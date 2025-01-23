Zoe Financial: $3.4B AUM RIA SteelPeak Wealth Partners With Zoe Wealth Platform for Scalable Growth

Zoe Financial , an all-in-one digital wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience for RIAs and individuals, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with $3.4B AUM LA-based RIA firm SteelPeak Wealth .

"Partnering with a growth-minded firm like SteelPeak aligns with our objective of making personalized, tax-aware investment management accessible to more clients nationwide. Our platform is designed to help firms like SteelPeak unlock scalable growth by streamlining operations and improving their client experience," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, CEO & Founder of Zoe Financial.

Why SteelPeak Wealth Chose Zoe

With a focus on simplifying sophisticated wealth management, SteelPeak saw Zoe as a strategic partner to augment its growth efforts as well as improve client experience while driving efficiencies for their advisors. Recognizing the value of a digital wealth platform, the firm aims to streamline processes and deliver personalized, user-friendly service to a broader range of clients.

SteelPeak's core strategy is to tailor portfolios to meet each client's unique objectives, time horizons, and risk tolerance. Adopting the Zoe Wealth Platform enhances its advisors' ability to provide customized investment strategies, improve operational efficiency, and scale their business, all this while maintaining the high-touch service their clients expect.

"We are confident that the Zoe Wealth Platform will be a game-changer for our advisors and clients. Its technology enables us to grow at scale delivering personalized, tax-efficient investment solutions faster and more efficiently than ever before," said Reza Zamani, AIF®, CPM®, CFS®, CAS®, Founding Partner & CEO of SteelPeak Wealth. "Additionally, the Zoe customer success team becomes an integral part of our team to deliver an outstanding new client onboarding experience."

What Sets the Zoe Wealth Platform Apart

The client-centric platform is a growth engine for independent RIAs nationwide. As an end-to-end solution, it equips advisors with digital capabilities to handle client onboarding, account opening, and funding in minutes. It also offers direct indexing, fractional trading, automated tax-aware & personalized portfolio daily rebalancing, and performance reporting. By doing so, Zoe's platform enables advisors to offer personalized investment management to all clients without increasing their operational costs or headcount.

Simplifying Complex Workflows: Zoe's platform integrates account opening, portfolio rebalancing, reporting, and more - streamlining processes that traditionally require multiple systems.

Offering Technology Backed by Service: Zoe's tech platform is supported by a dedicated client success team, freeing advisors' time to focus on higher-value client interactions and revenue-generating initiatives.

Fueling Scalable Growth: Zoe's referral program delivers high-intent, qualified leads scheduled directly onto advisors' calendars. We help RIAs grow their business efficiently with their ideal clients.

Request a demo at https://zoefin.com/wealth-platform/ .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at zoefin.com .

Disclosure: Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice. Consult with an attorney for legal advice and a qualified tax professional for tax advice.

