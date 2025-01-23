Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A14QN2 | ISIN: INE669C01036
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 12:00 Uhr
Tech Mahindra and Wall Street Journal Intelligence Launch 'The Tech Adoption Index' Report at WEF 2025

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has partnered with the Wall Street Journal Intelligence to launch The Tech Adoption Index, a report with critical insights into global technology adoption trends. The report was unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group; Mohit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra; Josh Stinchcomb, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, The Wall Street Journal; and Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra and Wall Street Journal Intelligence Launch 'The Tech Adoption Index' Report at WEF 2025

The marquee report draws insights from over 1,000 global C-suite executives and industry leaders across 10 countries in North America, EMEA, and Asia, working at companies generating at least $500 million in annual revenue.

Josh Stinchcomb, Chief Revenue Officer, the Wall Street Journal, said, "We found that the most successful companies must balance speed, scale, and ROI with smooth integration. Tech Mahindra's expertise in digital transformation was instrumental in the research process and deepened our exploration of these complex challenges."

Key findings from the Tech Adoption Index:

  • 84% of companies believe a diverse technology portfolio is crucial to achieving business success
  • Artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and cloud computing emerge as the most instrumental technologies driving enterprise growth
  • Businesses see 5G and IoT as key enablers but face challenges in seamless onboarding and integration of emerging technologies

The report also provides a unique benchmarking tool hosted on a dedicated Tech Mahindra property within the Wall Street Journal website. This platform will enable organizations to measure the efficacy of their technology portfolios against industry standards, fostering informed decision-making.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "The Tech Adoption Index highlights that digital maturity isn't just about keeping up with technology-it's also a key indicator of resilience, foresight, and competitive strength. Our partnership with the Wall Street Journal Intelligence underscores our shared vision and commitment to empower enterprises with a clearer understanding of their digital journey, enabling smarter decisions that shape a sustainable future."

The Tech Adoption Index is part of Tech Mahindra's ongoing collaboration with The Wall Street Journal to explore key factors for deploying digital infrastructure. The report will be available as a downloadable whitepaper that users can access towards the end of the benchmarking survey hosted on the WSJ and Tech Mahindra's dedicated portal.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603686/The_Tech_Adoption_Index.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539364/Tech_Mahindra_Logo.jpg

Tech_Mahindra_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-mahindra-and-wall-street-journal-intelligence-launch-the-tech-adoption-index-report-at-wef-2025-302358536.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
