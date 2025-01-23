Anzeige
23.01.2025 15:24 Uhr
ProColombia: At Fitur, Madrid Metro is adorned with the beauty of Colombia and "One Hundred Years of Solitude

Finanznachrichten News

The literary and cultural richness of Colombia transforms the Madrid Metro with images inspired by One Hundred Years of Solitude. This initiative, framed within the country's participation in FITUR 2025 in Madrid, positions Colombia as an unparalleled cultural destination.

MADRID, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For an entire month, the magic of Macondo will come to life in Madrid. Coinciding with the premiere of Netflix's series based on One Hundred Years of Solitude, Colombia's national brand, through its narrative "The Country of Beauty," will bring the country's literary and cultural wealth to Line 8 of the Madrid Metro, which connects to the city's airport, and the Feria de Madrid station. Messages and images evoking the legacy of Gabriel García Márquez will fill these spaces, strengthening Colombia's reputation as a unique cultural destination. This initiative is expected to generate over 14 million impressions.

Madrid Metro is adorned with the beauty of Colombia

"The magic of Macondo and the legacy of Gabriel García Márquez allow us to showcase Colombia's cultural and literary richness to the world. With this activation in the Madrid Metro, we bring a piece of our country to one of Europe's most iconic settings, reinforcing the message that Colombia, The Country of Beauty, is much more than a destination-it is a unique cultural experience," said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia.

The activation is part of Colombia's prominent participation in FITUR 2025. This year, the country will host its largest delegation ever, with 50 key representatives from the sector, including tour operators, accommodation providers, and regional entities. Led by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism and ProColombia, this effort underscores Colombia's commitment to positioning itself as a diverse, sustainable, and attractive destination in international markets.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604811/ProColombia.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-fitur-madrid-metro-is-adorned-with-the-beauty-of-colombia-and-one-hundred-years-of-solitude-302358719.html

