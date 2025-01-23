Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A40F75 | ISIN: FR001400Q9V2 | Ticker-Symbol: H8Y
Frankfurt
23.01.25
09:07 Uhr
20,850 Euro
+0,300
+1,46 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Exosens: Photonis Launches Two Market-Leading Solutions to Advance Single Photon Detection and Imaging Applications

Advancing Photon Detection and Imaging: Photonis Unveils Cricket Pro and PhotonPix

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Photonis, a leading brand of Exosens and global leader in advanced photon detection and imaging solutions, proudly announces the launch of Cricket Pro and PhotonPix. Designed to redefine the possibilities of single photon detection and imaging, these cutting-edge solutions empower researchers and industry professionals to achieve unparalleled performance across applications such as biomedical imaging, quantum science, and high-energy physics.

These technologies will officially debut at SPIE Photonics West 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

Cricket Pro: Transforming Low-Light Imaging with High-Speed Precision

The Cricket Pro brings unprecedented imaging capabilities for low-light and single-photon imaging applications. This innovative, plug-and-play image intensifier adapter easily fits any professional, scientific, F-Mount camera, delivering high resolution and ultra-high-speed functionality for demanding low-light applications. Key features of the Cricket Pro include:

  • Expanded 25 mm active detection area

  • High-speed gating as fast as 3 nanoseconds

  • Remarkable 3 MHz Burst or 30kHz repetition rate

  • Matched with High-performance Photonis Image Intensifier

  • F-Mount lens/camera interface

  • Fully integrated power and gating electronics

With these enhancements, Cricket Pro sets a new benchmark for scientific imaging, providing precise, rapid, and reliable performance tailored for researchers and industry professionals.

PhotonPix: Ultra High-Count Rate Module for Single-Photon Detection

Photonis also proudly introduces PhotonPix, a high-count rate MCP-PMT-based plug-and-play module engineered for ultra-high timing precision single-photon detection. Combining state-of-the-art technology with user-centric design, PhotonPix offers:

  • An Ø8 mm sensitive area

  • Extreme-low dark count rate as low as 20 cps

  • Count rates exceeding 200 MHz in Burst mode, making it ideal for high-demand applications

  • Timing resolution below 15 ps for unmatched precision

PhotonPix is ideal for ultra-fast Single Photon Detection and time-correlated applications such as LIDAR, Photon Entanglement, or Lifetime Imaging. The module's versatility accommodates various high-quantum-efficiency (Hi-QE) photocathodes from Photonis, covering the spectrum range from 150nm to 900nm, making it the perfect fit for researchers and industry professionals.

Experience the Future of Photon Detection and Imaging

Discover how the Cricket Pro and PhotonPix can transform your research and applications. Visit Photonis at Booth #1827 during SPIE Photonics West 2025 to see live demonstrations and connect with our experts.

"Our participation at Photonics West and the launch of Cricket Pro and PhotonPix demonstrate our commitment to setting new standards in single photon detection and imaging. These innovative technologies provide unprecedented performance, giving researchers and professionals the tools to drive advancements in various fields, from biomedical imaging to quantum applications," said Ulrich Laupper, President of the Exosens Ultimate Detection Business Unit.

ABOUT PHOTONIS:

Photonis is a leading product brand of Exosens, a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies. Photonis offers its customers photo-detection and low light conditions imaging solutions for extremely demanding environments such as Defense & Security, Nuclear Safety, Life Science and Industrial & Non-Destructive testing. Photonis is internationally recognized as a leading brand and a major innovator in its fields with production and R&D sites in Europe and North America.

Contact Information

Sales Manager
science@exosens.com
+31 50 501 8808

SOURCE: Exosens



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
