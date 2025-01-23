Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A2QHPL | ISIN: VGG4392T1075
Stuttgart
23.01.25
08:03 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.01.2025 12:50 Uhr
Helium One Global Ltd Announces Change of Registered Office

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Helium One Global (AIM:HE1), announces that its registered office address has changed to 171 Main Street, PO Box 92, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG110.

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.helium-one.com

Contact

Helium One Global Ltd

Lorna Blaisse, CEO

Graham Jacobs, Finance and Commercial Director

+44 20 7920 3150

Panmure LiberumLimited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Nikhil Varghese

+44 20 3100 2000

Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Simon Johnson

Louisa Waddell

+44 20 3829 5000

Tavistock(Financial PR)

Nick Elwes

Tara Vivian-Neal

+44 20 7920 3150

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across two distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. These assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.4% helium by volume. All Helium One's licences are held on a 100% equity basis.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin covering 1,664km2 in south-west Tanzania. This project is considered to be entering an appraisal stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test, successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the extended well test, the Company has now flowed significant quantities of helium to surface and has filed a Mining Licence application with the Mining Commission of the Tanzanian Government.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL).

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Helium One Global Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
