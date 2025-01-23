Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A2QJL2 | ISIN: US1461031064
Frankfurt
23.01.25
09:59 Uhr
16,000 Euro
-0,700
-4,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTER BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARTER BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,90018,00014:23
23.01.2025 14:14 Uhr
Carter Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE), the holding company of Carter Bank (the "Bank") today announced quarterly net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.24 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.08) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Pre-tax pre-provision income1 was $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $24.5 million, or $1.06 diluted EPS, compared to $23.4 million, or $1.00 diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2023. Pre-tax pre-provision income1 was $25.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $35.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's financial results continue to be significantly impacted by loans in the Bank's Other segment of the Company's loan portfolio, the significant majority of which have been on nonaccrual status since the second quarter of 2023. The Bank's loans to various entities in which James C. Justice, II has an interest (collectively, the "Justice Entities"), remain the Bank's largest credit relationship and comprise the significant majority of the Other segment. Interest income was negatively impacted by $7.9 million and $9.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, due to these credits being on nonaccrual status. Interest income has been negatively impacted by $65.1 million in the aggregate since placement of these credits on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • At December 31, 2024, nonperforming loans declined by $28.4 million to $259.3 million compared to September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans to total portfolio loans were 7.15% at December 31, 2024, 8.00% at September 30, 2024 and 8.83% at December 31, 2023. The decline in nonperforming loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year 2024 was primarily due to $28.9 million and $49.9 million, respectively, of curtailment payments made by the Bank's largest nonperforming credit relationship;

  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans were 2.09%, 2.25% and 2.77% at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The decrease is primarily related to the updated analysis of the individually evaluated loans, a $15.0 million charge-off related to the Other segment of the loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2024, and $6.6 million of Other segment specific reserves released in connection with $49.9 million curtailment payments made in 2024 in accordance with the Forbearance Agreement currently in place;

  • Total portfolio loans increased $29.0 million, or 3.2%, on an annualized basis, to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 and increased $118.9 million, or 3.4% from December 31, 2023;

  • Total deposits increased $68.4 million, or 6.7% on an annualized basis, compared to September 30, 2024 and increased $431.5 million, or 11.6%, compared to December 31, 2023;

  • Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings decreased $20.0 million to $70.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 primarily due to deposit growth;

  • Net interest income totaled $29.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.2% compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.7 million, or 6.3% compared to the year ago quarter. Net interest income was positively impacted by the recent short-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis3, decreased one basis point to 2.58% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.59% for the prior quarter and increased nine basis points from the year ago quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin continue to be significantly impacted by the Bank's largest lending relationship remaining on nonaccrual status since the second quarter of 2023; and

  • The efficiency ratio was 83.6%, 80.2% and 94.8%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)4 was 82.8%, 80.7%, and 88.5% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The efficiency ratio was impacted primarily by the Bank's largest lending relationship that was placed in nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023.

"The Bank produced a strong fourth quarter on multiple fronts. We launched a brand refresh, celebrated our 50th anniversary, and announced the acquisition of two branches in Winston-Salem and Mooresville, North Carolina from another financial institution. This branch transaction strengthens our presence in North Carolina and further expands our footprint between Greensboro and Charlotte. We believe this as a crucial step toward optimizing our operations in Winston-Salem because it gives us an immediate presence in the market, and we are gaining further market share in Mooresville. We believe that the transaction will improve our profitability and deliver positive returns to our shareholders," stated Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Van Dyke further commented, "We continue to feel positive about the fundamentals of the Company and the structure of our balance sheet. Capital and liquidity levels continue to be strong, and loan production was solid in the fourth quarter, although much of this production was construction lending which has a lag time before it is fully funded and earning interest. Our loan production pipeline also remains strong. Deposit growth is occurring in most categories, with the majority of growth coming from increases in interest checking and CD accounts. Our cost of funds declined in the fourth quarter as a result of the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. Our balance sheet is slightly liability sensitive and is well positioned so that further declines in interest rates should continue to positively benefit our net interest margin. We also expect that our net interest margin will return to a more normalized level once the large nonperforming lending relationship is fully resolved."

Van Dyke continued, "Although our large nonperforming credit relationship continues to have a negative impact on our financial and credit metrics, aside from this impact, our fundamentals, financial performance, and asset quality metrics all remain solid. We are committed to resolving this lending relationship in a manner that best protects the Company, the Bank, and shareholders. We believe we are well positioned for a strong 2025."

