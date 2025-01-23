Technology Holdings, an award-winning global investment banking firm with operations in 13 countries across 5 continents including the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, announced that it will be rebranding to TH Global Capital. This rebrand reflects the firm's continued expansion into additional sectors and products including Asset Management and an expanded Growth Advisory offering to create wealth for its clients.

TH Global Capital, is designed to reflect the firm's comprehensive offering, including Sell Side M&A, its Buy Side M&A practice 'TH Buy and Build', Growth Equity, Debt Financing, Financial Sponsor Coverage Secondaries, IPO Advisory, Asset Management and Growth Advisory services. This includes the launch of TH Global Asset Management and an expanded growth advisory services offering, aimed at helping companies protect and grow their valuations through focused growth strategy advice. The firm also announced it's now becoming a purpose-driven company, with a singular purpose and mission to create wealth for founders, companies, and investors through its unique ecosystem of services.

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of TH Global Capital, stated: "As we transition to TH Global Capital, we're proud to reflect our continued evolution and expansion beyond traditional investment banking services. For over 24 years, we've been providing exceptional advice to companies worldwide, specializing in sectors like technology services, software, consulting, healthcare, and business process management. The launch of our asset management business, the expansion of our growth advisory services and move into new sectors are natural extensions of this growth. We are a purpose-driven company, with a singular mission to create wealth for founders, companies, and investors through our unique ecosystem of services. Our integrated services, now enhanced by asset management and growth advisory capabilities, allow us to offer a more holistic approach to creating wealth for our clients."

Geeta Ramanathan, President and COO, added: "The rebrand represents a pivotal moment in our expansion, underscored by the strategic launch of TH Global Asset Management and the enhancement of our growth advisory services. These new capabilities empower us to offer a comprehensive and integrated suite of services, further amplifying the value we provide our clients. By leveraging our sector expertise alongside innovative asset management and growth strategy advice, we are positioned to support our clients in driving growth, safeguarding and growing valuations, and achieving success in developed and emerging markets."

