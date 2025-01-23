Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Avva Thach AI Consulting, Coaching, and Training, a leader in AI-powered business consulting, AI integration strategies, and leadership coaching and training, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone. The company has provided AI strategy, coaching services, and training to over 27 enterprises, including an exclusive invitation to coach leadership teams at a top AI chip manufacturing company with a market valuation of USD 3.372 trillion. With more than 1,300 hours of coaching delivered across global enterprises, this milestone reinforces the company's dedication to empowering businesses with transformative leadership coaching and process optimization strategies. Additionally, Avva Thach AI Consulting, Coaching, and Training is expanding its clientele to include local government sectors in transportation innovation and higher education corporate training.





Avva Thach | TEDx Keynote Speaker | Amazon International Bestselling Author | Empowering Leaders to Navigate Change & Drive Strategy

Historically, high-level coaching and consulting services were exclusive to large corporations with substantial budgets. Avva Thach aims to democratize AI for business transformation, elevating businesses and enriching lives through technology-driven process improvements.

With its tailored coaching solutions, AI integration strategies, and cutting-edge process optimization tools, Avva Thach makes elite AI consulting, coaching, and training services accessible to SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses).

Avva Thach, Founder and CEO of Avva Thach AI Consulting, expressed her excitement about the milestone and the company's vision:

"This milestone reflects our team's dedication to transforming leadership with AI. Our mission is to partner with organizations in remaining resilient, innovative, and at the forefront of a constantly changing digital landscape, enabling them to lead through AI-driven solutions for business transformation."

Avva Thach AI Consulting is expanding its services into local government sectors nationwide, offering tailored corporate training, leadership coaching, and AI-driven innovation solutions. Specializing in customized programs, the company develops future leaders by equipping them with the skills necessary for success. With a diverse client base across industries including energy, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing, Avva Thach's transformative solutions cater to organizations looking to innovate and grow.

Key Achievements:

Saved $1M within 6 months of leadership coaching for a manufacturing leader.

Coached professionals across 27+ enterprises, driving AI adoption, strategic transformation, and leadership development.

Delivered 1,300+ hours of coaching, focusing on AI integration, leadership development, and business transformation.

Forged ongoing collaborations with leading businesses across industries, including AI chip manufacturers, healthcare manufacturers, technology innovators, and manufacturing giants, enabling them to scale and optimize their processes with AI-powered solutions.

Expanding Corporate Training Solutions

As part of its upcoming initiatives, Avva Thach is rolling out specialized corporate training solutions designed to meet the unique needs of executives and managers. These programs focus on AI adoption, leadership development, and strategic transformation. By leveraging industry insights and best practices, the company delivers scalable training solutions that are both impactful and sustainable. These programs include leadership coaching, AI adoption, and strategy modules.

Features of Avva Thach AI Consulting, Coaching, and Training:

Custom leadership coaching: tailored coaching plans based on leadership style and organizational goals.

Scalable Solutions: Programs designed for SMBs, departments, and enterprises-personalized to meet each organization's unique needs, ensuring high-impact results.

Data-Driven Insights: AI-powered tools providing real-time analytics to measure progress and track impact, enabling enterprises to optimize leadership development and strategic transformation.

"Digital transformation isn't just about technology-it's about developing the leadership that can drive those changes," Thach added. "Our coaching and training services are designed to empower leaders to manage change effectively, integrate AI into their operations, and foster cultures of continuous improvement."

Businesses can now access Avva Thach's AI strategy, coaching, and training services via www.iavva.ai to optimize workforce engagement and accelerate digital transformation. Avva Thach specializes in AI-driven solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), offering comprehensive services designed to boost productivity, enhance employee performance, and ensure that teams are equipped to thrive in the rapidly changing landscape of artificial intelligence.

With proven expertise in digital transformation, Avva Thach helps SMBs build a future-ready workforce. Its solutions-ranging from AI strategy development to customized leadership coaching and corporate training-empower organizations to maintain a competitive edge and seamlessly integrate AI into their operations for long-term success.

Contact Information:

Avva Thach, Founder & CEO, TEDx keynote speaker, and author of "Decisive Leadership: Transforming Complex Challenges into Competitive Edge."

Email: info@iavva.ai

Website: Iavva.ai

Media: | LinkedIn | Book: "Decisive leadership" | TEDx

Get the book: "Decisive Leadership": https://books2read.com/u/m2yLnj

Watch Avva Thach's TEDx Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ju_U1P- IJ6w&feature=youtu.be





Decisive Leadership: Transforming Complex Challenges into Competitive Edge

About Avva Thach AI consulting

Avva Thach AI Consulting specializes in helping organizations thrive in uncertain environments through AI-driven business strategies, coaching, and training designed to address real-world business challenges. Founded by Avva Thach, a TEDx keynote speaker and Amazon bestselling author of Decisive Leadership: Transforming Complex Challenges into Competitive Edge, the firm combines over two decades of management consulting experience with cutting-edge AI solutions to deliver high-impact, sustainable results. With a human-centered approach, the firm ensures that AI is strategically aligned with business goals. Services are designed to assist leaders and organizations in navigating complexity, optimizing resources, fostering innovation, and achieving sustainable growth in unpredictable environments. For more information, visit iavva.ai or contact info@iavva.ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238088

SOURCE: Avva Thach AI Consulting