Operating Highlights

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 7.15%,8.00% and 8.83% at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. At December 31, 2024, nonperforming loans decreased $28.4 million to $259.3 million since September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to $28.9 million of curtailment payments made by the Bank's largest nonperforming lending relationship during the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company placed commercial loans in the Other segment of the Company's loan portfolio relating to the Bank's largest lending relationship on nonaccrual status due to loan maturities and failure to pay in full. This nonperforming relationship represents 97.2% of total nonperforming loans and 7.0% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.

During the second, third and fourth quarters of 2024, $7.8 million, $13.2 million and $28.9 million of curtailments, respectively, have decreased the aggregate nonperforming loan balance outstanding to the Bank from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024 to $252.0 million at December 31, 2024. The Company continues to believe it is well secured based on the net carrying value of the credit relationship and it has appropriately reserved for potential credit losses with respect to all such loans based on information currently available. However, the Company cannot give any assurance as to the timing or amount of future payments or collections on such loans or that the Company will ultimately collect all amounts contractually due under the terms of such loans.

The Company has specific reserves of $30.3 million at December 31, 2024 with respect to such loans as compared to $36.9 million at September 30, 2024. The decline was driven by the aforementioned curtailments, updated analysis of the credit relationship during the fourth quarter of 2024 using the discounted cash flow model with updated assumptions and inputs regarding the credit relationship, legal risk and related risks. The updated analysis and the impact on the specific reserves significantly contributed to the $(5.1) million (recovery) provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.

The (recovery) provision for credit losses decreased $4.7 million and $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The decrease in the (recovery) provision for credit losses as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by the updated analysis of the individually evaluated loans and Other segment reserves released due to the aforementioned $28.9 million of curtailment payments during the fourth quarter of 2024, offset by loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The provision for unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a provision of $81 thousand compared to a provision of $191 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 and a provision of $587 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline was due to decreased commitments in construction loans during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million to $29.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $1.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income was positively impacted by the recent short-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Net interest margin, on a FTE basis3, decreased one basis point to 2.58% compared to the third quarter of 2024, but increased nine basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income, as compared to September 30, 2024, was primarily due to an 11 basis point decline in funding costs, offset by a nine basis point decrease in the yield on average assets from 5.08% in the third quarter of 2024 to 4.99% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased four basis points to 3.01% compared to 3.05% in the third quarter of 2024, but average total borrowings declined 73 basis points to 4.27% compared to 5.00% in the third quarter of 2024. The lower interest-bearing funding costs were positively impacted by the Federal Reserve's cut of short-term interest rates by 100 basis points beginning in September 2024. Total average borrowings also decreased $99.5 million to $82.0 million compared to $181.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 due to higher average deposit balances.

The yield on total interest-earning assets decreased nine basis points to 4.99% compared to 5.08% in the third quarter of 2024 as a result of the recent Federal Reserve short-term interest rate cuts since 25% of the loan portfolio and 44% of the securities portfolio, which are both floating rate and reprice downward immediately when short-term interest rates decline.

Net interest income decreased $7.9 million, or 6.4%, to $114.5 million for the full year December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting the impact of higher funding costs during 2024 which more than offset loan growth and higher loan and securities yields. Funding costs increased 83 basis points, offset by an increase of 39 basis points on the yield on interest- earning assets for the full year December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Net interest margin, on an FTE basis3, decreased 29 basis points to 2.58% for the full year December 31, 2024 compared to 2.87% for the same period in 2023.

The declines in net interest income and net interest margin were also significantly driven by the aforementioned large nonperforming lending relationship, which negatively impacted interest income by $35.1 million for the full year December 31, 2024 as compared to $30.0 million for the same period in 2023. During the full year December 31, 2024, $1.2 billion of CDs matured and repriced from an average rate of 3.91% to an average rate of 4.02%.

Our balance sheet is currently exhibiting characteristics of a slightly liability sensitive position due to the short-term nature of our deposit portfolio and FHLB borrowings. Specifically, 80.3% of our CD portfolio and 35.7% of our outstanding FHLB borrowings will mature and reprice over the next twelve months. This strategy gives us flexibility to manage the structure and pricing of our deposit and borrowing portfolios to reduce future funding costs should the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") continue cutting short-term rates in the future.

