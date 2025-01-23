Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
23.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law Firm Celebrates New Chapter With Grand Opening at Historic Orange Legal Building

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office on Colonial Avenue in Orlando. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the firm as it continues its mission to provide exceptional legal services to the Orlando community.

Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law

Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law
Orlando Personal Injury Lawyers

A Space Rooted in History

The new office holds deep sentimental value for Norden Leacox and its leadership team. Formerly the home of Orange Legal, a renowned court reporting service in Central Florida, the building served as a hub for depositions and mediations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many pivotal moments in the careers of co-founders Nicholas Norden and Zachary Leacox unfolded in this very space.

"Returning to this building feels like coming full circle," said Leacox. "Orange Legal was a cornerstone of the local legal community, a place where justice was facilitated, and critical conversations were had. For us, taking ownership of this building is a way to honor that legacy while creating a new chapter for our firm."

By transforming this iconic space into its new headquarters, Norden Leacox aims to carry forward Orange Legal's spirit of professionalism, reimagining the space to reflect the firm's core values of service, dedication, and advocacy.

About Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law

Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law is a client-focused personal injury firm serving clients throughout Florida. With over 100 years of combined legal experience, the legal team has built its reputation on delivering compassionate, personalized service while achieving exceptional results for its clients.

The firm specializes in handling personal injury cases, including auto accidents, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, and more. Nicholas Norden and Zachary Leacox bring unique qualifications to the table: Norden is a seasoned trial lawyer known for his tenacious advocacy while Leacox is a Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer - an honor held by fewer than 2% of Florida attorneys.

"Our mission is simple but profound: to help injured people live better lives," said Norden. "This new office is an extension of that mission, providing us with the space and resources to serve more clients while remaining true to our values."

Enhancing the Client Experience

The newly renovated office offers a welcoming and modern environment designed to elevate the client experience. Equipped with state-of-the-art resources, the space ensures that clients feel supported during some of the most challenging times of their lives.

A Legacy of Service

From its humble beginnings in a small office to this monumental move, Norden Leacox has remained steadfast in its vision of creating a lasting legacy of service, support, and advocacy.

The grand opening event will feature music, food, drinks, tours of the office, socializing, and networking.

If you've been injured in Orlando or Florida, contact our Orlando personal injury lawyers to schedule a free consultation.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law

  • Address: 633 E. Colonial Drive

  • City: Orlando

  • State: Florida

  • Zip: 32803

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (407) 801-3000

  • Website: https://nordenleacox.com/

Contact Information

Nicholas Norden
Managing Partner
seo@nordenleacox.com
(407) 801-3000

.

SOURCE: Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
