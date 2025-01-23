At the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, pv magazine spoke with two OPIS analysts about the current and projected price trajectory in the global supply chain. According to their analysis, overcapacity remains difficult to be kept in control, which makes an increase in solar module prices very unlikely, at least in the near future. There are some signs that solar module prices could rise slightly in the second half of this year, according to Summer Zhang, Senior Analyst, Solar Supply Chain at OPIS, a Dow Jones company, who spoke to pv magazine during the Word Future Energy Summit held last ...

