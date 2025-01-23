Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC
Quarterly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 is now available on the Company's website.
Factsheet:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-factsheet-Q4-2024.pdf
Commentary:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-Q4-2024-commentary.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
