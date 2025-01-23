Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 15:36 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Titian Software; Labguru: Keith Hale appointed as Group CEO to Unite Titian Software & Labguru (BioData)

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Hale has been appointed as Group CEO of Titian Software and Labguru (BioData Inc.), two leading providers of laboratory data management solutions, as part of the goal to accelerate the future of digital lab operations.

Keith Hale, Group CEO, Titian Software & Labguru

A well-known fintech executive, Keith brings 33 years of growth-focused software and technology leadership. He previously co-founded Netik and was CEO of Multifonds. Most recently, as Executive Chairman and Group CEO, he led the creation of TrustQuay (now Quantios) in 2019 with the integration of Microgen and Touchstone, as well as the acquisition of Viewpoint in 2023.

As Group CEO, Keith will oversee a global organization combining the best of Labguru and Titian, delivering sample management, inventory management, Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) capabilities.

A robust, innovative, and intuitive technology platform for sample and inventory management, ELN, and LIMS will simplify lab automation, scientific data management, and orchestration. The combination of these leading technology solutions accelerates drug discovery and R&D particularly in the biopharma industry, enabling more than 900 customers and over 45,000 scientists to do more science.

Titian's product Mosaic is a comprehensive sample management platform deployed by major pharmaceutical corporations worldwide including eight of the top 10. Mosaic integrates with most major laboratory equipment, including automated stores and liquid handlers. The software maximises the efficiency and accuracy of sample management, empowering laboratories to efficiently manage vast repositories of more than a billion samples, including compounds, biological materials, and clinical specimens.

The Labguru platform is a cloud-based laboratory data management research-to-production platform combining an ELN, LIMS, inventory management, and AI-based informatics tools. The solutions are found in R&D and QC labs from academia to biotech, from global pharma to cutting-edge startups.

"Keith has a proven track record of leveraging companies' strengths to deliver digital innovation and drive growth," says Jesse Feldman, general partner of Battery Ventures and board member of Titian Software. "Under Keith's leadership, I'm convinced Labguru and Titian will further enable their clients' adoption of lab automation, scientific data management, and orchestration as well as AI."

"As a highly experienced management team combining technology and biopharma industry expertise, we will be focusing on building a digital lab operations industry leader to accelerate drug discovery in biopharma for example, integrating the innovative capabilities of the Labguru and Titian platforms." said Keith. "As I have seen in other industries, the future lies in digital transformation. I expect the labs that embrace digitalisation and AI will lead the way in innovation and scientific discovery."

Titian and Labguru's technology leaders will work together with Keith to ensure continued operational consistency and product-driven focus.

"First, I would like to thank Ariel Yarnitsky for his diligent work over the years and his successful efforts in bringing Labguru to where it is today," says Jonathan Gross, Labguru founder, now Chief Product Officer of the group. "I look forward to working with Keith to ensure that our combined technology simplifies ever more complex scientific data management, lab automation, and orchestration and frees researchers to research, not perform clerical tasks."

About Titian Software

Titian Software is a leading provider of sample management software solutions, catering to the unique needs of research laboratories, biobanks, biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Titian's Mosaic Sample Management Software encompasses a comprehensive suite of tools for sample tracking, inventory management, and workflow automation. Mosaic empowers laboratories to efficiently manage vast repositories of samples, including compounds, biological materials, and clinical specimens while ensuring data integrity and traceability throughout the sample lifecycle. https://www.titian.co.uk/

About Labguru

Labguru is a leading secure, cloud-based all- in -one lab data management platform, serving over 750 global customers, including " global pharma, Biotech, CROs and research institutes . Scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, automate, and share their research and production. Labguru It encompasses an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and an informatics platform, along with molecular biology and chemistry tools and innovative AI modules.. https://www.labguru.com

Media Contact
Amy Kenigsberg
K2 Global Communications
amy@k2-gc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604807/Keith_Hale_Group_CEO_Titian_Software_Labguru.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448578/5131479/Titian_Software_Labguru_Logo.jpg

Titian Software and Labguru Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keith-hale-appointed-as-group-ceo-to-unite-titian-software--labguru-biodata-302358729.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.