Noninterest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total noninterest income was flat at $5.4 million from the third quarter of 2024 and increased $2.1 million, or 65.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, total noninterest income was $21.4 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 16.9%, from the same period in 2023.

The decrease of $0.1 million in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily related to a decrease of $0.1 million in other noninterest income related to an unrealized loss of $0.3 million on the community development fund due to the decline in market value, offset by a $0.1 million increase in the fair value adjustment of our interest rate swap contracts with commercial customers in the fourth of 2024.

The increases compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year 2023 were primarily due to net losses on sales of securities of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 and higher insurance commissions in the current period.

Noninterest Expense

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 5.2% to $28.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and decreased $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, total noninterest expense was $110.0 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 4.3%, from the same period in 2023.

As compared to the third quarter of 2024, the most significant increase was $0.5 million in advertising expenses due to the Company launching its new brand refresh in the fourth quarter of 2024. Other variances during the quarter included increases in salaries and employee benefits, other noninterest expense, professional and legal fees, occupancy expenses and data processing expenses.

Total noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due to similar significant variances during the fourth quarter of 2024, as discussed above. However, professional and legal fees and other noninterest expense decreased from the prior year ago quarter. Professional and legal fees decreased by $0.8 million primarily due to higher expenses incurred related to the large nonperforming lending relationship in 2023 than in 2024 and consulting engagements in the fourth quarter of 2023 that were not repeated during 2024. The decline in other noninterest expense related to a $0.2 million write-down on one branch transferred to OREO and marketed for sale during the fourth quarter of 2023 and a $0.3 million decrease in fair value due to our interest rate swap contracts with commercial customers. Also impacting the decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $0.8 million decline in FDIC insurance expense as a direct result of the reduced balance of the aforementioned large nonperforming lending relationship.

The most significant increases for the full year 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, included an increase of $2.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, an increase of $1.6 million in occupancy expenses, net, an increase of $1.3 million in FDIC insurance expense, an increase of $1.0 million in data processing expenses and an increase of $0.8 million in advertising expenses related to our new brand refresh initiative in the fourth quarter of 2024. Partially offsetting these increases was a $2.1 million decline in other noninterest expenses related to the write-downs on OREO properties mentioned above in the fourth quarter of 2023, but also includes a gain of $0.2 million on an OREO property sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, a $0.5 million gain on a closed office that was sold in the third quarter of 2024, a gain of $0.3 million on two other closed offices sold in the first quarter of 2024, write-downs of $0.6 million on three legacy other real estate owned ("OREO") properties and write-downs of $0.2 million on two additional closed offices in the third quarter of 2023. The increases in salaries and employee benefits resulted from higher salary expenses due to fewer open positions in retail, job grade assessment increases and normal merit increases. The increase in occupancy expenses was due to new software license and depreciation expense, and the increase in data processing expenses relates primarily to general inflationary cost increases for existing and new service agreements.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $45.8 million, to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. Cash and due from banks increased $26.2 million to $131.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $105.0 million at September 30, 2024. The available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased $24.2 million and is currently 15.4% of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to 16.1% of total assets at September 30, 2024. The decrease is due to maturities deployed into higher yielding loan assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company purchased an additional $5.0 million of equity securities with carrying value totaling $10.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $5.2 million at September 30, 2024.

Total portfolio loans increased $29.0 million, or 3.2%, on an annualized basis, to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. The increase in loans primarily related to growth of $63.4 million in construction loans and an increase of $11.8 million in commercial real estate loans, offset by the aforementioned $28.9 million of curtailment payments and a decrease of $11.0 million in C&I loans compared to September 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $68.4 million to $4.2 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. Deposits increased primarily due to growth in interest-bearing demand accounts of $77.9 million, an increase of $8.0 million in money market accounts, and an increase of $5.6 million in noninterest-bearing demand accounts, offset by a decrease of $17.4 million in savings accounts, and a decrease of $5.7 million in CDs. The Company had $196.1 million brokered CDs at December 31, 2024 and $216.1 million at September 30, 2024.

