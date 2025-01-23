Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

Quarterly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 is now available on the Company's website.

Factsheet:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-factsheet-Q4-2024.pdf

Commentary:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-Q4-2024-commentary.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500