TSS Inc.: TSS, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on January 24

TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a leading data center services company in the AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and services market, today announced that it is scheduled to ring the Closing Bell at Nasdaq on Friday, January 24, 2025.

TSS will be at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City in commemoration of the company's recent uplisting and successes and accomplishments. Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS Inc., joined by the company's Chairman of the board of directors and members of the company's management team, will ring Nasdaq's Closing Bell.

Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS Inc., commented, "We are incredibly proud of the progress we are making in the rapidly evolving AI and high-performance data center industries. Nasdaq is the hub for innovative growth companies, and ringing the Closing Bell is a significant moment for our company. This event is an opportunity for us to highlight the momentum we are building both within our business and in establishing TSS as a leader in high-tech data center integration services. We have worked hard to get to this point, and it is our employees' dedication to quality, speed and flexibility that makes it all possible. Their commitment drives the success we are experiencing and will continue to fuel our growth as we deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to the market."

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite - New York City

Webcast: A live stream of TSS Inc.'s CEO Darryll Dewan, joined by the company's board chairman and members of the company's management team, ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be streamed live from Nasdaq at Times Square in New York City.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future - not past - events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "guidance," "prospects," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risk related to the development of our procurement and reseller services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

