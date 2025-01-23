Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Frankfurt
23.01.25
08:01 Uhr
23.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: Foundation Supports Grassroots Grants

Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / We continued our partnership with KidsGardening, a national nonprofit that supports educators and caregivers who bring the lifechanging benefits of gardening to kids, by providing GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants to 160 programs in 2023. The grants funded various types of community-driven garden and greenspace projects that directly engage youth, including school and community gardens, urban farms, pollinator gardens and outdoor playscapes. Grants in the amount of $500 were given to programs for the creation of new garden projects and the expansion of existing ones. Fifteen programs were awarded an additional $1,000 in funding, for a total of $1,500, for the following specialty award categories:

  • Plus: Designed to fund new and existing garden programs that have greater funding needs due to, but not limited to, financial, environmental, safety, health, and regulation challenges.

  • Pride: Designed to fund new and existing garden programs that serve a majority of LGBTQ+ youth.

  • Equity: Designed to fund new and existing garden programs led by people of color that serve a majority of youth of color.

2023 recipients spanned 37 states across the U.S. and increased access to garden-based learning opportunities for more than 27,000 youth. A total of $95,000 was awarded for the 2023 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant period.

"Our gardening program was especially impactful for the families that had never gardened before. One such family was a grandparent raising their grandchildren. They shared, 'Gardening was something lost in our family until this program. I remember my parents and grandparents doing it, but I never learned the skill. Learning the basics of gardening with my grandkids helped me reconnect to my past and feel that I am setting up my grandkids for a better future." - Monica B., Athens Farmers Market, 2023 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant and Plus Specialty Award Recipient

To learn more about ScottsMiracleGro's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our webpage.

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.

Statesville YMCA of NWNC, Statesville, North Carolina - 2023 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant Award Recipient

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
