New Research Highlights Cognitive Improvements Achieved With At-Home Brain Balance Program

The Study, Published in Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Reveals Significant Benefits for Children Facing Cognitive and Behavioral Challenges

Brain Balance , a brain-based program that addresses behavioral, social, and academic struggles using evidence-based methods to optimize brain health and development without medication, has published the findings of its recent study, Cognitive Outcomes of the At-Home Brain Balance Program . The study, published in the prominent journal Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, highlights the transformative potential of a home-based Brain Balance Program.

The Brain Balance study demonstrates measurable cognitive and behavioral improvements in children ages 4-18, showcasing a promising, accessible intervention for families worldwide. The research assessed participants' progress over 12 weeks using a scientifically validated assessment to measure cognition, which includes attention, working memory, inhibitory control, and reasoning.

The findings, published in December 2024, revealed substantial advancements in attention, inhibitory control, and working memory, directly addressing challenges faced by children with developmental and learning disorders.

"This study underscores the transformative potential of the Brain Balance Program to improve cognitive and behavioral outcomes for children, all from the comfort of home," said Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Chief Programs Officer at Brain Balance. "By offering a non-medication-based approach that is both evidence-based and accessible, we are empowering families worldwide to support their children in achieving their fullest potential."

With rising rates of diagnoses such as ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, and other neurodevelopmental and mental health conditions that impact cognition, the demand for effective, scalable solutions has never been higher. The Brain Balance Program's structured approach and ease of implementation provide a lifeline for families seeking tangible results.

Brain Balance provides a non-medical approach to optimizing brain health and development for children and adults. Since 2007, the company has served its clients through cognitive activities, sensory-motor exercises, and nutritional guidance. Brain Balance offers services in its centers and at home, and the goal of the program is to help people get to the root of their challenges without the use of medication, unleashing greater potential. With over 70 locations, Brain Balance has helped over 55,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future.

To view the study, please visit Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry .

