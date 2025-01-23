Researchers in Italy have analyzed the techno-economic viability of enhancing three pumped hydro plants in Italy with floating PV on the lower basin. They say that, with their wide results, consequences could be extrapolated to similar regions. Scientists from Italy's Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico di Milano) have conducted a techno-economic optimization for the addition of floating PV (FPV) to three existing pumped hydro storage (PHS) plants in the country. The optimization was formulated as a mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) model, finding the best solution while using ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...