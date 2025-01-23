Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on 7th February 2025

Turin, 23rd January 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 will be presented on Friday, 7th February 2025.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 am CET / 10:00 am GMT on Friday, 7th February 2025.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q4 2024 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Friday, 7th February 2025.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment