Boldyn Networks solidifies global leadership in mobile private networks with agreement to acquire German Smart Mobile Labs

The move is Boldyn's entry into the rapidly growing market of Germany and expands its global footprint

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the largest shared network infrastructure providers in the world, cements its position as a leading global mobile private networks player through the agreement to acquire Smart Mobile Labs (SML), Germany's market leader in bespoke private 5G networks and turnkey applications.

The addition of SML will immediately expand Boldyn's footprint, placing the business with a track record of over 110 mobile private network (MPN) implementations across the five largest European economies, in addition to the US. The strategic acquisition enhances Boldyn's technical knowledge for critical sectors, tailored use cases, and the further development of its Private 5G as a Service offering, the first of its kind in the industry. Read the full press release here.

Justin Berger, Group Chief Strategy Officer at Boldyn Networks said: "Germany is a very attractive market for mobile private networks. By bringing Smart Mobile Labs' expertise to Boldyn, we'll be able to scale our existing private networks expertise to benefit customers looking for a partner of choice across a wider area of Europe." He continued: "The SML leadership team comes with a combined 100 years of experience in engineering and technology, adding to our talented team at Boldyn."

Igor Leprince, Group Chief Executive Officer at Boldyn Networks said: "At Boldyn we have been leading the way in reimagining customers' digital transformations through dynamic private 4G and 5G networks. As an important player in the fast-rising private network ecosystem Smart Mobile Labs will support our expansion in the top five markets in Europe and globally. SML comes with an impressive customer base across key sectors for us, which rely on their strong technical capabilities, innovation, and a market-leading partner network."

Klaus Nagora, CEO & Founder of Smart Mobile Labs said: "Joining Boldyn Networks in their global growth journey is exciting for us and for our customers. Not only will we be able to scale our private network and EVO offerings inside of Germany, but worldwide, now with the backing of a neutral host portfolio leader and a global team of experts. We share Boldyn's focus on developing bold solutions that can solve our customers' needs. It's in our DNA to be ahead of such needs."

Rüdiger Hnyk, COO of Smart Mobile Labs said: "SML and Boldyn together will become a major player for private 5G offerings in Europe. We will now be able to offer the most experienced and most practical references for specialised market solutions. From remote driven trains and container handling solutions for logistics storage, to autonomous driving and valet parking, safety applications like "5G drone patrol", and video camera control solutions for airports, our joint capabilities will be best suited to cover the growing demands of a variety of sectors successfully."

Media Enquiries:

media@boldyn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boldyn-networks-solidifies-global-leadership-in-mobile-private-networks-with-agreement-to-acquire-german-smart-mobile-labs-302357903.html