Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boldyn Networks solidifies global leadership in mobile private networks with agreement to acquire German Smart Mobile Labs

Finanznachrichten News

The move is Boldyn's entry into the rapidly growing market of Germany and expands its global footprint

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the largest shared network infrastructure providers in the world, cements its position as a leading global mobile private networks player through the agreement to acquire Smart Mobile Labs (SML), Germany's market leader in bespoke private 5G networks and turnkey applications.

Boldyn Networks: unlocking the power of an interconnected future

The addition of SML will immediately expand Boldyn's footprint, placing the business with a track record of over 110 mobile private network (MPN) implementations across the five largest European economies, in addition to the US. The strategic acquisition enhances Boldyn's technical knowledge for critical sectors, tailored use cases, and the further development of its Private 5G as a Service offering, the first of its kind in the industry. Read the full press release here.

Justin Berger, Group Chief Strategy Officer at Boldyn Networks said: "Germany is a very attractive market for mobile private networks. By bringing Smart Mobile Labs' expertise to Boldyn, we'll be able to scale our existing private networks expertise to benefit customers looking for a partner of choice across a wider area of Europe." He continued: "The SML leadership team comes with a combined 100 years of experience in engineering and technology, adding to our talented team at Boldyn."

Igor Leprince, Group Chief Executive Officer at Boldyn Networks said: "At Boldyn we have been leading the way in reimagining customers' digital transformations through dynamic private 4G and 5G networks. As an important player in the fast-rising private network ecosystem Smart Mobile Labs will support our expansion in the top five markets in Europe and globally. SML comes with an impressive customer base across key sectors for us, which rely on their strong technical capabilities, innovation, and a market-leading partner network."

Klaus Nagora, CEO & Founder of Smart Mobile Labs said: "Joining Boldyn Networks in their global growth journey is exciting for us and for our customers. Not only will we be able to scale our private network and EVO offerings inside of Germany, but worldwide, now with the backing of a neutral host portfolio leader and a global team of experts. We share Boldyn's focus on developing bold solutions that can solve our customers' needs. It's in our DNA to be ahead of such needs."

Rüdiger Hnyk, COO of Smart Mobile Labs said: "SML and Boldyn together will become a major player for private 5G offerings in Europe. We will now be able to offer the most experienced and most practical references for specialised market solutions. From remote driven trains and container handling solutions for logistics storage, to autonomous driving and valet parking, safety applications like "5G drone patrol", and video camera control solutions for airports, our joint capabilities will be best suited to cover the growing demands of a variety of sectors successfully."

Media Enquiries:
media@boldyn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boldyn-networks-solidifies-global-leadership-in-mobile-private-networks-with-agreement-to-acquire-german-smart-mobile-labs-302357903.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.