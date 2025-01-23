Anzeige
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Accelerates Acquisition Goals with Letters of Intent for 11 Companies

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) has signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) between January 16 and January 20, 2025, to acquire 11 companies, a major step toward its ambitious goal of acquiring at least 52 companies in 2025. These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower small, home-based, and micro-businesses while redefining the entrepreneurial landscape.

Larry Kozin, Chairman & CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, shared his vision for this groundbreaking effort, stating, "There is a new optimism sweeping the small business community. By banding together, we are not only giving small business owners a fighting chance against blue-chip monopolies, but we are standing strong against the fraud and insider trading practices that have historically undermined the backbone of this country-our small businesses."

In partnership with Kathy Ireland, MainStreetChamber Holdings is championing business success while advancing shared philanthropic values. Ms. Ireland, renowned for her global humanitarian efforts, has an exemplary record in initiatives supporting education, health advocacy, and community development. Her leadership in aligning corporate objectives with social responsibility underscores MSCH's commitment to creating meaningful change alongside business growth.

The 11 companies identified for acquisition include Aloha Laundry, LLC (previously acquired Dirty Laundry Solutions, LLC, dba kathy ireland® Laundry); Final Mile Technologies, LLC, dba kathy ireland® Logistics and Movers; Chamber Financial Services, dba ireland PAY Licensing; Relationship Generation, LLC; KozyFurniture, LLC, dba kathy ireland® Furniture; Furniture Factory, dba kathy ireland® Furniture Factory; Furniture Doctor; Gambling Recovery Centers, LLC; Perfect Dreamer Mattress, LLC; and e-bike Shoppe Licensing. Each company is being fully vetted, and no cash will be exchanged in these transactions. Upon acquisition, all companies will be wholly owned by MSCH, with plans for leadership restructuring to align with the organization's forward-thinking vision.

These acquisitions are set to close on April 1, 2025, aligning with the company's plans to begin the second quarter with a strong focus on execution and growth.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® Kids, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing information regarding MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's outlook for growth and market expansion, and which can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business may be described in more detail in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Larry Kozin, Chairman & CEO
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.
Tel: (877) 594-7277
info@msch.com

Media Contact:
Rona Menashe
Guttman Associates PR & Marketing
Tel: (310) 246-4600
Rona@GuttmanPR.com

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
