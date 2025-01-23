Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTC Pink: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO" or the "Company") announces that its vegan cheese product, PureMelt Cheeeze, is now available for distribution as an open listed item with Gordon Food Service. This open listing will support the Company's distribution and allows for access to any food service customers that use Gordon Food Service to procure products. Gordon Food Service has been in business since 1897 and has grown to become the largest family-operated broad-line food distribution company in North America.

Hamid Salimian, Chief Executive Officer of GFCO, commented: "I am very excited about PureMelt Cheeeze, it was developed as a product that is high quality, easy to use, easy to store and tastes great. In particular we have done rigorous testing with top-tier chefs across Canada, and PureMelt Cheeeze has consistently been the preferred choice over our competitors, earning rave reviews for its authentic taste and performance in a professional kitchen setting. Distribution through Gordon Food Service will provide us with the pipeline to get this product into the hands of food service customers."

PureMelt Cheeeze is meticulously crafted to be free of the top 10 allergens, ensuring that it is accessible to all without sacrificing the decadent experience of traditional cheese. Its unique formula boasts a rich and creamy profile with the perfect caramelization and stretch, making it indistinguishable from mozzarella on a pizza.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4789/238147_75db4544b430e8f4_001full.jpg

GFCO sources its ingredients with the utmost care, focusing on quality and the allergy-free promise. PureMelt Cheeeze is a heart-healthy option with no saturated fat, zero cholesterol, and lower levels of sodium, catering to the nutritional needs of our customers. This product is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, it speaks to our dedication to purity and excellence.

The Company also announces that it has further amended the loan agreement (the " Loan Agreement") with an arm's-length lender (the "Lender"), originally announced on March 8, 2024, July 5, 2024 and October 7, 2024 to increase the principal amount the Company may borrow to up to $1,000,000 in requested drawdowns, from time to time (each advance, a "Loan"). The Loans advanced will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and are unsecured, and have a maturity date of July 31, 2025.

The facility is non-revolving. The Company intends to use any funds advanced as Loans for general corporate and working capital purposes. In connection with making the loan facility available, the Company has agreed to issue up to an additional aggregate of 1,785,700 share purchase warrants (each, a "Bonus Warrant") to the Lender, with such Bonus Warrants vesting on a pro rata basis upon advance of each Loan pursuant to the Loan Agreement. Each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) class "A" common share (each, a "Bonus Warrant Share") at a price of $0.14 per Bonus Warrant Share until March 15, 2029. The total Bonus Warrants issued under the Loan are 7,142,800.

About The Good Flour Corp.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

