SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Proposals for MVL

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2025

LEI: 213800KIT8DHOPEWW568

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and as amended ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. The person responsible for releasing this announcement on behalf of the Company is Peter Dicks, Chairman of the Board.

SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

Recommended Proposals for a Members' Voluntary Liquidation of the Company

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") announced on 8 November 2024 that it was reviewing a range of options available for the Company's future in advance of the Company's continuation vote scheduled for September 2025 (the "Review").

The Board has now concluded its Review and, following careful consideration of the options available and after consultation with its advisers and taking into account feedback from investors, does not believe that any of the options for the continuation of the Company provide a satisfactory and cost-effective outcome for shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"). The Board has therefore concluded that it is in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole to put forward proposals for the realisation of the Company's investments in order to return cash to Shareholders.

Following discussions with its advisors, the Board has come to the conclusion that the most effective way to return cash to Shareholders is through a members' voluntary liquidation ("MVL") of the Company.

Accordingly, the Board has reached the decision that it is now appropriate to put forward proposals to Shareholders for a MVL of the Company (the "Proposals"). The Board expects to issue a circular to Shareholders shortly which will include details of these Proposals (the "Circular"). The Proposals will require the approval of Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company. A further announcement confirming the publication of the Circular and the convening of the general meeting will be made in due course.

