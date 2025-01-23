Galloper Gold Corp.: Galloper Gold Submits Proposal to Acquire Glover Island "Exempt Mineral Land" Historic Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a detailed proposal to the Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Industry, Technology and Energy in response to the province's "Request for Proposals for Glover Island Exempt Mineral Land", which the province issued on November 7, 2024.

The Exempt Mineral Land ("EML") on Glover Island created on March 11, 2012, covers former Mining Lease 170-A and is surrounded by Galloper's existing exploration licenses on Glover Island. The EML overlaps a southwest-to-northeast trend of known gold mineralization with multiple prospects and consists of 1,925 hectares of surface area along 8.85 kilometres of potential strike length. Historic exploration on the EML advanced to include trenching and drilling resulting in a 43-101 National Instrument compliant gold resource estimate of 58,200 oz indicated and 120,600 oz inferred. The EML consists of 19 mineral prospects and showings, the majority of which are for gold, along with several prospects for base metals copper and zinc. The Company is relying upon historic assessment reports and government publications and has not performed sufficient work to independently verify the details of the historic resource estimate.

As per the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Industry, Technology and Energy, the deadline for receipt of proposals is January 22, 2025. The successful proponent will be granted exclusive mineral rights with project commitments incorporated as terms and conditions of an Extended Map Staked Licence including special attention to the provisional protected status of the island.

Galloper's CEO, Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, commented: "We are delighted to have submitted to the Minister a robust proposal for the acquisition, exploration and development of the EML on Glover Island. As we continue the process of building a leading junior gold company in Newfoundland with our flagship Glover Island asset, the known and upside potential the EML ground offers is of significant value and importance to the overall development of our Glover Island Project and Galloper Gold as a whole. We look forward to sharing further progress reports with our valued shareholders as details become available."

Galloper Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Galloper Gold is pleased to announce the appointment of Jan Urata as Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Rav Mlait resigned as Corporate Secretary of the Company on December 31, 2024 to facilitate Ms. Urata's appointment. Jan Urata is the Founder and President of Take It Public Services Inc., a highly motivated legal support service for top tier junior issuers in a variety of industry sectors. Ms. Urata has more than 30 years' experience in the industry providing corporate secretarial services covering regulatory filings, taking corporate entities from initial seed capital stage to publicly listed status and supporting complex transactions. Ms. Urata's career began with years of experience as a legal secretary/paralegal for top Vancouver law firms before establishing Take It Public Services Inc. in 2011.

Figure 1 - Glover Island Property Map

Acknowledgment - Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper recently completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012, completing six holes with results pending.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