FHLB borrowings decreased $20.0 million and $323.4 million to $70.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $90.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $393.4 million at December 31, 2023, respectively, primarily due to deposit growth. The Company had no outstanding federal funds purchased at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, approximately 81.6% of our total deposits of $4.2 billion were insured under standard FDIC insurance coverage limits, and approximately 18.4% of our total deposits were uninsured deposits over the standard FDIC insurance coverage limit. As of September 30, 2024, approximately 82.7% of our total deposits of $4.1 billion were insured under standard FDIC insurance coverage limits, and approximately 17.3% of our total deposits were uninsured deposits over the standard FDIC insurance coverage limit.

Capitalization and Liquidity

The Company remained well capitalized at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 Capital ratio was 10.88% at December 31, 2024 as compared to 10.83% at September 30, 2024. The Company's leverage ratio was 9.56% at December 31, 2024 as compared to 9.53% at September 30, 2024. The Company's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 12.13% at December 31, 2024 as compared to 12.09% at September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, funding sources accessible to the Company include borrowing availability at the FHLB, equal to 25.0% of the Company's assets or approximately $1.2 billion, subject to the amount of eligible collateral pledged, of which the Company is eligible to borrow up to an additional $735.3 million. The Company has unsecured facilities with three other correspondent financial institutions totaling $30.0 million, a fully secured facility with one other correspondent financial institution totaling $45.0 million, and access to the institutional CD market. The Company did not have outstanding borrowings on these fed funds lines as of December 31, 2024. In addition to the above funding resources, the Company also has $418.4 million unpledged available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value, as an additional source of liquidity.

About Carter Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARE) provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage and services through its subsidiary Carter Bank. The Company has $4.7 billion in assets and 65 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information or to open an account visit www.carterbank.com.

Important Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in our definitions and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures that we believe are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in Mr. Van Dyke's quotes and may include statements relating to our financial condition, market conditions, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality and nonaccrual and nonperforming loans. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," " believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may.

These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumption that are difficult to predict and often are beyond the Company's control. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the effects of:

  • market interest rates and the impacts of market interest rates on economic conditions, customer behavior, and the Company's loan and securities portfolios;

  • inflation, market and monetary fluctuations;

  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws of the U.S. government, including policies of the Federal Reserve, FDIC and Treasury Department;

  • changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology, including potential volatility in the Company's operating results due to application of the CECL methodology;

  • cyber-security threats, attacks or events;

  • rapid technological developments and changes;

  • our ability to resolve our nonperforming assets and our ability to secure collateral on loans that have entered nonaccrual status due to loan maturities and failure to pay in full;

  • changes in the Company's liquidity and capital positions;

  • concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate, and the potential impacts of changes in market conditions on the value of real estate collateral;

  • increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans;

  • an insufficient allowance for credit losses;

  • the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, war and other military conflicts (such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine) or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), and of any governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;

  • a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities;

  • regulatory supervision and oversight, including our relationship with regulators and any actions that may be initiated by our regulators;

  • legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and the Company and the Bank, in particular;

  • the outcome of pending and future litigation and/or governmental proceedings;

  • increasing price and product/service competition;

  • the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis;

  • managing our internal growth and acquisitions;

  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or more costly than anticipated;

  • the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to recent large bank failures and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with those failed banks may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships with;

  • material increases in costs and expenses;

  • reliance on significant customer relationships;

  • general economic or business conditions, including unemployment levels, supply chain disruptions and slowdowns in economic growth;

  • significant weakening of the local economies in which we operate;

  • changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits;

  • changes in deposit flows and loan demand;

  • our failure to attract or retain key associates;

  • expansions or consolidations in the Company's branch network, including that the anticipated benefits of the Company's branch acquisitions or the Company's branch network optimization project are not fully realized in a timely manner or at all;

  • deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; and

  • re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC including in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein and therein should be considered in evaluating the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are prepared. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events are expressed in or implied by a forward-looking statement may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Carter Bankshares, Inc.
investorrelations@CBTCares.com

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Cash and Due From Banks, including Interest-Bearing Deposits of $91,563 at December 31, 2024, $61,603 at September 30, 2024 and $14,853 at December 31, 2023

$

131,171

$

104,992

$

54,529

Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value

718,400

742,635

779,003

Equity Securities

10,041

5,207

-

Loans Held-for-Sale

-

390

-

Portfolio Loans

3,624,826

3,595,861

3,505,910

Allowance for Credit Losses

(75,600

)

