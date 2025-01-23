Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - From February 11 to 13, 2025, business and sustainability leaders will convene at GLOBExCHANGE 2025, one of North America's marquee events addressing environmental and economic sustainability.

The three-day conference will host hundreds of attendees at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, including government officials and industry experts across a range of economic sectors. The conference program features diverse speakers from around the world, as well as hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.

"With the increasing uncertainty in our economic and political environment, and the urgent crisis of climate and biodiversity loss, we need to create sustainable value without losing sight of the bottom line. That's why we're gathering the best of the best at GLOBExCHANGE 2025, to drive action towards a stronger global economy and learn how to successfully navigate these extraordinary times," said Elizabeth (Shirt) Gamble, President, GLOBE Series.

This world-class event will feature global business leader and author, Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever and Chair of the Oxford University Saïd Business School, as Keynote Speaker. During his 10-year tenure as CEO of Unilever, shareholders saw returns increase by 290 per cent while the company consistently ranked first in the world for sustainability.

"The future of economic growth lies in its alignment with the needs of society and the planet. Climate change, inequality, and biodiversity loss are not just challenges; they are calls for systemic transformation and deeper collaboration across sectors and society. I look forward to sharing how businesses that integrate sustainability into their core strategies can profit from solving the world's greatest challenges and drive value for all stakeholders," said Polman.

Other speakers include:

Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Michael Torrance, Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer, BMO

Catherine McKenna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Climate & Nature Solutions

Cindy Jia, Head of Sustainable Solutions Group - Americas, ING

Geoffrey Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer, IKEA Canada

Maya Colombani, Chief Sustainability & Human Rights Officer, L'Oréal Canada

Tim Faveri, Vice President, Global Sustainability, Nutrien

Jeanette Irekvist, President, Ericsson Canada

Bruce Marchand, Interim Board Chair, Canadian Sustainability Standards Council

David Coletto, Founder, Chair and CEO, Abacus Data

GLOBExCHANGE 2025 programming themes are focused on reaching net zero, building resilient communities, ensuring water security, and restoring and protecting nature. Key topics include government policy; corporate governance; finance, trade and investment; innovation, technology and deployment; labour, skills training and capacity building; circular practices and business models; Indigenous leadership and ways of knowing; and justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

Visit the GLOBExCHANGE website to learn more about world-class speakers and conference programming.

About GLOBE Series

For over 30 years, GLOBE Series has brought together the leaders and innovators from business, government, and civil society to share knowledge, leverage opportunities and find solutions on the road to a more sustainable future. GLOBE holds its own signature events, such as GLOBE Forum and GLOBExCHANGE, and also works with clients and partners to deliver experiences that have a positive impact on people and the planet. GLOBE Series is part of Profoundry, a collective of like-minded organizations that includes Delphi, CBSR, and Leading Change. We work together to achieve a sustainable, prosperous, and socially just future in a generation.

