Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 19, 2025

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.
Conference Call Details
Date:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:
5:00 p.m. U.S. EST
Webcast:
http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations
A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.
To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive an email confirming your registration.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
###
Investor Contact:
Garen Sarafian
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)
Media Contact:
Katie Savastano
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785
SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire