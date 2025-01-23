Partnership helps customers charge forward to effectively meet their electrification goals

Ziegler Energy Solutions (ZES), an independent business focused on emerging electrification technologies, is now a Kempower Certified Partner. This certification and partnership enables ZES to deliver advanced electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging solutions tailored to meet the needs of commercial fleet services and charging infrastructure projects.

"As businesses and municipalities increasingly transition to electric fleets, reliable and adaptable EV charging infrastructure with the highest uptime is paramount," said Troy Monson, General Manager of Ziegler Energy Solutions. "Partnering with Kempower enables us to deliver scalable, user-friendly solutions that support our customers' electrification goals and operational needs."

This collaboration leverages Ziegler's history and reputation in energy technology, sales and service alongside Kempower's expertise in direct current (DC) charging systems. Together, ZES and Kempower share a commitment to providing advanced technology, seamless installations, and sustainable energy practices to power customers along their electrification journeys.

"Ziegler Energy Solutions becoming a Kempower Certified Partner aligns with their mission of being a trusted partner in the journey toward electrification," said Marcus Suvantom, Vice President of Sales, Kempower. "Together, we're delivering solutions that meet our customers' needs today while helping them charge forward into the future."

Comprehensive Support for Electrification

As an official Kempower Certified Partner, Ziegler Energy Solutions offers:

Access to Kempower's state-of-the-art EV charging systems

Expertise in installation, maintenance, and ongoing support to ensure reliability

Optimized inventory management for maximum uptime and improved efficiency

Beyond EV charging infrastructure, ZES provides customized solar arrays, battery energy storage systems and microgrid technology. ZES also guides its customers in securing grants and incentives tailored to their electrification projects. To learn more about Ziegler Energy Solutions' EV charging solutions, visit ziegleres.com/solutions/evcharging.

About Ziegler Energy Solutions

Ziegler Energy Solutions, a division of the 110-year-old Ziegler Companies, is a rapidly expanding leader in the distributed generation and electrification sector. Specializing in end-to-end development of solar energy systems, battery storage solutions, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure, Ziegler Energy Solutions is dedicated to maximizing operational uptime for its customers while fostering sustainable and resilient communities. To learn more, visit ZieglerES.com.

About Kempower

Kempower designs and manufactures reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland. www.kempower.com.

