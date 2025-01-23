Opti Digital Reports 60% Growth in 2024

As projected at the start of 2023, Opti Digital, a leading premium advertising monetization platform, has reported a 60% growth for the full year of 2024.

AdTech company Opti Digital has just reported 60% growth for the full year 2024. CEO Magali Quentel-Reme commented on the results: "2023 was a pivotal year for Opti Digital, as we began seeing the returns from our investments in research and development. Building on this foundation, our focus in 2024 shifted towards refining our solutions and bolstering our sales efforts to better meet the evolving demands of the market"

GLOBAL EXPANSION

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Opti Digital made significant strides in 2024 with the addition of 12 key hires, including Olly Aulakh, appointed Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company's expansion and sales initiatives.

In its more mature markets of France and Spain, Opti Digital reinforced its position through new partnerships with prominent media outlets such as Le Point and Chef Simon in France, and major Spanish brands like El Economista, El Nacional, and The Objective. The company also deepened its collaboration with existing clients like Webedia Spain,El Tiempo, Orange, Keleops…

2024 also marked a significant milestone in Opti Digital's global reach, as the company ventured into two new markets: the United Kingdom and the United States. In these regions, Opti Digital secured strategic partnerships with key industry players, including 1XL, Sportskeeda, Venatus, Drugs.com, and Gizmodo, among others

2025 PERSPECTIVE

In 2025, Opti Digital is targeting double-digit growth by entering new markets across Western Europe while further solidifying its presence in existing ones. To support these objectives, the company will soon launch a new product aimed at streamlining ad operations, enhancing efficiency for publishers, and optimizing programmatic revenue streams. Additionally, Opti Digital plans to bolster its workforce with strategic hires across multiple departments to meet the demands of its growth trajectory.

"This year, Opti Digital is determined to establish itself as a key leader in the global AdTech ecosystem. Our strategy will be driven by the launch of new products, enhancements to our existing portfolio. With a highly skilled technical team at the heart of our operations, we are confident in our ability to execute these plans and add value in the industry through our innovative products," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital.

