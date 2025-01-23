Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A0RPMU | ISIN: GB00B54X0432
PR Newswire
Corero Network Security Enhances UK Dedicated Servers' DDoS Defense with High-Performance Upgrade

Finanznachrichten News

UK Dedicated Servers Strengthens Partnership with Corero as First EMEA Adopter of New Adaptive NTD3400 DDoS Solution

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced that UK Dedicated Servers, a leading provider of enterprise hosting and managed communications services, has upgraded its DDoS protection with Corero's next-generation technology. The upgrade marks a continued partnership between the two companies, as UK Dedicated Servers enhances its network security and prepares for future growth.


UK Dedicated Servers is the first in the EMEA region to adopt Corero's latest DDoS protection technology, leveraging the new 400G interface to enhance network connectivity. The company has also reached a milestone by being the first in the region to adopt and validate live traffic on the NTD3400, demonstrating scalability and performance under real-world conditions. Having relied on Corero's NTD1100 appliances for years to safeguard its infrastructure, UK Dedicated Servers has now upgraded to the NTD3400 to meet growing demand and strengthen defenses. This upgrade future-proofs the company's infrastructure, providing greater capacity, robust security, and the ability to scale with a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

David Howes, Director at UK Dedicated Servers, stated:
"Corero's NTD1100 has been a reliable workhorse for our network, but as our growth accelerates, we knew it was time to take the next step. The new solution offers the scalability and advanced capabilities we need to stay ahead of threats and deliver seamless service to customers. This upgrade gives us confidence that our infrastructure is ready to tackle whatever challenges lie ahead."

Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security, commented:
"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with UK Dedicated Servers as they adopt our latest DDoS protection technology. Their decision to upgrade underscores their trust in Corero and commitment to staying ahead of evolving threats. At Corero, we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that secure our customers today and prepare them for tomorrow."

About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/5129680/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corero-network-security-enhances-uk-dedicated-servers-ddos-defense-with-high-performance-upgrade-302357811.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
