Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that, following our announcement on November 19, 2024, regarding the signing of a Heal Wellness franchisee for the Kingston, Ontario region, we have successfully secured a real estate location for our franchisee just two months later. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies.

"Our newest location will be at 324 Princess Street, near the doors of Queens University, one of Canada's top 7 ranked universities and home to more than 34,000 students providing huge organic foot traffic and exposure to the Heal Wellness brand," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. Being in close proximity to the university provides us with the perfect customer demographic for our smoothies and smoothie bowl offerings. We look forward to becoming a part of the university meal program that will further accelerate our retail adoption."

"In addition to Queens University, this location has neighbouring lifestyle tenants such as Lululemon, The Running Room, and predominate neighbouring QSR tenants such as McDonalds and Starbucks."

"The expansion of our retail footprint in Ontario is accelerating as our first mover advantage is beginning to pay dividends. We have seen significant franchise interest across Canada for our emerging brands, from both franchisees and landlords alike, so steady expansion is well on its way. Building strong business and franchisee relationships across the country over the last thirty years has been critical in our ability to secure premium locations for our brands. This new location is expected to open in Q2, 2025."

"Kingston is known for its active lifestyle, with numerous parks, trails, and recreational facilities that attract individuals interested in maintaining a healthy diet. Additionally, it has a thriving retail environment and the presence of high-traffic areas such as outlet shopping centers and business districts provide ample opportunities for attracting a steady stream of customers. The combination of these factors makes Kingston a promising market for Heal, catering to the demand for nutritious and convenient food options."

"We currently have 421 retail locations contractually committed by area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly portfolio, spanning stores in development, under construction, and already operational. With each new store opening, the Happy Belly footprint continues to expand. Our dedicated team remains focused on sourcing and evaluating prime real estate, reviewing franchisee applications, and working closely with area developers to support our asset-light franchising model. By prioritizing high-quality franchise partnerships and strategically located properties across Canada, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and strengthen our market presence."



"The rapid expansion of our Heal Wellness brand serves as a testament to our team's ability to scale and accelerate the growth of our asset light franchising model. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."

We are just getting started

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

