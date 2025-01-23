Acquisition, new hires, and developing its product offering help sustain 40% annual growth*

LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced a number of strategic hires, amid record setting results in 2024. The business continues to scale rapidly, achieving a fully organic gross revenue CAGR of 40% for the period 2018-2024*, and together with Chartboost, LoopMe has now generated more than $2 billion of gross revenue. Enhancing the business through acquisition, LoopMe continues to invest in product development, and recruiting the talent to support its plans has put the company in a strong position as it moves into 2025.

LoopMe's recent acquisition of mobile advertising and monetization platform Chartboost rounded off a very successful year. While bringing on board a team of mobile app experts and cutting-edge technology, LoopMe further establishes its presence in the mobile app and gaming ecosystem. Recognizing mobile in-app as a key growth area for brand advertising, the acquisition allows LoopMe to open new opportunities across digital for brands.

This combination with Chartboost complements LoopMe's Audience and Measurement platform (AMP) launch last year, which allows advertisers to create custom audiences directly from survey data, scale them via LoopMe's AI capabilities, and apply LoopMe's measurement and optimization tools to track incremental brand lift and conversions for any campaign size.

In other product developments, LoopMe has announced that it has had four patents granted in the following areas, with a further nine currently pending:

PurchaseLoop Methodology

pXY methodology

Real-time bidding (bidding methodology)

Real-time bidding continuation (extending coverage of bidding methodology)

To support its ambitions, LoopMe has recently made a host of key hires. Maggie Mesa was recruited as Senior Vice President, Global Supply to lead business development, client services and operational excellence internationally for its SSP. Arriving from Chartboost, she has brought critical in-app monetization and programmatic advertising experience to drive LoopMe's development in this area. At the same time, Gita Bhatia joined as Senior Director, Head of CPG. Bringing her CPG expertise and experience from Snap and Sam's Club, she will allow LoopMe to take advantage of the rapidly growing retail media space. Meanwhile, Matthew Pagen came on board as Head of Measurement Sales, bringing his 17 years of experience at Nielsen to drive growth for AMP.

2024 has been pivotal for our business, opening up a new chapter in our evolution," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and Founder of LoopMe. "Off the back of seven years of consistent and stable organic growth, we have now taken advantage of a strong M&A opportunity to accelerate the business by tapping into the industry's future growth areas to continue to scale. The new appointments will provide additional senior leadership in priority areas, and we welcome Maggie, Gita and Matthew to the LoopMe team."

Notes to Editors

A fully organic 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) on Gross Revenue for the period FY2018-2024, excluding Chartboost.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250123416460/en/

Contacts:

loopme@teamgingermay.com