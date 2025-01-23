Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 14:14 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoe Financial: $3.4B AUM RIA SteelPeak Wealth Partners With Zoe Wealth Platform for Scalable Growth

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Zoe Financial, an all-in-one digital wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience for RIAs and individuals, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with $3.4B AUM LA-based RIA firm SteelPeak Wealth.

"Partnering with a growth-minded firm like SteelPeak aligns with our objective of making personalized, tax-aware investment management accessible to more clients nationwide. Our platform is designed to help firms like SteelPeak unlock scalable growth by streamlining operations and improving their client experience," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, CEO & Founder of Zoe Financial.

Why SteelPeak Wealth Chose Zoe

With a focus on simplifying sophisticated wealth management, SteelPeak saw Zoe as a strategic partner to augment its growth efforts as well as improve client experience while driving efficiencies for their advisors. Recognizing the value of a digital wealth platform, the firm aims to streamline processes and deliver personalized, user-friendly service to a broader range of clients.

SteelPeak's core strategy is to tailor portfolios to meet each client's unique objectives, time horizons, and risk tolerance. Adopting the Zoe Wealth Platform enhances its advisors' ability to provide customized investment strategies, improve operational efficiency, and scale their business, all this while maintaining the high-touch service their clients expect.

"We are confident that the Zoe Wealth Platform will be a game-changer for our advisors and clients. Its technology enables us to grow at scale delivering personalized, tax-efficient investment solutions faster and more efficiently than ever before," said Reza Zamani, AIF®, CPM®, CFS®, CAS®, Founding Partner & CEO of SteelPeak Wealth. "Additionally, the Zoe customer success team becomes an integral part of our team to deliver an outstanding new client onboarding experience."

What Sets the Zoe Wealth Platform Apart

The client-centric platform is a growth engine for independent RIAs nationwide. As an end-to-end solution, it equips advisors with digital capabilities to handle client onboarding, account opening, and funding in minutes. It also offers direct indexing, fractional trading, automated tax-aware & personalized portfolio daily rebalancing, and performance reporting. By doing so, Zoe's platform enables advisors to offer personalized investment management to all clients without increasing their operational costs or headcount.

Simplifying Complex Workflows: Zoe's platform integrates account opening, portfolio rebalancing, reporting, and more - streamlining processes that traditionally require multiple systems.

Offering Technology Backed by Service: Zoe's tech platform is supported by a dedicated client success team, freeing advisors' time to focus on higher-value client interactions and revenue-generating initiatives.

Fueling Scalable Growth: Zoe's referral program delivers high-intent, qualified leads scheduled directly onto advisors' calendars. We help RIAs grow their business efficiently with their ideal clients.

Request a demo at https://zoefin.com/wealth-platform/.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at zoefin.com.

Disclosure: Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice. Consult with an attorney for legal advice and a qualified tax professional for tax advice.

Contact Information

Carolina Padilla
Marketing Manager
marketing@zoefin.com
(213) 325-6697

.

SOURCE: Zoe Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.