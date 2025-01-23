Exclaimer, the global leader in email signature management solutions, announces its latest integration with Chili Piper, a leading demand conversion platform. This new feature allows Exclaimer users to simplify meeting scheduling to help improve conversion rates directly through business email signatures, creating a seamless path from interest to action.

Increasing lead engagement with smart scheduling solutions

This new integration allows go-to-market (GTM) teams to benefit from Chili Piper's capabilities by easily embedding personalized meeting booking links into their email signatures. This helps remove meeting scheduling challenges, enhances the recipient experience, and provides a more efficient way to collaborate. All of which is essential for accelerating deal closures in today's competitive landscape.

Key benefits include:

Faster lead conversion: Simplified scheduling means GTM teams can connect with prospects sooner and close deals faster.

Simplified scheduling means GTM teams can connect with prospects sooner and close deals faster. Enhanced buyer experience: Streamlined booking links eliminate back-and-forth emails, keeping buyers engaged throughout.

Streamlined booking links eliminate back-and-forth emails, keeping buyers engaged throughout. Improved sales productivity: Calendar integrations remove logistical tasks from busy sales teams, letting them focus on relationship-building and closing deals.

Calendar integrations remove logistical tasks from busy sales teams, letting them focus on relationship-building and closing deals. Unified brand consistency: Professional email signatures, enhanced with Chili Piper links, promote efficiency, professionalism, and a readiness to connect with potential leads.

Rob Singer, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer, commented: "This integration with Chili Piper is a major step forward for businesses looking to improve their GTM strategies. By helping teams eliminate scheduling issues and enabling faster, more meaningful connections, we're giving our customers another way to succeed in today's business landscape."

Boosting productivity across the organization

The Chili Piper integration supports a wide range of use cases across the entire organization, including:

Sales: Let prospects book meetings directly from sales representatives' email signatures, so they can focus on closing deals and not on admin.

Let prospects book meetings directly from sales representatives' email signatures, so they can focus on closing deals and not on admin. Customer Success: Make onboarding and client check-ins easier with self-service booking options built into business emails.

Make onboarding and client check-ins easier with self-service booking options built into business emails. IT Teams: Use a secure Microsoft and Google approved solution, reducing risks like phishing and maintaining compliance.

Use a secure Microsoft and Google approved solution, reducing risks like phishing and maintaining compliance. Product Teams: Allow customers to book interviews or demos for new and upcoming features, streamlining product-related discussions.

Allow customers to book interviews or demos for new and upcoming features, streamlining product-related discussions. Marketing: Drive engagement with email signature campaigns that include calendar links, letting recipients book meetings when their interest is highest.

Singer continues: "Exclaimer's partnership with Chili Piper demonstrates our dedication to maximizing the efficiency and impact of business email. Building on the success of our HubSpot integration, this collaboration highlights our commitment to providing seamless, powerful solutions that drive results."

Exclaimer's Chili Piper integration is now available to all Exclaimer customers.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimeris the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of 1:1 email as a marketing and operational channel. Over 65,000 organizations in 160+ countries, including Sony, NBC, and the Government of Canada, rely on Exclaimer for consistent branding, marketing campaign delivery, customer feedback gathering, and more. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

