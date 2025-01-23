Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce the release of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2024.

This quarter's results showcase Neptune's dynamic growth, innovation, and focus on expanding its footprint in the digital asset economy. Key financial and operational highlights include:

Neptune ended the quarter on November 30, 2024, with $76.7 million in assets, with growth of over $25.9 million during the quarter. This marks a 51% increase quarter-over-quarter and 96% year-over-year.

Neptune has grown its Bitcoin treasury to 356 Bitcoin, valued at over $53 million subsequent to quarter-end. The Company continues to expand its holdings through mining operations, converting staking rewards, and direct acquisitions, underscoring Neptune's commitment to long-term BTC focused accumulation.

Neptune currently holds 32,300 Solana (SOL), leveraging staking strategies to steadily grow its position. Since its acquisition of 26,964 SOL at US$64 per token, Neptune has consistently expanded its holdings, capitalizing on Solana's growth and staking rewards to enhance long-term value.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter reached $862,559, generated through multiple streams including Bitcoin mining, staking, DeFi, and other activities.

Neptune's top three holdings include 356 BTC, 32,300 SOL, and 201,000 ATOM, complemented by positions in ETH, DOT, DOGE, S (formerly FTM), DASH, GRT, OCEAN, and others. Additionally, the Company's investment in SpaceX is currently valued at approximately $8 million, offering exposure to transformative industries beyond blockchain.

Neptune currently holds a cash balance of $2 million with tier 1 Canadian banks and has recently secured a US$20 million revolving line of credit with interest rates varying from 5.5% to 8.9%, depending on the currency borrowed, CHF or USD, respectively. The line is currently unused.

"Neptune is entering 2025 with unprecedented momentum, setting the stage for a year of transformative growth and innovation," said Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO. "Our record-breaking quarter reflects the strength of our strategy and our ability to capitalize on the opportunities of the current bull cycle. With a growing asset base, diversified revenue streams, and a flexible credit facility, we are poised to accelerate our vision of becoming a global leader in digital asset management."

Operating and Financial Overview











($CAD)















For the period ended

November 30, 2024



November 30, 2023



Mining revenue

224,761



523,028



Staking revenue

227,642



147,006



Direct mining expenses (not incl depreciation)

(245,757 )

(499,295 )

Other income*

179,336



193,594



Total earnings

385,982



364,333















Depreciation**

45,869



76,394



General expenses

510,695



402,165















Realized gain on settlements and sales

230,820



(40,557 )

Revaluation gain on digital currencies***

22,914,730



6,003,716



Unrealized gain related to equity investments

3,700,845



581,839



Comprehensive income for the period

26,675,813



6,430,772













Financial Position







($CAD)











As at

November 30, 2024



August 31, 2024



Cash and receivables

4,915,595



6,398,130



Total digital assets

55,089,319



31,288,165



Total other assets

16,655,331



13,004,152



Total liabilities

239,855



805,904



Total shareholders' equity

76,420,390



49,884,543



Working capital****

12,803,251



11,714,173















* All non-Bitcoin mining, non-Staking revenue, and non-DeFi revenue generating activities



** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs



*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies



**** Current assets less current liabilities



About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the auditors completing the remining auditing items with respect to the Annual Filings; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

