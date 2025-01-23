Syncron, a leading provider of intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solutions, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. This co-sell program supports AWS Partners that offer software solutions running on or integrating with AWS, connecting them with the AWS Sales organization to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles.

Unlocking New Growth Opportunities with AWS

By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Syncron gains focused co-selling support from AWS, as well as access to sales enablement resources, including educational events and solution libraries. Through this partnership, Syncron will collaborate closely with AWS Sales teams, providing better customer outcomes through its integrated and optimized cloud solutions for after-sales services.

Joining the program also enhances Syncron's visibility within the AWS ecosystem, ensuring that AWS Account Managers can actively support the promotion and sale of Syncron's solutions, benefiting both current and prospective customers.

Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer at Syncron, commented on Syncron's strengthened relationship with AWS: "Being part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a game-changer for Syncron. This collaboration means our solutions are now fully aligned with the AWS commitment to supporting software providers in driving innovative customer-focused outcomes. The opportunity to co-sell with AWS opens new avenues for growth and makes it easier for our customers to access our solutions directly through the AWS Marketplace."

Through the AWS Marketplace, Syncron customers will gain numerous benefits, including a streamlined procurement process, improved licensing flexibility, and procurement efficiencies that translate into time and cost savings. Customers will also be able to leverage their existing AWS budget allocations to purchase Syncron's AI-powered service lifecycle management solutions, making it easier for organizations already working with AWS to benefit from Syncron's software offerings. Syncron's AI-powered Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions help OEMs and distributors in the automotive, construction, mining, agricultural and industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer durables, high tech, aerospace and other industries successfully transition to future service-driven business models by optimizing service quality and delivery to increase customer loyalty. With more than $3 billion in annual value creation, Syncron connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket service.

In just under eight months, Syncron has progressed from listing its Software as a Service (SaaS) products on AWS Marketplace to joining the ISV Accelerate Program a notable achievement that highlights Syncron's commitment to advancing strategic partnerships and delivering value to customers worldwide.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations to unlock service synergies, significant revenue opportunities and help companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

