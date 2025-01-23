Somero Enterprises, Inc. and ForgeFX Simulations Unveil the S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed Virtual Training Simulator

Revolutionizing Concrete Construction Training: Immersive Virtual Reality Training Technology Enhances Learning, Productivity, Efficiency, and Safety

ForgeFX Simulations and Somero Enterprises, Inc., the global leader in concrete leveling technology, announce the completion of the S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed® Virtual Training Simulator. Designed to transform how operators learn and master the art of concrete leveling, this innovative training tool offers a fully immersive, scalable solution for the construction industry.

Somero S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed Virtual Trainer

Developed by ForgeFX Simulations for concrete leveling virtual reality training in the construction industry.

"By coming out with this application, we're solving real-world challenges. Concrete leveling requires muscle memory and hands-on experience, and there's no better way to pass that knowledge along than through immersive learning. This simulator lets us meet those needs at scale, reaching operators anytime, anywhere."

-Dave Raasakka, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Support at Somero Enterprises.

A Comprehensive Training Solution

The S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed® Virtual Training Simulator delivers a fully realized training suite for Somero's flagship S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed®. The S-22EZ boasts a 20-foot telescoping boom, 360-degree machine rotation, and advanced laser-guided controls for unparalleled precision. The machine's ability to spread, level, and vibrate concrete in a single pass makes it indispensable for large-scale flooring projects, but mastering such a sophisticated piece of equipment can be daunting.

To address this challenge, the S-22EZ Virtual Training Simulator offers comprehensive lessons designed to prepare operators to master the machine in a risk-free virtual environment. A digital replica of the S-22EZ provides a virtual environment that mirrors real-world dynamics, enabling a seamless transition from training to job site performance. Operators gain proficiency on the S-22EZ's functionality by practicing critical tasks for screeding operations, boom movements, grade control, and transportation.

Trainees begin with essential steps like prestart inspections and cockpit familiarization, then progress to complex tasks like screed head calibration, laser system setup, and executing screeding passes to achieve flat and level concrete surfaces. Interactive tutorials, visual overlays, and voice prompts guide trainees step by step. Highlighted areas direct users to target locations, while animated components demonstrate correct procedures. By practicing in a controlled, immersive environment, trainees develop critical job skills and muscle memory while minimizing costly mistakes.

Developed on the Unity ® and ForgeSIM frameworks, the simulator harnesses Unity's advanced XR Interaction Toolkit (XRITK) capabilities and ForgeSIM's robust simulation engine to enable realistic physics, precise equipment modeling, and dynamic feedback systems. Designed for deployment on Meta Quest® hardware, the simulator leverages Meta's advanced hand tracking capabilities for seamless interaction and user mobility. Real-time physics simulations ensure screeding operations and boom adjustments mirror real-world dynamics. Additional features such as multiuser support and cloud-based performance tracking, enable collaborative training sessions, detailed progress analysis, and seamless integration into scalable, data-driven training.

"This simulator is not just a tool for training, it's a transformative step forward for the construction industry," said Greg Meyers, CEO and Co-Founder of ForgeFX Simulations. "By dismantling traditional barriers to skill development, we are pioneering a new era of operator training, ensuring professionals are equipped to lead and excel in an ever-evolving industry."

Why it Matters: A Paradigm Shift in Training

Concrete placement is a high-stakes process where errors lead to costly rework and waste. The S-22EZ Virtual Training Simulator lets trainees learn by doing - risk-free. Before working with perishable materials like concrete, operators can practice navigating job site challenges, such as avoiding over-pours, handling equipment and making quick adjustments under tight time constraints.

"In today's labor market, one of the biggest risks for our customers is finding someone willing to show up every day, learn the craft, and do the job at a high skill level," Raasakka explained. "The simulator helps tackle that head-on by building familiarity with the machine and teaching operators the critical terminology and processes before they ever step onto a job site."

"It takes years to train someone to become an expert who can fly halfway around the world to train a customer," added Raasakka. "With this simulator, we've created a way to deliver high-quality, consistent training without those limitations. It's about learning by doing, showing, and example - while reducing costs through sustainable practices and increasing accessibility for everyone."

The Trainee Advantage: Building Skills with Confidence

The immersive VR environment ensures trainees can make mistakes and learn without jeopardizing project timelines or incurring additional costs. Real-time feedback helps users understand the impact of their actions, whether it's adjusting the screed head angle, managing boom speed, or perfecting their screeding technique.

Warnings alert operators for unsafe actions, such as extending the boom more than halfway without deploying stabilizers which could cause the machine to tip. Additional warnings alert users to potential collisions such as approaching obstacles and protrusions. This safety-focused training reduces workplace accidents and enhances job site efficiency.

"Traditional training methods rely on learning in real-world scenarios, where mistakes can be costly, time-consuming, and hazardous. This simulator transforms the training process by offering a risk-free environment where operators can refine their skills, gain confidence, and master the intricacies of concrete leveling. By reducing costly errors, improving training efficiency, and prioritizing safety, this innovative tool delivers significant value to both trainees and the industry as a whole." - Greg Meyers, CEO & Co-Founder, ForgeFX Simulations

ROI: A Win for Somero and its Customers

The simulator reflects Somero's commitment to responsible practices by lowering emissions and logistical expenses associated with traditional training such as reduced travel and consumption of resources like fuel, oil, and concrete. Accelerated onboarding and consistency are also advantages - whether a trainee is in the U.S., Europe, or Asia, they receive the same high-quality instruction.

For contractors, the benefits of hiring operators trained on the simulator include reduced downtime and proficiency from day one. Projects are completed faster, with fewer errors and less waste.

Shaping the Future of Construction

Concrete leveling is a trade deeply rooted in physical skill and craftsmanship. Yet, the industry faces mounting challenges, from a shrinking labor pool to increasing project demands. The simulator fosters vocational growth by uniting academic knowledge with hands-on skills in a practical, scalable, and effective training platform. An ideal tool for trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and job fairs, the simulator promotes workforce development, empowering new talent to enter the construction industry with confidence.

Experience the Future

With innovative training modules and cutting-edge technology, the simulator sets a new standard for operator training and sustainability in concrete construction. Launching this month at the Somero Concrete Institute and available through Somero for distribution worldwide, the S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed® Virtual Training Simulator, powered by ForgeFX Simulations, will be an essential component of Somero's educational offerings. Available to experience at industry events, including World of Concrete and AWE 2025.

For more information, visit Somero Enterprises and ForgeFX Simulations .

About Somero Enterprises

Founded in 1986, Somero Enterprises, Inc. is a global leader in laser-guided concrete leveling technology. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, Somero is known for its cutting-edge innovations and comprehensive training programs, empowering contractors worldwide.

About ForgeFX Simulations

ForgeFX Simulations creates immersive training solutions that redefine learning across industries. With over two decades of expertise, ForgeFX develops tools that prioritize safety, efficiency, and operational excellence.

