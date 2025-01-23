Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Galiant Partners as advisors to the Company.

Galiant Partners is a leading independent management and financial consulting firm focused exclusively on the metals, mining and related sectors. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in London, Galiant Partners focuses on supporting mining companies through key stages of project development and the structuring and securing of associated financing. Galiant Partners' CEO, Jan-Erik Back, has a 25-year track record in the metals and mining sectors. He has held senior executive positions in global mining, engineering and investment banking firms. With over US$100bn of previously successfully executed assignments, the Galiant Partners team are currently supporting the growth of a number of mining companies in a number of jurisdictions including Latin America.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath Silver commented: "Berenguela is undergoing a PEA study to confirm its potential to become a leading precious and energy transition minerals project. Galiant Partners will play an integral part in assisting the Company to optimize its future development and to ensure that Berenguela delivers its full potential as we work to commercialize its unique silver-copper-manganese metals inventory. A key part of Galiant's mandate from Aftermath is to help advance exposure and knowledge of the potential of the Berenguela project amongst end users of manganese. Galiant's expertise in the battery metals field will be invaluable to Aftermath and I look forward to working with Jan-Erik and his team as we take our next critical next steps"

Jan-Erik Back, Founder and CEO of Galiant Partners commented: "Our focus is the identification of mining assets that have the potential to become the next generation of world-class operations. Berenguela has a unique potential to produce silver, copper and high-purity manganese sulphate, each with strong long-term fundamentals, from an established mining jurisdiction. Combined with a proven senior executive team, we are excited for the future of Aftermath Silver and proud to have been chosen to partner with the company"

Stock Option and RSU Grants

As part of the compensation for their services, the Company has granted to Galiant Partners 600,000 incentive stock options. These options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.495 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval and will vest over a period of 12 months.

In addition, the Company has granted 100,000 options at an exercise price of CAD$0.485 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant to a geological consultant of the Company.

The Company has also issued a total of 550,000 Restricted Share Units to a director and a consultant. The RSUs vest one third after 12 months and one third annually thereafter and will fully vest on the date that is 3 years from the date of grant. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash thereof at the Company's discretion.

Berenguela Project: Background

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open- pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on over 300 core and RC holes.

Metallurgical test work is underway adding to historic work, with the goal of producing silver and copper metal and a commercial battery-grade or fertilizer-grade manganese product.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

