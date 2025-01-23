Researchers in Ireland have proposed, for the first time, a deterministic approach for designing inverter loading ratio (ILR) in utility-scale PV projects. The novel methodology is claimed to simplify the design process and reduce performance variability, while enhancing investment certainty. A team of scientists from the University College Cork in Ireland have proposed a new approach to designing inverter loading ratio (ILR) for utility-scale PV power plants. The researchers described the ILR as the ratio between the DC PV array power output relative to the AC rated power of the power conversion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...