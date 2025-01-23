Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an updated and comprehensive 3D geological and geophysical model for the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"), located near Tonopah, Nevada. This achievement represents a major step forward in understanding the basin setting and the structural and lithological controls driving mineralization, reinforcing the Project's potential as a premier exploration target.

The model is the culmination of extensive work across an area covering approximately 24,000 acres (>97 km²), incorporating comprehensive survey data and both historical and recent exploration results.

"Our 3D model has advanced significantly, and the foundation has been set to take informed discovery shots at varying depths within the basin where structure, geophysics and interpreted mineralized pathways point to the highest priority targets at Columbus," stated CEO, Joness Lang.

Watch: Short 3D model Animation

Key components and highlights of the 3D Model include (see Figures 1-4):

Seismic Surveys : High-resolution 2D Active seismic data delineating subsurface stratigraphy, structural complexities, and basin architecture, enabling identification of traps and fault zones critical to resource localization. A total of 11.1-line kilometres of seismic data were acquired, reinterpreted and modeled. These surveys identified major fault zones and traps, providing a subsurface understanding of the basin architecture to depths exceeding 10,000 feet .

Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) : Two phases totaling 9 lines covering more than 46 kilometres in length , mapping resistivity variations to depths of 1,000 metres, revealing highly conductive zones indicative of brine formation and providing critical insights into stratigraphic variations and subsurface fluid distribution.

Gravity and Magnetics Datasets : By leveraging gravity and magnetic data generated by the USGS in 2024, the model highlights key subsurface density contrasts and magnetic anomalies, enhancing understanding of the basin's structural framework and potential mineral pathways.

Historical Data Integration : Historical drill results, borehole gamma and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) data were incorporated, providing a foundation for understanding porosity, permeability, and lithological variability.

Regional Structural Framework : Integration of the basin's tectonic history and structural fabrics provides critical context for understanding fluid migration and reservoir compartmentalization.



Target Delineation:

The 3D model identifies three key zones essential for lithium brine exploration:

Brine Generation Zone - This uppermost layer initiates lithium-boron concentration through surface processes such as evaporation, precipitation, and seasonal hydrological inputs, providing the foundation for deeper reservoirs. Canter has demonstrated success in identifying and establishing this zone through previous exploration programs, which have confirmed anomalous brine values of up to 871 mg/L boron and 76.4 mg/L lithium.

Structural Pathways - Defined by faults and fractures, these conduits facilitate brine migration through the basin, shaping fluid movement and dictating accumulation zones for high-grade lithium deposits.

Structural-Lithologic Traps - These reservoirs, formed by structural barriers and lithologic variations, serve as prime targets for brine extraction, hosting the highest concentrations of lithium-rich fluids.

By mapping these hidden reservoirs and structural pathways, Canter enhances its ability to optimize drill targeting and maximize exploration success in the Columbus Basin.

Figure 1: Plan view showing regional/local structure and proposed drill sites

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/238162_509a8c52946479ae_001full.jpg

The primary brine reservoir targets are shown in red and secondary brine targets in yellow (see Figures 2-4), highlighting the structural complexities often concealed beneath young surficial sediments. Unlike the traditional "bathtub" model of South American salars, Nevada's lithium brine reservoirs are best targeted with a detailed structural framework to support drill locations.

Figure 2: Section view highlighting 2017 Mantle Minerals drill hole and Canter proposed drill hole targeting significant lithium and boron concentrations within interpreted structural wedge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/238162_509a8c52946479ae_002full.jpg

The Company views this shallower target (Figure 2 above) with particular interest given the low cost to test and opportunity to step-out further laterally if initial test work successfully shows significant concentrations of lithium and boron within the upper 150 metres. The more widely adopted basin deposit model calls for the strongest mineral accumulations to occur at depths starting from approximately 250 metres (see Clayton Valley generalized cross section, showing structural position of aquifers and accumulations below)

Figure 3: Origin of Lithium-rich Brine, Clayton Valley, Nevada1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/238162_509a8c52946479ae_003full.jpg

Figure 4: N-S section line (A-A') cross section looking east. Model depicts lithology and interprets mineralized zones with structural traps that will be tested during 2025 drilling at the Columbus Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/238162_509a8c52946479ae_004full.jpg

Next Steps:

The Company is in the process of submitting an amended NOI with the BLM and additional borehole permits with the Nevada Division of Minerals (DMRE). Further updates on progress will be reported in the coming weeks.

For more information about boron and lithium, please visit the Company's Boron 101 and Lithium 101 pages on the website.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

Sediment samples are analyzed by ALS using the Analysis Method ME-ICP61, a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. This method, while acquiring near-total values, may not quantitatively extract all elements in some sample matrices. It is suitable for intermediate-level lithium analysis in the exploration of Li-bearing sediments. To address boron loss during the four-acid digestion process, the Company includes the analysis of a single acid digestion (B-ICP41) to retain boron values. The Company is implementing a QA/QC protocol for sediment sampling to include Li and B CRMs sourced from Shea Clark Smith/MEG, Inc. and blank material.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

1 (Source: Davis, J.R., Friedman, I. and Gleason, J.D., 1986. Origin of the lithium-rich brine, Clayton Valley, Nevada. US Geological Survey Bulletin Number 1622, pp.136.)

