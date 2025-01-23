Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, is partnering with Everest Group, a globally recognized research firm, to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in customer experience (CX). This research will focus on real-time language translation technologies and their ability to reshape CX delivery, particularly in voice interactions.

Everest Group will assess how AI-powered communication solutions, like OneMeta's Verbum technology, are redefining customer interactions for Global System Integrators (GSIs), Business Process Services (BPS) providers, and enterprises worldwide. The study will examine AI adoption trends for 2025 and the tangible business value that these innovations can unlock.

"Customer experience is on the brink of a transformative era. AI is set to revolutionize the industry, unlocking immense potential through technologies like real-time language translation. These advancements have the power to redefine how enterprises envision CX delivery, particularly on channels like voice. As we explore use cases for 2025 adoption, Everest Group's research will delve into the value these advancements can deliver to GSIs, BPS providers, and enterprises alike. We're grateful to have OneMeta sponsor this important work as we uncover and explore the potential impact of these innovations across the CX landscape."

- Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder, Everest Group

Unlocking the Future of AI-Powered CX

With CX expectations evolving rapidly, AI-driven real-time translation is emerging as a pivotal solution for businesses seeking to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and personalization at scale. OneMeta's Verbum technology enables seamless multilingual conversations in over 140 languages, offering a simultaneous, instant communication model that eliminates delays traditionally associated with interpretation services.

"The ability to engage customers in their native language in real time is no longer a luxury-it's an expectation," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "This research with Everest Group will provide the industry with critical insights into how AI-driven multilingual solutions are revolutionizing CX delivery, reducing costs, and improving accessibility across global markets."

Research Focus Areas

The role of real-time AI-powered translation in redefining voice-based customer interactions

How AI language solutions improve CX efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and customer engagement

Adoption trends and business impact across GSIs, BPS providers, and enterprises

The findings will equip enterprises with actionable insights on leveraging AI-powered multilingual solutions to optimize customer engagement, reduce friction, and drive CX innovation in 2025 and beyond.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing. With deep expertise and a global presence, Everest Group partners with clients to navigate the rapidly evolving global services market. Learn more at www.everestgrp.com.

Transforming Communication. Powering the Future of CX.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238098

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.