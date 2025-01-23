Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - TMX Group (TSX: X) Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie will present at the 2025 Bank of America Financial Services Conference on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8:50 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET.

Mr. McKenzie will also present at the UBS Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 2:40 p.m. - 3:20 p.m. ET.

A link to both webcasts will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238104

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited