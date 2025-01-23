The Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) honored several of the region's most significant contributors at the 2025 edition of its annual MESIA Solar Awards. Solarabic, ACWA Power, Yellow Door Energy and Meteocontrol were among the awardees. More than 250 people gathered to see ACWA Power, Yellow Door Energy and more win industry recognition at the 13th edition of the MESIA Solar Awards. The ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 15, 2025, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit. Riyadh-headquartered utility ACWA Power won "Utility Scale Solar Project ...

