374Water Inc.: 374Water Announces Publication of "Destruction of PFAS-Laden Ion Exchange Resin using Supercritical Water Oxidation" White Paper

Highlights AirSCWO System's Consistent Ability to Remove >99.9% total PFAS from Saturated AIX Resins in Bench and Commercial Scale Field Trials

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the publication of their new white paper, "Destruction of PFAS-Laden Ion Exchange Resin using Supercritical Water Oxidation", demonstrating the ability of its supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) system (AirSCWO) to destroy spent anion IX (AIX) resin laden with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) "Forever Chemicals".

The paper provides an overview of the use of Ion exchange (IX) resins that are used widely across various industries due to their proven performance in removing nuisance contaminants that impact product quality and safe effluent discharge. However, once the resin is spent (i.e. saturated), effective disposal methods must be used to prevent the release of concentrated hazardous contaminants to the environment.

Of particular concern is the disposal of spent anion IX (AIX) resin laden with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of synthetic chemicals that are known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment and have been linked to a variety of health problems like thyroid disease, hormonal and fertility problems, high cholesterol and cancer. PFAS can be found in a variety of industries and products including firefighting foams, food packaging, cleaning products, and paints. The current status quo of landfilling or incinerating PFAS-laden spent AIX resin can lead to the leaching of PFAS into soil and groundwater systems and/or release of PFAS into the air. Recent Environmental Protection Agency regulatory requirements for drinking water and in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) are focused on eliminating existing and emerging contaminants including PFAS.

The white paper further provides a background on treating PFAS using Anion Exchange Resins and shows successful bench and commercial scale field trial results from running PFAS-laden spent AIX through 374Water's AirSCWO system. On both the lab-scale and commercial scale, the AirSCWO system consistently achieved >99.9% total PFAS elimination of saturated AIX resins in a matter of seconds.

"Our newest white paper highlights how our AirSCWO technology is positioned to meet the growing spent media market, estimated at $1.3 billion as of 2024, at a level that exceeds the performance requirements for PFAS treatment," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "AirSCWO presents a revolutionary approach to PFAS destruction, offering unmatched efficiency and safety for treating spent PFAS-laden AIX resin. We invite you to learn more about the AirSCWO System's ability to destroy non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes and, in the process, produce safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy."

The white paper is available for download at https://374water.com/whitepapers. To learn more about 374Water and the AirSCWO system visit www.374water.com.

You can find more information on the EPA PFAS Ruling here: https://www.epa.gov/pfas/key-epa-actions-address-pfas.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the benefits of our recent financing, our ability to execute on our strategic plan, our positioning in the market, our ability to process a range of waste and contaminants at scale, the timing and success of our DaaS offering, the timing of the deployment of our AirSCWO system in Orange County, our ability to execute on our backlog and pipeline, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

