 62,925 5,243 8.33 % Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest 7,030 4,845 8,858 32,255 27,998 4,257 15.20 % Corporate allocation (735 ) (702 ) (739 ) (2,937 ) (2,665 ) (272 ) 10.21 % Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest 6,295 4,143 8,119 29,318 25,333 3,985 15.73 % Provision for income tax expense 1,613 1,071 2,079 7,523 6,521 1,002 15.37 % Net income 4,682 3,072 6,040 21,795 18,812 2,983 15.86 % Noncontrolling interest - - - - - - N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,682 $ 3,072 $ 6,040 $ 21,795 $ 18,812 $ 2,983 15.86 % Provision for income taxes 1,613 1,071 2,079 7,523 6,521 1,002 15.37 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,550 1,588 1,550 6,182 6,702 (520 ) (7.76 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 7,845 $ 5,731 $ 9,669 $ 35,500 $ 32,035 $ 3,465 10.82 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.48 % 70.43 % 60.44 % 62.39 % 62.88 %

TOWNEBANK Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.95 % 1.00 % 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.92 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.03 % 1.09 % 0.77 % 1.04 % 1.02 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.64 % 8.12 % 5.75 % 7.76 % 7.78 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.04 % 3.30 % 2.78 % 3.24 % 3.60 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.68 % 11.42 % 8.53 % 11.00 % 11.38 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.70 % 8.18 % 5.79 % 7.82 % 7.85 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.09 % 3.36 % 2.83 % 3.29 % 3.65 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.79 % 11.54 % 8.62 % 11.11 % 11.50 % Book value (GAAP) $ 28.43 $ 28.59 $ 27.24 $ 28.43 $ 27.24 Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (6.88 ) (6.94 ) (6.96 ) (6.88 ) (6.96 ) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 21.55 $ 21.65 $ 20.28 $ 21.55 $ 20.28 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 71.94 % 72.71 % 78.36 % 72.64 % 70.48 % Impact of exclusions (1.66 )% (1.78 )% (2.19 )% (1.81 )% (1.10 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.28 % 70.93 % 76.17 % 70.83 % 69.38 % Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,349,128 $ 17,028,141 $ 16,683,041 $ 17,056,721 $ 16,656,686 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 519,691 522,219 523,086 522,419 525,546 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,829,437 $ 16,505,922 $ 16,159,955 $ 16,534,302 $ 16,131,140 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,148,111 $ 2,105,049 $ 1,988,302 $ 2,084,993 $ 1,974,994 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 519,691 522,219 523,086 522,419 525,546 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,628,420 $ 1,582,830 $ 1,465,216 $ 1,562,574 $ 1,449,448 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,131,778 $ 2,088,674 $ 1,972,138 $ 2,068,671 $ 1,959,208 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 519,691 522,219 523,086 522,419 525,546 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,612,087 $ 1,566,455 $ 1,449,052 $ 1,546,252 $ 1,433,662 Net income (GAAP) $ 41,265 $ 42,949 $ 28,804 $ 161,757 $ 153,715 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 2,445 2,473 2,695 10,088 11,182 Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,710 $ 45,422 $ 31,499 $ 171,845 $ 164,897 Total revenue (GAAP) $ 177,160 $ 174,518 $ 155,546 $ 693,750 $ 694,122 Net (gain) loss on investment securities - - - (74 ) - Net (gain) loss on equity investment (218 ) (20 ) 10 (238 ) (9,377 ) Total revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP) $ 176,942 $ 174,498 $ 155,556 $ 693,438 $ 684,745 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 127,441 $ 126,900 $ 121,895 $ 503,916 $ 489,222 Less: Amortization of intangibles 3,095 3,130 3,411 12,769 14,155 Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP) $ 124,346 $ 123,770 $ 118,484 $ 491,147 $ 475,067