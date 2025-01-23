Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQ1X | ISIN: CA0717341071 | Ticker-Symbol: BVF
Tradegate
22.01.25
17:33 Uhr
7,320 Euro
-0,099
-1,33 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3467,49814:36
7,3407,49914:36
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 19, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. U.S. EST

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive an email confirming your registration.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

Investor Contact:
Garen Sarafian
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Media Contact:
Katie Savastano
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.