Fonix's H125 trading update confirmed that gross profit grew 6.5% to £9.8m and adjusted EBITDA grew 6.8% to £7.8m (53% of the consensus FY25 forecast). The company closed FY24 with underlying net cash of £11.3m, which supports its policy of paying out 75% of adjusted EPS. It expects to pay an increased ...

