Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFEB | ISIN: SE0001852419 | Ticker-Symbol: L5E
Frankfurt
23.01.25
09:16 Uhr
16,990 Euro
+0,020
+0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90017,18011:18
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 10:48 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding election of Board of Directors in Lindab

Finanznachrichten News

GREVIE, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee in Lindab International AB (publ) consists of, Kristian Åkesson (chair), appointed by Carnegie Fonder, Thomas Ehlin, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden, Erik Durhan, appointed by Lannebo Kapitalförvaltning AB and Peter Nilsson, chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB (publ).

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Per Bertland, Sonat Burman-Olsson, Viveka Ekberg, Anette Frumerie, Marcus Hedblom, Peter Nilsson and Staffan Pehrson.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Peter Nilsson as chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals are presented in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Contacts
Kristian Åkesson
Chairman of the Nomination Committee
Phone: +46 (0)709-40 37 90

Peter Nilsson
Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)431-850 00

Ola Ranstam
General Counsel, Lindab
Phone: +46 (0)701-49 78 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/lindab/r/the-nomination-committee-s-proposal-regarding-election-of-board-of-directors-in-lindab,c4095041

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1983/4095041/3219757.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-nomination-committees-proposal-regarding-election-of-board-of-directors-in-lindab-302358486.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.