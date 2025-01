Smarttech247 reported FY24 results for the year ended 31 July 2024, with revenue of €13.2m (+8.2% y-o-y), gross profit of €5.0m (-3.4% y-o-y), adjusted EBITDA of €1.35m (-50% y-o-y) and adjusted operating profit of €0.8m (-64% y-o-y) - there are no consensus forecasts. The company saw a significant ...

