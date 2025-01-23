In 2024 alone, China added 42. 37 GW/101. 13 GWh of new storage capacity (excluding pumped hydro), with an average discharge duration of 2. 3 hours-up from 2. 1 hours in 2023. From ESS News China's National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on January 23 that the country's installed capacity of new energy storage had surged to 73. 76 GW/168 GWh by the end of 2024, marking a twentyfold increase from the end of 2021. Compared to the 31. 39 GW/66. 87 GWh recorded at the end of 2023, this represents an annual growth rate exceeding 130%. According to NEA's definition, new types of energy storage ...