(80,909

)

(97,052

)

Portfolio Loans, net

3,549,226

3,514,952

3,408,858

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

74,329

73,433

73,707

Other Real Estate Owned, net

659

1,512

2,463

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost

6,487

7,437

21,626

Bank Owned Life Insurance

59,588

59,203

58,115

Other Assets

109,288

103,674

114,238

Total Assets

$

4,659,189

$

4,613,435

$

4,512,539

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-Bearing Demand

$

634,436

$

628,901

$

685,218

Interest-Bearing Demand

726,947

649,005

481,506

Money Market

512,162

504,206

513,664

Savings

355,506

372,881

454,876

Certificates of Deposit

1,924,370

1,930,075

1,586,651

Total Deposits

4,153,421

4,085,068

3,721,915

Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings

70,000

90,000

393,400

Reserve for Unfunded Loan Commitments

3,186

3,105

3,193

Other Liabilities

48,269

48,437

42,788

Total Liabilities

4,274,876

4,226,610

4,161,296

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares;

Outstanding- 23,069,175 shares at December 31, 2024,
23,072,014 shares at September 30, 2024 and
22,956,304 shares at December 31, 2023

23,069

23,072

22,957

Additional Paid-in Capital

92,159

91,732

90,642

Retained Earnings

333,606

325,326

309,083

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(64,521

)

(53,305

)

(71,439

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

384,313

386,825

351,243

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,659,189

$

4,613,435

$

4,512,539

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on Average Assets (QTD Annualized)

0.71

%

0.49

%

(0.17

)%

Return on Average Assets (YTD Annualized)

0.54

%

0.48

%

0.53

%

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (QTD Annualized)

8.58

%

5.99

%

(2.24

)%

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (YTD Annualized)

6.67

%

5.99

%

6.79

%

Portfolio Loans to Deposit Ratio

87.27

%

88.02

%

94.20

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans

2.09

%

2.25

%

2.77

%

CAPITALIZATION RATIOS

Shareholders' Equity to Assets

8.25

%

8.38

%

7.78

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.56

%

9.53

%

9.48

%

Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1

10.88

%

10.83

%

11.08

%

Risk-Based Capital - Total

12.13

%

12.09

%

12.34

%

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENTS

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

$

56,502

$

56,595

$

51,863

$

221,729

$

196,420

Interest Expense

27,354

27,797

24,443

107,272

74,110

NET INTEREST INCOME

29,148

28,798

27,420

114,457

122,310

(Recovery) Provision for Credit Losses

(5,114

)

(432

)

2,895

(5,039

)

5,500

Provision (Recovery) for Unfunded Commitments

81

191

587

(7

)

901

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

34,181

29,039

23,938

119,503

115,909

NONINTEREST INCOME

Gains (Losses) on Sales of Securities, net

32

-

(1,511

)

68

(1,521

)

Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

1,846

1,820

1,775

7,393

7,155

Debit Card Interchange Fees

1,917

1,907

1,887

7,843

7,828

Insurance Commissions

1,074

1,063

395

3,685

1,945

Bank Owned Life Insurance Income

385

375

353

1,473

1,381

Commercial Loan Swap Fee Income

-

-

25

-

139

Other

114

257

321

906

1,351

Total Noninterest Income

5,368

5,422

3,245

21,368

18,278

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and Employee Benefits

14,889

14,603

14,599

57,908

55,856

Occupancy Expense, net

4,123

3,944

3,480

15,608

14,028

FDIC Insurance Expense

1,418

1,529

2,193

6,200

4,904

Other Taxes

879

878

846

3,559

3,292

Advertising Expense

1,070

585

560

2,540

1,693

Telephone Expense

310

324

503

1,393

1,842

Professional and Legal Fees

1,427

1,193

2,205

5,675

6,210

Data Processing

1,457

1,337

1,066

4,919

3,920

Debit Card Expense

970

889

809

3,423

2,875

Other

2,323

2,151

2,811

8,777

10,846

Total Noninterest Expense

28,866

27,433

29,072

110,002

105,466

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

10,683

7,028

(1,889

)

30,869

28,721

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

2,403

1,399

(1

)

6,346

5,337

Net Income (Loss)

$

8,280

$

5,629

$

(1,888

)

