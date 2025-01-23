Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9H1 | ISIN: FI4000513593 | Ticker-Symbol: D9C
Tradegate
20.01.25
18:18 Uhr
10,560 Euro
+0,100
+0,96 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMPOWER OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMPOWER OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,61010,64014:25
10,61010,64014:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KEMPOWER
KEMPOWER OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KEMPOWER OYJ10,560+0,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.