Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Replacement: Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

The following amendment has been made to the Replacement: Dividend Declaration announcement released on 16 January 2025 at 15:35:00. Amendment to the ex date, record date, payment date and per share rate for LU2785470191. The full amended text is shown below.

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration - Replacement

Fund name Share class name ISIN Currency TIDM Ex date Record Date Payment date Dividend type Per share rate Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470191 EUR FAAA 03/02/2025 04/02/2025 06/02/2025 Quarterly 7.04 Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470191 EUR AAAG 03/02/2025 04/02/2025 06/02/2025 Quarterly 7.04

Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV.

Please note that the above dates are in respect of the primary market of the Fund.

All dividend proceeds are paid in the base currency of the share class. The amount that is actually received by an investor will depend on whether the investor receives the proceeds in the same currency as the base currency of the share class. If an investor will receive the proceeds in a currency other than the base currency of the share class, then the amount the investor will receive will be affected by the FX rate at which the investor's broker/nominee converts the proceeds.

If you purchased your investment on the secondary market (for example, on a stock exchange), please liaise with your broker/nominee. It is up to the relevant brokers/nominees to ensure that the proceeds are distributed to their underlying investor clients in accordance with the contractual arrangements they have in place with their clients.

Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Fair Oaks Capital.

Investor Relations

Fair Oaks Capital Ltd

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400

Email: ir@fairoakscap.com