$

24,523

$

23,384

Shares Outstanding, at End of Period

23,069,175

23,072,014

22,956,304

23,069,175

22,956,304

Average Shares Outstanding-Basic & Diluted **

22,834,975

22,832,619

22,956,114

22,817,149

23,240,543

PER SHARE DATA

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share*

$

0.36

$

0.24

$

(0.08

)

$

1.06

$

1.00

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share*

$

0.36

$

0.24

$

(0.08

)

$

1.06

$

1.00

Book Value

$

16.66

$

16.77

$

15.30

$

16.66

$

15.30

Market Value

$

17.59

$

17.39

$

14.97

$

17.59

$

14.97

PROFITABILITY RATIOS (GAAP)

Net Interest Margin

2.57

%

2.58

%

2.47

%

2.57

%

2.85

%

Efficiency Ratio

83.63

%

80.17

%

94.81

%

80.99

%

75.02

%

PROFITABILITY RATIOS (Non-GAAP)

Net Interest Margin (FTE)3

2.58

%

2.59

%

2.49

%

2.58

%

2.87

%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)4

82.76

%

80.65

%

88.48

%

80.95

%

72.54

%

*All outstanding unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities for the earnings per share calculation. As such, these shares have been allocated to a portion of net income and are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.
**As a result of the net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023, all average participating shares outstanding are considered anti-dilutive to loss per share.

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)
(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in Thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks

$

77,608

$

937

4.80

%

$

43,817

$

597

5.42

%

$

34,849

$

479

5.45

%

Tax-Free Investment Securities3

11,701

85

2.89

%

11,740

84

2.85

%

24,548

185

2.99

%

Taxable Investment Securities

802,953

6,780

3.36

%

815,885

7,266

3.54

%

878,127

7,930

3.58

%

Total Securities

814,654

6,865

3.35

%

827,625

7,350

3.53

%

902,675

8,115

3.57

%

Tax-Free Loans3

96,218

786

3.25

%

99,810

815

3.25

%

115,744

937

3.21

%

Taxable Loans

3,525,246

47,976

5.41

%

3,464,899

47,813

5.49

%

3,325,930

42,082

5.02

%

Total Loans

3,621,464

48,762

5.36

%

3,564,709

48,628

5.43

%

3,441,674

43,019

4.96

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

6,569

120

7.27

%

11,304

210

7.39

%

25,260

486

7.63

%

Total Interest-Earning Assets

4,520,295

56,684

4.99

%

4,447,455

56,785

5.08

%

4,404,458

52,099

4.69

%

Noninterest Earning Assets

117,145

108,760

81,581

Total Assets

$

4,637,440

$

4,556,215

$

4,486,039

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-Bearing Demand

$

700,049

$

3,341

1.90

%

$

604,630

$

2,838

1.87

%

$

475,459

$

853

0.71

%

Money Market

507,778

3,544

2.78

%

502,008

4,012

3.18

%

470,944

3,261

2.75

%

Savings

361,624

113

0.12

%

386,698

153

0.16

%

468,975

130

0.11

%

Certificates of Deposit

1,925,634

19,475

4.02

%

1,835,329

18,515

4.01

%

1,546,968

13,755

3.53

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,495,085

26,473

3.01

%

3,328,665

25,518

3.05

%

2,962,346

17,999

2.41

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings

71,739

742

4.11

%

171,424

2,143

4.97

%

469,893

6,361

5.37

%

Federal Funds Purchased

1

-

-

%

-

-

-

%

969

14

5.73

%

Other Borrowings

10,247

139

5.40

%

10,070

136

5.37

%

6,607

69

4.14

%

Total Borrowings

81,987

881

4.27

%

181,494

2,279

5.00

%

477,469

6,444

5.35

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,577,072

27,354

3.04

%

3,510,159

27,797

3.15

%

3,439,815

24,443

2.82

%

Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities

676,506

672,208

711,975

Shareholders' Equity

383,862

373,848

334,249

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,637,440

$

4,556,215

$

4,486,039

Net Interest Income3

$

29,330

$

28,988

$

27,656

Net Interest Margin3

2.58

%

2.59

%

2.49

%

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)
(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in Thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks

