Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Inc. to Revolutionize the Market With the Launch of BE WATER Crypto Token on the Ethereum Blockchain

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW), renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality, health-enhancing beverages, is excited to announce the imminent launch of the BE WATER crypto token. This innovative digital asset, set to become available on the Ethereum blockchain, represents a fusion of value and utility, embodying the essence of adaptability and resilience in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market.

The BE WATER crypto tokens on the Ethereum blockchain will be uniquely integrated into Greene Concepts' physical product line, with redeemable codes printed directly on BE WATER packaging enabling consumers to redeem purchases for tokens. This novel approach not only bridges the gap between physical and digital assets but also offers customers a dynamic way to interact with the brand, enhancing their experience with digital asset ownership.

Key Features of the BE WATER Crypto Token:

Programmability: Allowing for sophisticated interactions and transactions.

Decentralization: Ensuring control remains with the users.

Global Accessibility: Making it possible for anyone, anywhere, to participate.

Transparency: Offering clear visibility into transactions and token usage.

Security: Utilizing blockchain technology for enhanced protection.

Fractional Ownership: Enabling more people to own a piece of the value.

Liquidity: Facilitating easy buying, selling, or trading of tokens.

Efficiency and Cost Savings: Reducing the overhead associated with traditional financial transactions.

Enhanced Risk Management: Providing tools for better investment management in the volatile crypto market.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc., shared his vision: "With the BE WATER crypto token on the Ethereum blockchain, we're not just launching a new product; we're redefining how businesses can operate at the intersection of physical and digital realms. This initiative will unlock new growth avenues for Greene Concepts, enhancing our operational resilience and market position. We're excited to bring this level of innovation to our customers, merging philosophy with practical utility in the digital asset space."

Greene Concepts has been actively collaborating behind the scenes with a blockchain development partner to lay the groundwork essential for the successful introduction of the BE WATER crypto token. This upfront groundwork is critical to defining the development parameters of the token, including its economic model, smart contract functionality, and security protocols. By meticulously planning these aspects, Greene Concepts ensures that the token launch will be both secure and compliant with industry standards. This foundational work is pivotal not only for the token's debut but also for establishing a sustainable ecosystem around the BE WATER brand, leveraging blockchain to innovate within the beverage industry's financial landscape.

Mr. Greene added, "The BE WATER token is designed to foster adaptability, community engagement, and sustainability. Soon, customers will discover codes on BE WATER packaging, which they can redeem for tokens which in turn can be used for the purchase of physical rewards, exclusive incentives, and more. We're on the brink of a transformative journey in cryptocurrency engagement. Stay tuned for more exciting developments."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

