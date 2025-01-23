Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), is pleased to announce that its Founder and Chairman of the Board, Greg Watkin, has exercised his option to convert all his convertible debenture into common shares of the Company.

The convertible debenture of $106,000 was purchased by Watkin as part of the $570,000 convertible debt offering INEO closed in two tranches on January 31, 2024 and February 16, 2024.

This strategic decision underscores Watkin's strong confidence in the Company's growth trajectory and long-term potential. By converting the debenture, Watkin not only increases his investment in the Company but also aligns his interests even more closely with those of all shareholders.

"This conversion represents my unwavering belief in the Company's vision and the opportunities we have ahead of us," said Greg Watkin. "As we continue to innovate, execute on our strategic goals and build value for our stakeholders, I'm proud to demonstrate my personal commitment to the Company's future success."

In addition to Watkin's debt conversion, another holder of $100,000 in convertible debt from the first tranche of the convertible debenture offering, which closed on January 31, 2024, has also exercised their conversion rights. The conversion of these debentures into equity further strengthens the Company's financial position by reducing its outstanding convertible debt from this offering to $364,000. This move provides additional flexibility to pursue growth opportunities, enhance operations and drive shareholder value.

"We are thrilled to see this show of confidence from our Chairman," said Kyle Hall, INEO's CEO. "It reflects not only a belief in the Company's strategy but also the strength of our team and the value we are creating for our shareholders. This transaction underscores the commitment of our leadership to the long-term success of the Company."

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238179

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.