$

44,250

$

2,289

5.17

%

$

20,414

$

1,066

5.22

%

Tax-Free Investment Securities3

11,759

340

2.89

%

27,271

803

2.94

%

Taxable Investment Securities

828,437

29,510

3.56

%

900,972

30,804

3.42

%

Total Securities

840,196

29,850

3.55

%

928,243

31,607

3.41

%

Tax-Free Loans3

103,218

3,352

3.25

%

123,847

3,978

3.21

%

Taxable Loans

3,457,241

186,001

5.38

%

3,200,992

159,317

4.98

%

Total Loans

3,560,459

189,353

5.32

%

3,324,839

163,295

4.91

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

13,696

1,012

7.39

%

20,342

1,456

7.16

%

Total Interest-Earning Assets

4,458,601

222,504

4.99

%

4,293,838

197,424

4.60

%

Noninterest Earning Assets

102,240

89,833

Total Assets

$

4,560,841

$

4,383,671

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-Bearing Demand

$

583,735

$

8,980

1.54

%

$

483,048

$

2,729

0.56

%

Money Market

511,342

15,478

3.03

%

448,324

8,868

1.98

%

Savings

399,748

548

0.14

%

544,938

586

0.11

%

Certificates of Deposit

1,782,573

70,425

3.95

%

1,428,646

40,445

2.83

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,277,398

95,431

2.91

%

2,904,956

52,628

1.81

%

Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings

222,719

11,379

5.11

%

402,675

20,822

5.17

%

Federal Funds Purchased

-

-

-

%

7,023

368

5.24

%

Other Borrowings

9,126

462

5.06

%

6,337

292

4.61

%

Total Borrowings

231,845

11,841

5.11

%

416,035

21,482

5.16

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,509,243

107,272

3.06

%

3,320,991

74,110

2.23

%

Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities

684,033

718,113

Shareholders' Equity

367,565

344,567

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,560,841

$

4,383,671

Net Interest Income3

$

115,232

$

123,314

Net Interest Margin3

2.58

%

2.87

%

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

Commercial

Commercial Real Estate

$

1,869,831

$

1,857,997

$

1,670,631

Commercial and Industrial

230,483

241,474

271,511

Total Commercial Loans

2,100,314

2,099,471

1,942,142

Consumer

Residential Mortgages

777,471

782,930

787,929

Other Consumer

28,908

29,813

34,277

Total Consumer Loans

806,379

812,743

822,206

Construction

462,930

399,502

436,349

Other

255,203

284,145

305,213

Total Portfolio Loans

3,624,826

3,595,861

3,505,910

Loans Held-for-Sale

-

390

-

Total Loans

$

3,624,826

$

3,596,251

$

3,505,910

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited)

For the Periods Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

Nonaccrual Loans

Commercial Real Estate

$

1,176

$

978

$

1,324

Commercial and Industrial

1,078

1,094

52

Residential Mortgages

4,865

4,482

3,283

Other Consumer

20

20

59

Construction

228

231

2,904

Other

251,982

280,905

301,913

Total Nonperforming Loans

259,349

287,710

309,535

Other Real Estate Owned

659

1,512

2,463

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

260,008

$

289,222

$

311,998

Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans

7.15

%

8.00

%

8.83

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned

7.17

%

8.04

%

8.89

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans

2.09

%

2.25

%

2.77

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Nonperforming Loans

29.15

%

28.12

%

31.35

%

Net Loan Charge-offs QTD

$

195

$

15,345

$

317

Net Loan Charge-offs YTD

$

16,413

$

16,218

$

2,300

Net Loan Charge-offs (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans QTD

0.02

%

1.71

%

0.04

%

Net Loan Charge-offs (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans YTD

0.46

%

0.61

%

0.07

%

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(Unaudited)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Balance Beginning of Period

$

80,909

$

96,686

$

94,474

$

97,052

$

93,852

(Recovery) Provision for Credit Losses

(5,114

)

(432

)

2,895

(5,039

)

5,500

Charge-offs:

Commercial Real Estate

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial and Industrial

-

21

12

40

63

Residential Mortgages

-

5

-

32

203

Other Consumer

370

421

626

1,759

2,665

Construction

-

1

-

157

42

Other

-

15,000

-

15,000

-

Total Charge-offs

370

15,448

638

16,988

2,973

Recoveries:

Commercial Real Estate

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial and Industrial

46

1

83

49

88

Residential Mortgages

2

5

98

31

110

Other Consumer

127

97

140

495

475

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

Total Recoveries

175

103

321

575

673

Total Net Charge-offs

195

15,345

317

16,413

2,300

Balance End of Period

$

75,600

$

80,909

$

97,052

$

75,600

$

97,052

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
(Unaudited)

1 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Net Interest Income

$

29,148

$

28,798

$

27,420

$

114,457

$

122,310

Noninterest Income

5,368

5,422

3,245

21,368

18,278

Noninterest Expense

28,866

27,433

29,072

110,002

105,466

Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,650

$

6,787

$

1,593

$

25,823

$

35,122

2 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Net Income (Loss)

$

8,280

$

5,629

$

(1,888

)

$

24,523

$

23,384

(Gains) Losses on Sales of Securities, net

(32

)

-

1,511

(68

)

1,521

Equity Security Unrealized Fair Value Loss (Gain)

166

(144

)

-

(41

)

-

Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net

54

9

19

108

103

(Gains) Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net

(14

)

(502

)

201

(866

)

1,100

Non-recurring one-time Operating Expense

-

-

-

-

193

OREO Income

(2

)

(16

)

(21

)

(46

)

(75

)

Associate Separations

-

-

192

-

192

Contingent Liability

-

303

-

303

115

Total Tax Effect

(36

)

73

(399

)

128

(661

)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

8,416

$

5,352

$

(385

)

$

24,041

$

25,872

Average Shares Outstanding - diluted

22,834,975

22,832,619

22,956,114

22,817,149

23,240,543

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share (diluted) (Non-GAAP)

$

0.37

$

0.23

$

(0.02

)

$

1.05

$

1.11

3 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using 21% federal income tax rate for the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Interest and Dividend Income (GAAP)

$

56,502

$

56,595

$

51,863

$

221,729

$

196,420

Tax Equivalent Adjustment3

182

190

236

775

1,004

Interest and Dividend Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

56,684

56,785

52,099

222,504

197,424

Average Earning Assets

4,520,295

4,447,455

4,404,458

4,458,601

4,293,838

Yield on Interest-earning Assets (GAAP)

4.97

%

5.06

%

4.67

%

4.97

%

4.57

%

Yield on Interest-earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

4.99

%

5.08

%

4.69

%

4.99

%

4.60

%

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

29,148

28,798

27,420

114,457

122,310

Tax Equivalent Adjustment3

182

190

236

775

1,004

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

$

29,330

$

28,988

$

27,656

$

115,232

$

123,314

Average Earning Assets

$

4,520,295

$

4,447,455

$

4,404,458

$

4,458,601

$

4,293,838

Net Interest Margin (GAAP)

2.57

%

2.58

%

2.47

%

2.57

%

2.85

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

2.58

%

2.59

%

2.49

%

2.58

%

2.87

%

4 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Noninterest Expense

$

28,866

$

27,433

$

29,072

$

110,002

$

105,466

Less: Losses on sales and write-downs of Branch Premises, net

(54

)

(9

)

(19

)

(108

)

(103

)

Less: Gains (Losses) on Sales and write-downs of OREO, net

14

502

(201

)

866

(1,100

)

Less: Non-recurring one-time Operating Expense

-

-

-

-

(193

)

Less: Associate Separations

-

-

(192

)

-

(192

)

Less: Contingent Liability

-

(303

)

-

(303

)

(115

)

Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP)

$

28,826

$

27,623

$

28,660

$

110,457

$

103,763

Net Interest Income

$

29,148

$

28,798

$

27,420

$

114,457

$

122,310

Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment3

182

190

236

775

1,004

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

$

29,330

$

28,988

$

27,656

$

115,232

$

123,314

Less: (Gains) Losses on Sales of Securities, net

(32

)

-

1,511

(68

)

1,521

Less: Equity Security Unrealized Fair Value Loss (Gain)

166

(144

)

-

(41

)

-

Less: OREO Income

(2

)

(16

)

(21

)

(46

)

(75

)

Noninterest Income

5,368

5,422

3,245

21,368

18,278

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) plus Adjusted Noninterest Income

$

34,830

$

34,250

$

32,391

$

136,445

$

143,038

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

83.63

%

80.17

%

94.81

%

80.99

%

75.02

%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

82.76

%

80.65

%

88.48

%

80.95

%

72.54

%

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
